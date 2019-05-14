UK news stream

Live

  1. What will Brexit offer Merthyr?

    Video caption: Nigel Farage: 'It's not EU money... it's a myth'

    Nigel Farage is asked how towns like Merthyr Tydfil will fare without EU financial help.

  2. How Hacienda inspired a touring dance show

    A choreographer says he spent hours watching dance moves from Manchester's famous Hacienda nightclub as inspiration for a new show.

    Clarke copied the moves of clubbers at the Hacienda
    Wasteland, which premiered on Wednesday, was inspired by the early 1990s.

    As the illegal rave scene was on the rise in Britain heavy industry was in decline, choreographer Gary Clarke connects the two in his new show.

    Mr Clarke, from Grimethorpe in South Yorkshire, studied revellers at the Hacienda and Fantazia, picking out moves and stringing them together to create what he describes as "organised chaos".

    He watched hours of footage of raves on YouTube in an attempt to turn the spontaneous, house music-inspired shapes into choreographed moves for professional dancers.

    After opening in Doncaster, Wasteland will tour the UK into 2020.

  8. Funding for art graduate internships

    East Midlands Today

    A Nottingham arts venue has been awarded almost £300,000 to help students pursue careers in the creative industries.

    Lakeside Arts at the University of Nottingham
    The funding will enable Lakeside Arts at the University of Nottingham to offer some students graduate internships and run a creative academy for undergraduates.

  9. Just how influential is Man City's Raheem Sterling?

    Raheem Sterling shone brighter than ever in Manchester City's star-studded squad, helping the team to the cusp of a domestic treble and winning a host of personal accolades.

    Yet it is the 24-year-old's rise to become an unofficial spokesman for a generation of footballers on race, class, society and the media that has people asking whether Sterling is the most important sportsperson in Britain right now.

    A BBC Radio 5 Live special discussed the player's influence, his upbringing, his talent and his possible legacy.

  16. Attempted abduction sparks police inquiry

    The attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl is being investigated after she was approached by a man in a Wolverhampton park.

    The girl was approached in Wednesdfield Park just after 15:30 yesterday by a man who asked if she wanted to see his dog.

    The schoolgirl, who declined, was then grabbed by the straps of her bag, police said before she managed to run off and alert her parents.

    Neighbourhood patrols have been stepped up in the area, said West Midlands Police, which is working with local schools to ensure the safety of pupils.

  18. Violent gang suspects held in dawn raids

    Suspected gang members thought to have been involved in robberies and assaults across Yorkshire were arrested in dawn raids earlier.

    Greater Manchester Police led an operation at seven properties in Oldham as part of a crackdown on an organised crime group.

    Five men – aged 22, 28, 28, 30 and 38 – have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.

    The gang are thought to operate in West and South Yorkshire and are being investigated in connection with 120 offences, including aggravated burglary, robbery, car theft, assault, violent disorder and criminal damage.

    Police forces in Yorkshire have been working with Greater Manchester Police as part of Operation Hansford.

    All five men remain in police custody for questioning.

