Esa Copyright: Esa

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us.

The European Space Agency is getting ready to announce up to six new spacemen and women who’ve been picked from a field of more than 22,000 people who applied to join its astro corps.

The selections are due to be announced in Paris this afternoon at the conclusion of the two-day ministerial meeting to agree a new budget for Esa.

Stay with us as we bring you all the latest developments.