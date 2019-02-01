Live
Latest as more snow due to hit UK
The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption on the roads and railways, with amber and yellow weather warnings lasting until Friday lunchtime. Snow set to affect morning commuters
Summary
- Commuters across UK advised to check routes before travelling as snow and ice affects roads and railways
- Amber warning for snow in parts of Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire due to last until 11:00
- Yellow warnings for snow and ice cover southern, eastern and north-eastern England, as well as parts of Wales and Scotland
- In Cornwall, more than 100 people spent the night at a pub after their cars became stuck
- Great Western Railway said services could be disrupted until 13:00 GMT while Transport for Wales expects some routes to be affected until 14:00