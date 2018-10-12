Guests arrive at Princess Eugenie's wedding
Live coverage of Princess Eugenie's marriage to Jack Brooksbank.
Summary
- Princess Eugenie is the Queen's granddaughter and is ninth in line to the throne
- The ceremony is being held at 11:00 BST in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle
- Prince George will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid
- Princess Eugenie's fiance, Jack Brooksbank, proposed in January this year
- The couple invited 1,200 members of the public to watch the wedding