In a line: The COP27 summit from 6 - 18 November brings world leaders together to discuss tackling climate change.
Why it matters: Fossil fuel emissions caused by humans are causing global warming and we’re already seeing extreme weather events linked to climate change. Urgent action is needed to avoid catastrophic consequences for the planet and the people living on it.
Why is it called COP27? UN climate summits are held every year, for governments to agree steps to limit global temperature rises. COP stands for "Conference of the Parties". The parties are the attending countries that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992. This is the 27th COP - last year Glasgow hosted COP26.
What’s on the agenda: A key part of the process is individual countries setting targets on how they will cut emissions. Increased targets were set in Glasgow, but even if met, those still aren’t enough to limit warming to the target of 1.5C, which scientists say is crucial for avoiding the worst impacts. Egypt, the host, wants to focus on how commitments are implemented. Poor countries that are already struggling with the impacts of climate change want more money.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and thanks for joining us as we near the end of the first week of the COP27 climate summit.
It's set to be a busy day as US President Joe Biden arrives fresh off the back of the US midterms. He'll make a speech at about 17:30 local time (15:30 GMT).
A few hours before that, we're due to hear from Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, who's already in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
It's decarbonisation day at COP and new announcements are expected around the Global Methane Pledge, heralded by the US and EU at the Glasgow summit last year.
- to "phase down" the use of coal - one of the most polluting fossil fuels
-
to stop deforestation by 2030
- to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030
-
to submit new climate action plans to the UN
- to phase out inefficient oil and gas subsidies
Are countries on track to meet climate goals from Glasgow?
It has been a year since the world's governments committed to new, more ambitious climate pledges at the UN summit in Glasgow.
Here’s what they agreed:
But since then the world has seen the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a global energy crisis, and political upheaval in some countries.
As governments meet again in Egypt, to reflect on progress, have they kept their climate promises?
What is COP27?
