Meghan and Harry announce pregnancy
Royal baby: Due in spring | Couple start Australia tour | Profile: Meghan Markle
Summary
- Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby in the spring
- The couple are beginning their first royal tour together in Sydney, Australia
- They are "delighted to share this happy news"
Live Reporting
By Katie Wright and Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Seventh in line to throne
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby will be seventh in line to the throne - moving Prince Harry's uncle, the Duke of York, down into eighth place.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie move into ninth and 10th place, and the Earl of Wessex - the Queen's youngest son - drops out of the top 10 for the first time.
See the Royal Family tree and line of succession here.
Australia's PM 'thrilled'
The couple are there for a royal tour
Archbishop congratulates duo
Justin Welby, who officiated the royal wedding in May, tweets...
Meghan eyes up baby baths
The Duchess of Sussex has previously joked about needing baby products.
Here she is checking out a range for newborns in Belfast prior to her wedding - she said: "I'm sure at some point we'll need the whole (lot)."
Countries with 'Zika risk' part of tour
Prince Harry and Meghan are on an official royal tour which includes trips to Fiji and Tonga - countries which are listed as “areas with risk of Zika infection”, by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
The travel advice is that pregnant women should not travel to these areas, but if they do, they should talk to their doctor first.
People are advised to take measures to prevent bites from mosquitoes, which spread the virus.
Zika came to worldwide attention in 2016 ahead of the Rio Olympics, when an outbreak of the virus led to Brazil declaring a national emergency.
Couple get Zika advice
Royal editor at Hello magazine tweets...
'When is spring?'
The news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child next spring has prompted people to ask... just when exactly is spring?
Google said searches for "when is spring?" had spiked suddenly following the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan were expecting a child during the season.
According to the Met Offfice, there are two different dates which mark the first day of spring - one is the meteorological season (1 March-31 May) and the other is the astronomical season (which is not a fixed date).
PM welcomes 'happy news'
Army in London polishing guns
...getting ready to celebrate the news
Royal baby facts
Royal Air Force congratulates couple
Royals told at Eugenie's wedding
BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their news that Meghan was pregnant to senior royals at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday.
He said: "The Queen was told, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall - they chose that day to spread the happy news around and then recover and relax, get on a plane and then put out the news for the rest of us."
US ambassador welcomes news
Woody Johnson tweets...
Royal couple down under
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just beginning their first official royal tour since getting married in May.
The trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand coincides with the fourth Invictus Games, beginning on Saturday, and includes dozens of official events.
The couple follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry's parents - Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales - whose first royal tour was to Australia and New Zealand.
Motherhood on Meghan's 'bucket list'
The Duchess of Sussex once said that motherhood was on her "bucket list".
In an interview in 2016, Meghan said: "I can't wait to start a family, but in due time."
In the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May, she also hinted at starting her own brood.
On a trip to Belfast less than two months before the big day, the bride-to-be joked when she was shown an innovative range for newborns: "I'm sure at some point we'll need the whole (lot)."
Speculation after Friday photos
The duke and duchess had last been seen at Princess Eugenie's wedding in Windsor on Friday, when Meghan's outfit of a long, dark blue coat sparked speculation she could be expecting.
That speculation intensified when she was seen clutching two large folders in front of her stomach as she arrived in Sydney for the 16-day trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Couple on tour
The news the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant has been announced as she and Prince Harry begin a tour of Australia.
They arrived in Sydney for the start of a 16-day trip.
Meghan and Harry 'delighted' to share news
Palace announce baby news