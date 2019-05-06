Latest updates as royal baby due

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Frogmore Cottage Image caption: Frogmore Cottage

Traditionally, major royals have shown off their child to the waiting world's media from the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London.

But reports claim the couple have ruled out that option because of the lack of privacy.

However, there has been speculation that Meghan is considering a home birth.

If the duchess does give birth at home it will be at the couple's new pad in Windsor - Frogmore Cottage- which was undergone a £3m refurbishment.

She wouldn't be the first royal to do so. The Queen gave birth to all four of her children at home.