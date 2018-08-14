Westminster car crash: Latest updates

BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said it was significant the suspect was "not co-operating" with police.

He said it was "unusual" for a senior officer to say this.

"I think that gives you an idea that this wasn’t a straightforward issue of him being taken to the police station and him saying ‘hang on I’ve made a terrible mistake and I’m really sorry, I fell asleep at the wheel’, this is somebody who is not answering questions, who is not co-operating with police officers," he said.