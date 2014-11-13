Prince Philip’s school years were spent in various private institutions in Europe.
It was while he was away at one British boarding school that his exiled family began to fracture.
In 1930, when he was eight years old, his mother, Princess Alice, was committed to a secure psychiatric centre after suffering a nervous breakdown.
His father, Prince Andrew, retreated to the French Riviera with a mistress.
Later, his four sisters married and moved to Germany.
Philip’s maternal relatives in the UK helped raise him and he later adopted their surname, Mountbatten - an anglicised form of the family name Battenberg.
By the time he went to Gordonstoun, a private school on the north coast of Scotland, Philip was tough, independent and able to fend for himself.
Its founder and headmaster was Jewish educational pioneer Kurt Hahn, who had been forced out of Germany for condemning the Nazis.
Prince Philip loved the school and its ethos – a focus on community service, teamwork, responsibility and respect for the individual that laid the foundations of how he wanted to live his life.
Local election campaigns suspended
The UK's political parties have suspended their campaigning for May's local and national elections.
The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have all paused their campaigns, as have the SNP and Plaid Cymru.
Analysis: Duke's loyalty crucial to Queen's reign
Nicholas Witchell
BBC royal correspondent
The Duke of Edinburgh has made such a huge contribution to
the success of the Queen’s reign.
The Queen and Prince Philip were quite different in terms of
character – the Queen, quite cautious and reserved, whereas the duke was
full of self confidence – but together the partnership really worked.
He in support, a role which he adapted to and adjusted to
and found he was rather well-suited to - he was utterly loyal in
his belief in the importance of the role that the Queen was fulfilling - and in
his duty to support her.
It was the importance of the solidity of that relationship, of
their marriage, that was so crucial to the success of her reign.
Heads of state in Europe mourn Prince Philip
A number of European heads of state have expressed their sympathies on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.
King Philippe of Belgium has conveyed the condolences of the
Belgian Royal Family to the Queen in a private message. A public message will be released soon, but the King hoped to speak to the Queen in person when it was possible.
King Carl Gustaf of Sweden has said he and Queen Silvia are "deeply
saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh". "Prince
Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which
we have deeply valued. His
service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all".
Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin said he was "saddened to hear of the death of HRH, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time”.
Malta's prime minister, Robert Abela, said he was "truly saddened by
the loss of Prince Philip, who made Malta his home and returned here so often.
Our people will always treasure his memory".
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said: "It is with great
sadness that I learned about the passing of Prince Philip. May his soul rest in
peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Queen Elizabeth II. In this hour of
immense loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you & the people of the UK”.
Latvian President Egils Levits said: “My deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, won widespread respect for his steadfast and constant support of the Queen.
It was a desperately difficult role for anyone, let alone a man who had been used to naval command and who held strong views on a wide range of subjects.
Yet it was that very strength of character that enabled him to discharge his responsibilities so effectively, and provide such wholehearted support to his wife in her role as Queen.
As male consort to a female sovereign, Prince Philip had no constitutional position.
But no-one was closer to the monarchy, or of greater importance to the monarch, than he was.
Other political leaders from across the UK are among those paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.
Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster offered her "deepest sympathies" to the Queen and the Royal Family "at this sad time", while Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill extended her "sincere condolences".
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was "incredibly sad" to hear of the duke's death.
"He served the crown
with selfless devotion and will be sorely missed by the people of Wales and the
many organisations he supported," he said in a tweet.
Nicola Sturgeon sends deepest condolences to Queen
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has sent her "personal and deepest condolences" to the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.
"I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died," she says in a tweet.
"I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."
The wandering, homeless early years
Jonny Dymond
BBC royal correspondent
As a young boy Philip’s family were drive from Corfu, the place of his birth, and were living in exile in Europe.
In Paris, he lived in a house borrowed from a relative; but it was not destined to become a home.
In just one year, while he was at boarding school in Britain, the mental health of his mother, Princess Alice, deteriorated and she went into an asylum; his father, Prince Andrew, went off to Monte Carlo to live with his mistress; and his four sisters married and went to live in Germany.
In the space of 10 years he had gone from a prince of Greece to a wandering, homeless, and virtually penniless boy with no-one to care for him.
Prince Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Their first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in 1950.
The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, followed in 1960 and finally the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.
'The nation mourns with the Queen' - PM
Boris Johnson ends his tribute by saying the Royal Family have lost "not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband, a proud and loving father, grandfather, and in recent years, great-grandfather".
The prime minister quotes the Queen as once saying the country owed her husband a greater debt than "we should ever know", adding that he was sure that estimate was correct.
"We mourn today with Her Majesty the Queen, we offer our condolences to her, and all her family and we give thanks, as a nation, and kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he said.
Philip 'inspired young people' - Johnson
In his tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Boris Johnson said, "he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."
He said he was an environmentalist and a "champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable".
Prince Philip also "shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people" with his Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, the prime minister said, and at literally tens of thousands of events "he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions".
He said the duke would also be remembered above all for his "steadfast support" for the Queen - not just as her consort but as her husband, "her strength and stay for more than 70 years".
"It is to Her Majesty and the family that the nation's thoughts must turn today."
Notice of Prince Philip's death displayed on Buckingham Palace railings
A framed notice of the death of Prince Philip has been placed on the railings of Buckingham Palace in central London.
The notice reads: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
"Further announcements will be made in due course.
"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
'We have lost an extraordinary public servant' - Starmer
Reacting to the news of Prince Philip's death, leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir
Starmer, says: “The United
Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.
“Prince
Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the
Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of
Edinburgh.
“However, he
will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen.
“For more
than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol
of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed - most
recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in
Britain and beyond.
“My thoughts
are with the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes
together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip.”
Prince 'earned affection of generations' - PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is “with great sadness”
that he received news of Prince Philip’s death from Buckingham Palace.
Paying tribute, he said the Duke of Edinburgh earned the affection of generations
in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world.
“He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the
last surviving people in this country to have served in the Second World War
where he was mentioned in dispatches for bravery.”
Longest-serving royal consort in British history
The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen were married for more than 70 years and Philip dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch's side.
He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history and officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.
Royal Family 'join people around the world' in mourning
In a statement Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
Further announcements will made in due course.
"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
The wandering prince
Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921 but was not Greek – his ancestry was Danish, German and British.
His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.
His mother, Princess Alice, was a daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.
His family was driven into exile in 1922 when King Constantine of Greece was deposed in a coup.
A British warship took the prince's family to France when he was 18 months old – the young prince ferried to safety in a cot made of an orange box - and his early years were spent wandering as his family moved from country to country.
The young prince attended several European schools, including Gordonstoun, in Moray - where he later sent his sons - before becoming a cadet at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The Duke of Edinburgh "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle", the palace said in a statement.
We'll bring you updates and reaction to his death here.
