Meghan and Harry announce pregnancy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby will be seventh in line to the throne - moving Prince Harry's uncle, the Duke of York, down into eighth place.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie move into ninth and 10th place, and the Earl of Wessex - the Queen's youngest son - drops out of the top 10 for the first time.

