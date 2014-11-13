PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Prince Philip’s school years were spent in various private institutions in Europe.

It was while he was away at one British boarding school that his exiled family began to fracture.

In 1930, when he was eight years old, his mother, Princess Alice, was committed to a secure psychiatric centre after suffering a nervous breakdown.

His father, Prince Andrew, retreated to the French Riviera with a mistress.

Later, his four sisters married and moved to Germany.

Philip’s maternal relatives in the UK helped raise him and he later adopted their surname, Mountbatten - an anglicised form of the family name Battenberg.

By the time he went to Gordonstoun, a private school on the north coast of Scotland, Philip was tough, independent and able to fend for himself.

Its founder and headmaster was Jewish educational pioneer Kurt Hahn, who had been forced out of Germany for condemning the Nazis.

Prince Philip loved the school and its ethos – a focus on community service, teamwork, responsibility and respect for the individual that laid the foundations of how he wanted to live his life.