CES 2021: New tech unveiled at annual showcase

CES Copyright: CES

The first press conference of the year is from Hisense, which announced its latest TVs to kick off the show.

The Chinese company says that a big screen TV is the "centre of the smart home" - whether it's being used for entertainment or for online lectures or meetings.

In that vein, it announced new laser TVs, at mammoth sizes of 75-100in (190.5-254cm) across. One advantage of laser TV tech is that it can be used for very large displays.

The company claims to have made improvements to the existing technology it first showcased in 2014, which it says now offers a colour display range "almost 50% beyond high-end cinema".