Live

Middle East news stream

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Anger after 12 babies die in Tunis hospital

    Video content

    Video caption: Angry protests after 12 babies die in Tunisia hospital

    Crowds gather at the Rabta hospital, as a bereaved father says officials must be held accountable.

  3. Morocco sees rise in 'no men allowed' tours

    Video content

    Video caption: Private women-only tours are becoming increasingly popular

  6. Why are Algerians still protesting?

    Video content

    Video caption: Why are Algerians still protesting after Bouteflika announcement?

    Demonstrations have continued despite Abdelaziz Bouteflika saying he would not stand for a fifth term.

  7. Syria war: Eight-year-old Mustafa's story of survival

    Video content

    Video caption: Around half a million Syrians have been killed and many more injured in the last 8 years.
Back to top