EU summit as it happened
EU says no to renegotiating deal; Kuenssberg: Cold comfort for May; Brexit: A really simple guide
Summary
- The EU's two-day summit in Brussels has concluded
- If we're leaving with a Brexit deal this is it, Theresa May tells media
- However, PM says there is still "work to do" to reassure MPs that the deal agreed with the EU "is possible"
- EC president Donald Tusk has "no mandate to organise any further negotiations" but is "always at Theresa May’s disposal"
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel says EU sees backstop as an "insurance policy" only; "no renegotiation" of Brexit agreement
- European Council President Jean-Claude Juncker says EU is keen to get on with trade talks - which in theory could mean backstop not needed
- French President Emmanuel Macron stresses that "there is one deal, the only one possible" on Brexit
By Chris Lansdown, Lauren Turner and Laurence Peter
All times stated are UK
Commitments 'won't impress May's harshest critics'
Adam Fleming
Brussels reporter
Theresa May’s mission to Brussels has not been a failure.
She has a written statement from her 27 fellow leaders confirming – reconfirming, really – that the Irish backstop is an insurance policy which would only ever be temporary.
If the backstop is activated, then the EU would use their “best endeavours” to negotiate a trade deal which would mean it could be deactivated.
That wording is crucial, say British officials, because it means the UK could refer the EU to the independent arbitration panel established in the Brexit treaty if London felt Brussels was moving too slowly.
The EU dropped a commitment to look for further ways to help the UK, which means there won’t be a formal process to find them.
But it doesn’t mean the search couldn’t happen informally, or in private, or at the last minute.
The problem is that these commitments are unlikely to impress Mrs May’s harshest critics.
And they certainly wouldn’t fit on the side of the bus as reasons to sign up to her Brexit deal.
What have we learned today?
This afternoon has seen press conferences held by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, as well as other EU leaders.
Here's what we learned from their statements, and the reaction that came afterwards:
Watch: Juncker explains 'nebulous' comment
EU Commission chief Juncker explained what he meant by his controversial "nebulous" remark in relation to Brexit.
Theresa May challenged him about it, as seen in a video tweeted earlier. Their tete-a-tete caused a huge media stir. Here is his explanation.
May 'has turned nebulousness into an art form'
The Independent's political sketch writer Tom Peck has a few words to say about that exchange between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker earlier.
You can read the rest of his piece here.
Foster: May shouldn't 'roll over' to EU leaders
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has called on Theresa May to "stand up" and not "roll over" to EU leaders during Brexit talks.
She was speaking after Mrs May met with European Union leaders in Brussels.
Mrs May wants legal assurances on the Irish backstop to help the deal get through Parliament, after she delayed a Commons vote in anticipation of defeat.
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said there could be clarifications but no renegotiation.
Read more here.
Senior EU staffer's hair ruffled by Juncker
EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker was filmed enthusiastically ruffling the hair of a woman at the summit today.
BBC colleagues in Brussels managed to identify her as Pernilla Sjölin, deputy head of protocol at the European Commission. So she is part of Mr Juncker's large team.
Varadkar: Reassurances 'cannot contradict draft agreement'
Here's some more from the Taoiseach, speaking about Theresa May's agreement.
Mr Varadkar said they would begin negotiations on the future as soon as possible once the withdrawal treaty was dealt with.
'Deep mistrust' not good basis for future relations
Juncker seen ruffling woman's hair
A German video news agency has shared this video from earlier in the day, showing Jean-Claude Juncker greeting a woman in an unusual way - by ruffling her hair.
It's not clear who the woman is or what prompted the hair ruffle.
On his way in to the final summit press conference the European Commission president was then seen covering a camera lens with his hand - could the two incidents be related?
Leo Varadkar 'satisfied' with summit conclusions
The Irish premier says he's "very satisfied" with the summit conclusions on Brexit which made clear that the Withdrawal Agreement could not be renegotiated.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said:
Tusk: No mandate to reopen negotiations
European Council President Donald Tusk ruled out reopening negotiations on the UK withdrawal deal.
"I have no mandate to organise further negotiations, no mandate to reopen negotiations on the withdrawal agreement," he told the news conference.
But he said: "I’m always at Prime Minister May’s disposal" and "it's my pleasure to be in contact with the prime minister on all relevant issues".
"Yesterday's conclusions are quite clear I think and we have to treat it as a good sign that we are ready to reconfirm our assurances and goodwill and good faith when comes to the so-called backstop."
Juncker: May and I 'weren't dancing'
Mr Juncker is asked about THAT chat with Mrs May again.
He does a little jig on the stage but then says they "weren't dancing".
He then went on to say this:
Tusk: We've more respect for May than some MPs do
Mr Tusk says the EU has treated Theresa May "with much greater empathy and respect than some British MPs, for sure".
Mr Juncker adds: "She's a good friend of ours. We have the highest respect for the British prime minister."
Brexit 'overshadowed' all other business
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz - current EU Council president - says that Brexit talks had "overshadowed" all other business at the Brussels summit.
He says: "The last few days have been useful to discuss certain questions with Theresa May and create some more clarity.
"There will be a vote in the British Parliament in January and the deal that was negotiated is a good deal for both sides. We hope that this deal will find support in both parliaments eventually."
Juncker 'won't respond to attacks from Westminster'
Mr Juncker acknowledges there is deep mistrust in the Commons of the EU's position.
He wants to make clear how keen they are to get on with trade talks - which in theory could mean backstop not needed.
He says he won't respond to those attacks from Westminster, but adds: "although I would like to do it".
Juncker says May is a 'friend'
Following their conversation which was videoed this morning, which appeared to be rather heated, Mr Juncker stresses that Mrs May is his "friend".
May is 'woman of great courage'
Mr Juncker has replied to a question about the future of Brexit.
He says of Mrs May: "This is a woman of great courage, doing her job in the best way possible."
He adds the backstop is not intended to be a "permanent instrument".
Mr Juncker adds that "we have to bring down the temperature" following "attacks" coming from Westminster.
Brexiteers block bridge - but also an ambulance
Brexiteers have held a protest on London's Westminster Bridge.
But many have also suggested from a clip they posted on Twitter that they also blocked an ambulance with its lights flashing.
EU Council president says 'more clarity' was created
