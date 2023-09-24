Live
Sample of Solar System's most dangerous rock streaks back to Earth
With Rebecca Morelle and Jonathan Amos reporting from Utah | Nasa awaits fiery return of asteroid Bennu samples
Asteroid Bennu could shed light on our origins
Rebecca Morelle
Science editor, reporting from Utah
You may well be wondering why this mission is considered to be so important.
Asteroids are geological relics from the dawn of the Solar System. Some are even older than the planets - they formed from the swirling soup of gas and dust that marked the beginnings of our cosmic neighbourhood about 4.6 billion years ago.
Many have remained largely unchanged over billions of years, making them like perfectly preserved time capsules. Scientists think these space rocks played a vital role in our own history.
One idea is that asteroids impacted early Earth and delivered the essential ingredients - water and organic chemicals - that kick-started life here.
Soon scientists will get to find out if Bennu contains these biological building blocks, and whether asteroids played a role in making our world habitable.
All systems go
Jonathan Amos
Science correspondent, reporting from Utah
About six hours before the planned re-entry time, the mission team voted to release the capsule from the Osiris-Rex spacecraft.
Just over two hours later, at 04:42 local time (11:42 BST) here at the Dugway military base, the command was executed.
The capsule with its precious cargo of samples of asteroid Bennu is now flying free through space bound for Planet Earth.
How the sample capsule will land
Jonathan Amos
Science correspondent, reporting from Utah
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft is expected to hit the top of Earth's atmosphere at 08:42 local time (15:42 BST). The landing target is a remote military test range in western Utah.
The capsule will come in at the blistering pace of 12km/s, or 27,000mph.
As it pushes up against the air, its underside will get extremely hot - more than 3,000C - but, crucially, this fiery plunge will also slow the capsule down.
A drogue parachute will open for stability, followed then by a main chute to bring the capsule gently to the ground.
Contact with the Utah desert floor is expected at 08:55. Helicopters will then bring it to a temporary laboratory where it can be prepared for onward travel to Nasa's Johnson Space Center in Texas.
It's there that a dedicated facility has been built to analyse the Bennu samples.
There's no going back now
Rebecca Morelle
Science editor, reporting from Utah
The Sun’s not yet up here at the Dugway military base in Utah, but the mission team is busy with the final preparations for this dramatic conclusion to their seven year mission.
Four helicopters are lined up on the tarmac, ready to take the recovery specialists out to the landing zone as soon as the capsule comes down.
The feeling here is one of anxious excitement - they’ve practised and practised for this moment and there’s no going back now.
The mission lead told us that he’s 99% sure everything will go to plan - but it’s the other 1% that’s been keeping him awake at night.
How did we get here?
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft blasted off from Earth in 2016, arriving at Bennu - the asteroid - millions of miles later to collect pieces of dust and rock from its surface.
It has since embarked on the long two-year journey back to Earth, which will come to an end in a few short hours when a capsule it is carrying lands in Utah.
Scientists from around the world are eager to study the samples collected, which could answer some of our biggest questions about how life on Earth began.
After dropping off the capsule, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft will continue its travels across space - this time to an asteroid named Apophis, where it’s scheduled to arrive in 2029.
A big day for anyone wondering how life came to be on Earth
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello from the Live team. We are in London, but our eyes are on a remote patch of desert in the western US as we await the return to Earth of a capsule from Nasa’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft, carrying a sample of dust from an asteroid called Bennu.
Scientists from around the world are queuing up to study the material, which comes from what is ultimately the most dangerous space rock in the Solar System.
Stay with us as we await its arrival along with our science editor Rebecca Morelle and science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
While we focus on the skies above Utah we’ll catch you up on everything you need to know about the mission, about Bennu, and why 250g of dust could give scientists clues to how life began on Earth.