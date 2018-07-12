Latest as Trump begins his UK visit

Summary
- US President Donald Trump has arrived in London
- Mr Trump, and his wife Melania, flew in to Stansted airport
- They are at a reception at the US ambassador's residence in Regent's Park
- During his trip, Mr Trump will meet the Queen and the prime minister
- Talks will cover trade, security links, Brexit and the Middle East
- Tight security is in place as anti-Trump protests are expected
By Marie Jackson, Claire Heald and Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Paper headline: Trump's blow for PM's Brexit plan
Evening Standard editor - and former chancellor - tweets:
Watch: Trump's helicopter flies over Hackney
Familiar figure watches Trump fly
New York Times photographer Doug Mills notes...
Trump balloon won't be heading to Scotland
Earlier, we thought that the giant inflatable depicting President Trump as a baby could be heading to one of his Scottish golf courses (see 13:47 entry).
That idea bubble has now burst.
Police Scotland refused the request to allow the helium balloon - which stands at 6m (20ft) high - to fly over the Trump Turnberry golf course.
They said it wouldn't be allowed because an air exclusion zone is in place while the president visits.
However, they said they would be happy to discuss other options for the balloon - perhaps it may fly at one of the other protests in Scotland.
Watch: Trump gives his take on Brexit
Watch: President and First Lady in Regent's Park
Banner brands Trump a 'human rights nightmare'
A banner branding Donald Trump a "human rights nightmare" is unveiled on a London bridge, opposite the US Embassy.
Amnesty International unfurled the 15-metre banner on Vauxhall Bridge in time for the US president's arrival over London.
Kate Allen, from the charity, hopes Theresa May will discuss Mr Trump's track record on human rights in the coming days.
She said:
Rolling out the red carpet - but not too far
BBC News' White House reporter tweets...
In pictures: London hosts Trumps
Eric Trump on his father's love of the UK
Eric Trump, who's in Scotland awaiting his father's arrival there this weekend, says the UK is a "big part" of the president's life.
He said:
Eric and his father will meet up at the Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire this weekend after President Trump's working visit is over.
The 34-year-old is executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation and oversees its golf resorts.
He added:
Cookies and The Beatles for Trump's arrival
Tara McKelvey
White House reporter, BBC News
The BBC's White House reporter Tara McKelvey is travelling with President Trump.
She says:
Picture: Trumps arrive at Winfield House
US ambassador Woody Johnson is seen walking alongside the president and the First Lady towards as they arrive at his official residence.
The Trumps will spend several hours there before their dinner engagement at Blenheim Palace, in Oxfordshire.
Which helicopter was Trump in?
We've actually just seen two military helicopters over central London. While the Trumps were on one of them, the other was in effect a decoy, for security reasons.
In any case, here is one of them preparing to land.
Donald Trump's helicopter lands in London
Donald Trump's Marine 1 helicopter, lands in Regent's Park, at the US ambassador's home, Winfield House.
Meet and greet at US ambassador's residence
The president and First Lady Melania will have a meet and greet at the US ambassador's residence.
Mr Trump cancelled a planned visit to open the newly-relocated US Embassy at the beginning of the year.
He said it was a "bad deal" to move from Grosvenor Square, in prestigious Mayfair, to what he described as an "off location" at Nine Elms, south of the River Thames.
Picture: Trump's helicopter Marine 1 heads to London
Watch: Donald Trump's arrival
Picture: The Trumps leave Stansted
Picture: Liam Fox shakes hands with president
Prime Minister Theresa May sent International Trade Secretary Liam Fox to greet Mr Trump on his arrival.
In pictures: The Trumps arrive
President on final part of journey to London
Marine 1 is now in the skies above Stansted Airport.
The president and his wife are due to land in central London soon.
Liam Fox greets Mr Trump on runway
Mr Trump is greeted by International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, the Queen's representative and the chief operating officer of Stansted Airport.
As the president crosses the runway to board Marine 1 - the helicopter which will take him the short distance to central London - he takes hold of Melania's hand.
She is dressed in a fawn cap-sleeved dress and large sunglasses.
First picture of Donald Trump in the UK
The US President and his wife Melania emerge from Air Force One after it lands at Stansted.
BreakingTrump on UK soil for first time as president
Donald Trump, arriving an hour or so later than expected, steps on to UK soil for the first time since becoming US president in 2016.
The president, looking in sombre mood, waves briefly to press, photographers and gathered dignitaries as he descends the steps, holding his wife Melania's hand.
More pictures of Air Force One's arrival
Embassy revs up for visit
Early this afternoon loud music could be heard playing from the grounds of Mansfield House, the US ambassador’s residence in Regent's Park, north London, our correspondent Camilla Horrox says.
