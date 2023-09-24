You may well be wondering why this mission is considered to be so important.

Asteroids are geological relics from the dawn of the Solar System. Some are even older than the planets - they formed from the swirling soup of gas and dust that marked the beginnings of our cosmic neighbourhood about 4.6 billion years ago.

Many have remained largely unchanged over billions of years, making them like perfectly preserved time capsules. Scientists think these space rocks played a vital role in our own history.

One idea is that asteroids impacted early Earth and delivered the essential ingredients - water and organic chemicals - that kick-started life here.

Soon scientists will get to find out if Bennu contains these biological building blocks, and whether asteroids played a role in making our world habitable.