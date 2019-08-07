Couple cap happy day with private party

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell says the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex offer the potential to reach audiences who instinctively might not identity with the royal family.

The intensity of the feelings they have for each other was very visible at their wedding, he said.

The service itself was "very Harry and Meghan" with the gospel choir and "passionate" address by the Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry breaking new ground.

He added the couple will be pleased and relieved the day went so smoothly and successfully,