Walking around the security fence erected to protect the residence during Mr Trump's visit, the empowering lyrics of Frank Sinatra’s I Did it My Way could clearly be heard, along with Elvis Presley’s You Will Never Walk Alone and Adele’s Skyfall.
Quite the welcoming soundtrack for Donald Trump’s imminent arrival, or perhaps a sound barrier to any impromptu protests?
Picture: Air Force One arrives
The president's plane, Air Force One, lands at Stansted.
BreakingDonald Trump has landed
Air Force One, carrying the US president and his wife, Melania, arrives at Stansted Airport, at the start of his four-day visit to the UK.
'Trump Baby' balloon heading to Scotland
A giant inflatable depicting Mr Trump as a baby may be making an appearance in Scottish skies.
The Trump Baby balloon has already been given permission to fly over central London during Mr Trump's visit.
Police Scotland have now been asked to allow the 6m (20ft) high helium balloon to also fly over Mr Trump's Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire.
Former deputy PM Clegg to join protest
A wall for Donald
As a part of extra security measures for Mr Trump, a mesh wall has gone up around Winfield House in Regent's Park.
Thousands of protesters - and the Trump baby blimp - are expected to show up at the central London location during the US president's stay.
US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, said there was no deliberate plan to keep Mr Trump away from protests.
Groups organising them on Friday have vowed to "be heard", whether he is in the capital or not.
Guess who's coming to dinner
Expect big names from big business to be cosying up around the table with Mr Trump tonight.
Our business reporter Jamie Robertson understands Richard Gnodde, the European boss of Goldman Sachs, and Steve Hatch of Facebook UK are going.
Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays, will also be there.
Insurer Legal and General was happy to admit that not one, but two, executives are going: chief executive Nigel Wilson, and head of personal investing, Helena Morrissey.
The only one to publicly refuse the invitation was digital entrepreneur and philanthropist Baroness Martha Lane-Fox.
"I understand why the government has to entertain Trump, but I certainly don't want to," she said.
May responds to Trump comments on Brexit
After the US president says "Brexit is Brexit' and that he just wants the British people to be "happy", our political editor tweets the prime minister's response.
Skinner: Does the PM want to hold his hand again?
In a Commons debate about the cost of the visit, likely to "run into the millions", Labour MP Dennis Skinner did not mince his words.
"What on earth is the government playing at inviting this fascist Trump to come to Britain and cause all this mayhem that we've already heard from these benches, police from every part of the British isles?
"The prime minister, does she want to hold his hand again? Is that what it's all about?
"You're making a rod for your own back," he tells ministers.
Policing minister Nick Hurd responds, saying Mr Skinner is "entitled to his own robust views".
"The fact of the matter is President Trump is the democratically elected leader of the United States of America which is historically and is currently our most important ally and it's a hugely important relationship."
Airport transfer ready
A presidential helicopter waits on the runway at Stansted airport to fly Donald Trump to London.
US president bound for UK
Mr Trump has left Brussels on board Air Force 1, our correspondent Claire Gibson says.
They have just taken off - slightly later than scheduled.
Police camp bed set-up 'unfair'
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
Photographs of the overnight accommodation for several hundred officers involved in Mr Trump's visit were posted on Twitter.
They show rows of camp beds in a sports hall and yoga mats in a squash court.
The Police Federation said it was unfair to expect officers to work 12 or 15 hour shifts after sleeping in such conditions - it said there was also no access to hot water.
The National Police Chiefs' Council said Essex Police was trying to resolve the problems "at speed".
The Home Office said it would consider requests to reimburse forces in England and Wales for the policing costs of Mr Trump's visit; the Treasury has agreed to pay up to £5m for the costs in Scotland.
Number 10 backs US call for more Nato funds
Downing Street is backing Mr Trump's calls for increased defence spending from the bulk of Nato countries.
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May tells a Westminster briefing: "We have always been clear that we think it's right that Nato countries pull their weight to ensure collective security.
"There is an agreement to move towards 2% (of GDP) by 2024 but we think there is more to be done.
"We are already paying above the 2% target."
Landale: How Trump's UK visit will be different
James Landale
Deputy political editor
Donald Trump's trip to the UK will be the 12th by a US president. But this working, not state, visit is expected to be different to those that have gone before.
In 1977 Jimmy Carter came to Britain on his first overseas trip as president. His main aim was to attend the G7 summit in London, but he also chose to visit Newcastle.
This was how it used to be: British crowds cheering US presidents.
Convoy of US and UK security and police head to airport