CES 2021: New tech unveiled at annual showcase

The first press conference of the year is from Hisense, which announced its latest TVs to kick off the show.
The Chinese company says that a big screen TV is the "centre of the smart home" - whether it's being used for entertainment or for online lectures or meetings.
In that vein, it announced new laser TVs, at mammoth sizes of 75-100in (190.5-254cm) across. One advantage of laser TV tech is that it can be used for very large displays.
The company claims to have made improvements to the existing technology it first showcased in 2014, which it says now offers a colour display range "almost 50% beyond high-end cinema".
Covid v CES
Tech event goes virtual
Leo Kelion
Technology desk editor
The CES tech expo is usually one of the most frantic weeks in the year on the tech beat.
Up to 200,000 people descend on Las Vegas to spot the latest gadgets and technology trends by traipsing round the city's gigantic conference halls.
Tech journalists try to be the first to get hands-on with the hottest products. Retail buyers attempt to obtain the exclusive rights to items that best suit their customers' tastes. Company executives try to keep watch on what their rivals are up to and explore the possibility of tie-ups. And start-ups blow holes in their marketing budgets in the hope of making a splash.
There are conference sessions, but for the most part they are usually a side-show.
This year everything's changed because of Covid-19, and those on-stage conference events take centre stage.
There are virtual booths for the tech firms to show off their wares.
But it's hard to have the same impact when they're not presenting the products in person or answering questions face-to-face.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of the first day of CES, where press conferences abound as the tech industry shows off its latest and greatest.
Things are a little different this year, however.
The pandemic has pushed the entire event online-only - a major change for a show which has always had a huge conference venue to host hundreds of exhibitors.
But we're still expecting to see the latest innovations in televisions, home appliances, smart devices and more. Some of it will be in our homes in the near future - but as ever, there will be a fair share of "concept" devices that are pushing the boundaries of what is possible (or marketable).
"There's a tremendous amount on 5G connectivity. Digital health is also very big," he said.
"Artificial intelligence is increasingly important as we try to figure out cures to Covid. But it's also important in solving many other problems of the world to make it safer, healthier and more efficient."
And the coronavirus pandemic has caused tech firms to rethink their smart city plans, he added.
"People discover they can work from home and live where they want - and maybe the best idea is not tall buildings with windows that don't open," Mr Shapiro said.
An interview with CES chief Gary Shapiro
What to watch out for
Ahead of this year's event, the BBC's Technology editor spoke with organiser Gary Shapiro about what to expect.
"There's a tremendous amount on 5G connectivity. Digital health is also very big," he said.
"Artificial intelligence is increasingly important as we try to figure out cures to Covid. But it's also important in solving many other problems of the world to make it safer, healthier and more efficient."
And the coronavirus pandemic has caused tech firms to rethink their smart city plans, he added.
"People discover they can work from home and live where they want - and maybe the best idea is not tall buildings with windows that don't open," Mr Shapiro said.