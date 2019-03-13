Middle East news stream

Posted at 1:331:33Senate backs end of US support for Yemen warThe resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led conflict defies President Trump's threat to veto.Read morenext
Senate backs end of US support for Yemen war
The resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led conflict defies President Trump's threat to veto.
Anger after 12 babies die in Tunis hospital
Crowds gather at the Rabta hospital, as a bereaved father says officials must be held accountable.
Morocco sees rise in 'no men allowed' tours
Islamic State women defiant in face of lost caliphate
The ideology of IS will persist, says the BBC's Jewan Abdi, after meeting women who fled its last enclave in Syria.
Saudi women's rights activists go on trial
Many had successfully campaigned for the end of a ban on women driving in the Gulf kingdom.
Why are Algerians still protesting?
Demonstrations have continued despite Abdelaziz Bouteflika saying he would not stand for a fifth term.
Syria war: Eight-year-old Mustafa's story of survival