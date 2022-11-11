It has been a year since the world's governments committed to new, more ambitious climate pledges at the UN summit in Glasgow.

Here’s what they agreed:

to "phase down" the use of coal - one of the most polluting fossil fuels

to stop deforestation by 2030

to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030

to submit new climate action plans to the UN

to phase out inefficient oil and gas subsidies

But since then the world has seen the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a global energy crisis, and political upheaval in some countries.

As governments meet again in Egypt, to reflect on progress, have they kept their climate promises?

