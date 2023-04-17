Reuters Copyright: Reuters People have taken their seats near the Boca Chica launch site Image caption: People have taken their seats near the Boca Chica launch site

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the expected launch of the most powerful rocket ever developed.

Hot on the heels of last week’s launch of the European Space Agency’s mission to Jupiter's moons, we’ve a new launch pad to keep an eye on.

Starship, built by the American entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX company, is due to launch from Starbase in the southern US at 08:20 local time (14:20 BST).

Musk has made it clear there’s a multitude of things that might not go according to plan. He hasn’t ruled out the Starship blowing up its own launch pad and said“success is not what should be expected… that would be insane.”

The uncrewed flight is set to lift off from Boca Chica in Texas.The aim is to send the upper-stage of the vehicle eastward, to complete almost one circuit of the globe before splashing down in the Pacific near Hawaaii.

Heather Sharp and I are at BBC mission control where we’re joined by Alys Davies, Malu Cursino, Ece Goksedef and Krystyna Gajda. We’ll also have the experienced team of Science editor Rebecca Morelle and Science correspondent Jonathan Amos on hand to help bring you the latest updates.

Stay with us as we prepare for launch.