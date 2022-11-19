Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Despite the ongoing wrangling over loss and damage - money for countries experiencing the impacts of climate change - there have been some notable achievements over the 14 days of this COP.

Most have revolved around expanding commitments made by countries at COP26 in Glasgow on issues like phasing out methane.

Plans to end deforestation also got a boost from Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula told the conference there would be zero deforestation in the Amazon by 2030.

Another important step was the launch by the UN of new rules to deter greenwashing.

That’s when companies or countries make huge claims for what appear to be strong climate actions.

A UN panel has come up with tough guidelines that would require companies to count all their greenhouse gas emissions, direct and indirect.

Another achievement during this COP was the launch of a coal phase-out plan for Indonesia.

While technically it happened during the G20 summit in Bali, it also has implications for countries at this meeting.

Under the scheme, richer countries will provide some $20bn to move Indonesia off the most polluting fuel source.

Expect more countries to follow this path.