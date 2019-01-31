Technology news stream

Posted at 0:460:46Tracking sanctions-busting 'ghost ships' on the high seasChris BaraniukTechnology reporterChris BaraniukTechnology reporterHow satellites and artificial intelligence are keeping tabs on global commodities trading.Read morenext
Tracking sanctions-busting 'ghost ships' on the high seas
Chris Baraniuk
Technology reporter
How satellites and artificial intelligence are keeping tabs on global commodities trading.Read more
Apple punishes Google over app rules
Dave Lee
North America technology reporter
Apple revokes Google's ability to create internal iPhone apps for its staff.Read more
Tesla's future 'determined' by 2019
BBC's Senior Producer, Business and Economics tweets
Facebook adviser rebukes 'lax' child checks
Leo Kelion
Technology desk editor
Facebook says an error allowed under-18s to get a phone-monitoring app without parental consent.Read more
'It's time for Africa' in video games
More than 2,000 game developers are working across Africa to build a video gaming industry.Read more
Obscene porn rules relaxed in England
Chris Fox
Technology reporter
Guidelines about what constitutes "obscene" pornography have been relaxed in England and Wales.Read more
Saving my daughter from Instagram self-harm
Ian said photos he saw on the social media platform were more graphic than things he had seen in the Army.
Mario Kart mobile delayed until summer 2019
Nintendo announces the Mario Kart Tour app will be delayed until summer 2019.Read more
Girl, 12, was 'hooked' on self-harm images
Libby's father says he reported disturbing content to Instagram, but the company did nothing.Read more
Facebook users rise despite privacy scandals
The number of people who logged into the site at least once a month rose 9% last year.Read more