UK news stream

A choreographer says he spent hours watching dance moves from Manchester's famous Hacienda nightclub as inspiration for a new show.

Peter J Walsh/PYMCA/Shutterstock Copyright: Peter J Walsh/PYMCA/Shutterstock

Wasteland, which premiered on Wednesday, was inspired by the early 1990s.

As the illegal rave scene was on the rise in Britain heavy industry was in decline, choreographer Gary Clarke connects the two in his new show.

Mr Clarke, from Grimethorpe in South Yorkshire, studied revellers at the Hacienda and Fantazia, picking out moves and stringing them together to create what he describes as "organised chaos".

He watched hours of footage of raves on YouTube in an attempt to turn the spontaneous, house music-inspired shapes into choreographed moves for professional dancers.

After opening in Doncaster, Wasteland will tour the UK into 2020.