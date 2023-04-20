Elon Musk has said "anything that does not result in the
destruction of the launch pad" would "be a win" - but what does
the best case scenario look like?
At launch, SpaceX wants Starship to rise up and head across the
Gulf of Mexico, with the 33 engines on the bottom of the Super Heavy booster -
the bottom part of the rocket - burning for two minutes and 49 seconds.
Then, the two halves of the rocket will separate, and the top
section, the ship, will push on with its own engines for a further six minutes
and 23 seconds.
By this time, it should be travelling over the Caribbean and
cruising through space more than 100km above the planet's surface.
SpaceX wants the Super Heavy booster to try to fly back to near
the Texan coast and come down vertically, to hover just above the Gulf's
waters. Eventually SpaceX wants to be able to reuse these boosters, but this
one will then be allowed to topple over and sink.
The ship is aiming to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere after
almost a full revolution of the Earth, splashing down in the Pacific just north
of the Hawaiian islands.
If all goes as hoped, it will land in the ocean 90 minutes after
lift-off.
What’s happening today?
In the last few minutes, SpaceX owner Elon Musk has tweeted that
today's launch is "on track to launch" on time at 9:28 local time
(14:28 BST).
It comes after SpaceX confirmed about an hour ago that fuelling
of Starship was under way.
The company added: "With a test such as this, success is
measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the
probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of
Starship."
Starship is being put to the test in the belief it could
eventually usher in an era of interplanetary travel.
It’s the company’s second launch attempt in Boca Chica, Texas
this week. Monday’s launch was postponed, with Musk putting it down to an issue
with a frozen valve.
All eyes are on the weather, with high hopes for a clement day
as foggy skies currently cloud the view of the ship.
A live webcast of the flight is now live, and you can watch it
by pressing the Play button
at the top of this page. Some revellers want to see the action up close, and
have already gathered to track its (hopeful) maiden flight.
Elon Musk attaches enormous importance to Starship.
He even sent an email to staff at SpaceX in 2021, warning them
the company risked bankruptcy unless they sped up development.
The rocket is critical to his satellite project - the Starlink
internet broadband network.
He’s launched over 3,000 satellites for this connectivity
system, but needs to loft thousands more; and only Starship has the heft to
deliver the latest iterations of Starlink spacecraft at the rate required.
He’s also impatient to get on with his project to colonise Mars.
Again, only Starship has the lifting power to send serious
quantities of people, supplies and equipment to the Red Planet.
A quick guide to Starship
Rebecca Morelle
Science editor
The Starship rocket has two main parts.
At the bottom is the booster, called Super Heavy. It has a huge number of engines - 33 of them. It will be loaded up with a mixture of liquid methane and liquid oxygen, which will provide the explosive propulsion to get the system off the ground.
At the top is the upper-stage, which is a spacecraft called(also) Starship. This has six engines to provide the power to fine tune its journey.
There are different ways the Starship spacecraft could be used. It might, for example, carry cargo, such as satellites that need to be put into orbit. Or it could transport people.
A special version of the Starship has been commissioned by Nasa to land astronauts on the Moon for its Artemis missions.
It might also be used as a tanker, holding fuel to be transferred in low-Earth orbit to other Starships that have a longer journey ahead.
What makes the system unique is that both parts are designed to be fully and rapidly re-usable.
They’re designed to make controlled landings, be refuelled and then fly again - with minimum maintenance and in quick time.
Hello from mission control
Alex Therrien
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the expected launch of the most powerful rocket ever developed. Starship, built by American entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX company, came close to lift off on Monday, but the countdown was halted with minutes to go because of a frozen valve.
The huge, un-crewed rocket is set to launch from the firm’s Starbase in Boca Chica in Texas, with the launch window open from 09:28-10:30 local time (14:28-15:30 BST).
The plan is to send the upper-stage of the vehicle eastward, to complete almost one circuit of the globe before splashing down in the Pacific near Hawaii.
If it can be made to work, the aim is to take people and cargo into orbit, to the Moon and even Mars. But Musk has made clear there are many things that could go wrong.
He hasn’t ruled out the Starship blowing up its own launch pad and, ahead of Monday’s attempt, he said “success is not what should be expected… that would be insane”.
I’m at BBC mission control in London with my live news colleagues. Our science editor Rebecca Morelle and science correspondents Jonathan Amos and Pallab Ghosh are also on hand to help bring you the latest updates.
