Latest as Trump begins his UK visit

PA

Earlier, we thought that the giant inflatable depicting President Trump as a baby could be heading to one of his Scottish golf courses (see 13:47 entry).

That idea bubble has now burst.

Police Scotland refused the request to allow the helium balloon - which stands at 6m (20ft) high - to fly over the Trump Turnberry golf course.

They said it wouldn't be allowed because an air exclusion zone is in place while the president visits.

However, they said they would be happy to discuss other options for the balloon - perhaps it may fly at one of the other protests in Scotland.

