Poppies at the Cenotaph

World to mark Armistice Day centenary

What would you have done in WW1?; The British woman who fought on WW1's front line; The Last Pass: The story of football during WW1

Summary

  1. Sunday marks 100 years since the end of World War One, on 11 November 1918
  2. The Queen and senior royals will attend London's Cenotaph for the national remembrance service at 11:00 GMT
  3. It will be followed by a procession of 10,000 members of the public
  4. Services are also taking place in Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast
  5. Senior royals will attend an evening service of remembrance at Westminster Abbey
  6. More than 1,000 beacons will be lit across the country

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Welcome to the BBC’s online live coverage for Armistice Day.

    This year’s Remembrance Sunday is a special anniversary, marking 100 years since the end of World War One on 11 November 1918.

    Our live updates will begin on Sunday morning.

