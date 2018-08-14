Westminster car crash: Latest updates

Summary
- A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a car crashed outside Parliament
- Armed police were seen surrounding the car shortly after 07:30 BST
- Witnesses say the car appeared to deliberately hit cyclists and pedestrians
- Two people have been treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries
Live Reporting
By Katie Wright and Emma Harrison
All times stated are UK
'Unusual' to be told suspect not co-operating
Daniel Sandford
Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said it was significant the suspect was "not co-operating" with police.
He said it was "unusual" for a senior officer to say this.
"I think that gives you an idea that this wasn’t a straightforward issue of him being taken to the police station and him saying ‘hang on I’ve made a terrible mistake and I’m really sorry, I fell asleep at the wheel’, this is somebody who is not answering questions, who is not co-operating with police officers," he said.
Moment car crashes into Parliament
A rooftop camera has captured the moment a car crashed into a barrier outside Parliament this morning.
(Warning - this video contains scenes some people may find upsetting).
Image of man being arrested
A man can be seen being detained by officers after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament.
The man, in his late 20s, was held after the crash and taken to a south London police station.
He is not believed to be known to police.
Pictures from the scene
Armed police, ambulances and firefighters responded to the incident in central London, which happened shortly after 07:30 BST.
Officers were seen surrounding the silver car, which had crashed into a barrier outside Parliament, before a man was arrested.
Corbyn thanks 'brave' emergency services
Patient discharged from hospital
'Extensive' cordons in place
No weapons found, confirm police
Mr Basu says it appeared to be a "deliberate attack".
The man in the car has been arrested and is in a police station in south London.
He says officers are searching the vehicle, but no weapons have been found.
Suspect 'not cooperating'
Mr Basu says one man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene but is not currently co-operating with police.
He says that he not been formally identified, but on the basis of the information known so far, "we don't believe this person is known to either MI5 or counter terrorism police."
'No further threat' to Londoners
The UK's anti-terrorism chief, Neil Basu, says there is no evidence of any other danger to Londoners after a car hit pedestrians and crashed into barrier outside the Houses of Parliament.
He says one woman is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries in hospital, while one man has been discharged.
Another man, he says, was treated at the scene.
PM's 'thoughts with injured'
Hospital latest: One patient with 'non life-threatening' injuries
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust says one patient is being treated for "non life-threatening injuries" following this morning's incident in Westminster.
The statement adds that services in St Thomas' Hospital are operating as usual but patients and visitors are advised to check with Transport for London for travel disruption.
Incident 'appeared deliberate'
A number of witnesses have said the silver Ford Fiesta appeared to deliberately hit members of the public.
Barry Williams, a BBC staff member based at Millbank, said the car drove onto the wrong side of the road and "ploughed" into cyclists waiting at the traffic lights.
"Then it swerved back across the road and accelerated as fast as possible, and hit the barrier at full pelt," he said.
Jason Williams told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the driver had "driven at speed - more than 40mph".
He said: "It looked deliberate... it didn't look like an accident," he added.
Mayor 'utterly condemns' terrorism
Sadiq Khan tweets...
Man arrested for terrorism offences
A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament this morning, injuring several people.
Two patients have been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after cyclists and pedestrians were hit, shortly after 07:30 BST.
Officers were seen surrounding the vehicle before the man in his late 20s was detained.