Live
Latest updates as royal baby due
Summary
- The new arrival is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child
- Prince Harry is by Meghan's side
- The infant is seventh in line to the throne
- The Queen now has eight great-grandchildren
- Kensington Palace said the duchess was due to give birth in the spring
Live Reporting
By Harriet Agerholm, Matt Cannon and Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Where will the baby be born?
Traditionally, major royals have shown off their child to the waiting world's media from the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London.
But reports claim the couple have ruled out that option because of the lack of privacy.
However, there has been speculation that Meghan is considering a home birth.
If the duchess does give birth at home it will be at the couple's new pad in Windsor - Frogmore Cottage- which was undergone a £3m refurbishment.
She wouldn't be the first royal to do so. The Queen gave birth to all four of her children at home.
Surname also remains mystery
The surname of Meghan and Harry's baby, also remains something of a mystery.
The child might not need one - if the Queen gives the new baby the title of prince or princess - a surname isn't necessary.
The couple may refuse such a title for their child. Princess Anne children, Peter and Zara do not have royal titles.
One option for Prince Harry and Meghan could be the Royal Family name- Mountbatten-Windsor.
That was created by combining the surnames of the Queen and Prince Philip when they married.
But the couple is much more likely to copy the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by using the title given to them by the Queen - Sussex.
Bookmakers favour name Diana
Bookmakers favour the names Diana, Elizabeth, Alice, Isabella, Grace and Victoria for a girl.
If it is a boy, they predict that Harry and Meghan may call him Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James, Charles or Philip.
What we know (and what we don't)
Eleven months on since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot, the arrival of the couple's first child is just around the corner.
So how much do we know about the future royal?
Read all you need to know about the birth of Harry and Meghan's child.
Harry 'at Meghan's side'
The Duke of Sussex is at Meghan's side as the couple get ready to welcome their son or daughter, Buckingham Palace says.
The baby boy or girl will be seventh in line to the throne, and the Queen's eighth great-grandchild.
The sex will be a surprise for Harry and Meghan, who have chosen not to find out ahead of the birth.
Duchess goes into labour
The Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour, Buckingham Palace has announced. On this page we will bring you all the latest updates so please follow along.
The royal couple announced the pregnancy in October, when they said they were "delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public”.