UK news stream

A Nottingham arts venue has been awarded almost £300,000 to help students pursue careers in the creative industries.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The funding will enable Lakeside Arts at the University of Nottingham to offer some students graduate internships and run a creative academy for undergraduates.
Just how influential is Man City's Raheem Sterling?
Raheem Sterling shone brighter than ever in Manchester City's star-studded squad, helping the team to the cusp of a domestic treble and winning a host of personal accolades.
Yet it is the 24-year-old's rise to become an unofficial spokesman for a generation of footballers on race, class, society and the media that has people asking whether Sterling is the most important sportsperson in Britain right now.
Suspected gang members thought to have been involved in robberies and assaults across Yorkshire were arrested in dawn raids earlier.
Greater Manchester PoliceCopyright: Greater Manchester Police
Greater Manchester Police led an operation at seven properties in Oldham as part of a crackdown on an organised crime group.
Five men – aged 22, 28, 28, 30 and 38 – have been arrested on suspicion
of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Greater Manchester PoliceCopyright: Greater Manchester Police
The gang are thought to operate in West and South Yorkshire and are being investigated in connection with 120 offences, including aggravated burglary, robbery, car theft, assault,
violent disorder and criminal damage.
Police forces in Yorkshire have been working with Greater Manchester Police as part of Operation Hansford.
Greater Manchester PoliceCopyright: Greater Manchester Police
All five men remain in police custody for questioning.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What will Brexit offer Merthyr?
Nigel Farage is asked how towns like Merthyr Tydfil will fare without EU financial help.
How Hacienda inspired a touring dance show
A choreographer says he spent hours watching dance moves from Manchester's famous Hacienda nightclub as inspiration for a new show.
Wasteland, which premiered on Wednesday, was inspired by the early 1990s.
As the illegal rave scene was on the rise in Britain heavy industry was in decline, choreographer Gary Clarke connects the two in his new show.
Mr Clarke, from Grimethorpe in South Yorkshire, studied revellers at the Hacienda and Fantazia, picking out moves and stringing them together to create what he describes as "organised chaos".
He watched hours of footage of raves on YouTube in an attempt to turn the spontaneous, house music-inspired shapes into choreographed moves for professional dancers.
After opening in Doncaster, Wasteland will tour the UK into 2020.
Have you seen this man?
Hundreds of cancer patient scans cancelled
Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
The PET scans are used to investigate the spread of cancer and how it is responding to treatment.Read more
May exit date decision delayed until June
Tory MPs expect to announce a timetable for leadership election after next vote on PM's Brexit plan.Read more
Lodger denies murdering mum-of-two
Sarah Fuller, 35, was strangled at her home in Exeter on 17 April.Read more
'Solskjaer will get financial backing'
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get the financial backing to bring success back to the club, says the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.Read more
Funding for art graduate internships
East Midlands Today
A Nottingham arts venue has been awarded almost £300,000 to help students pursue careers in the creative industries.
The funding will enable Lakeside Arts at the University of Nottingham to offer some students graduate internships and run a creative academy for undergraduates.
Just how influential is Man City's Raheem Sterling?
Raheem Sterling shone brighter than ever in Manchester City's star-studded squad, helping the team to the cusp of a domestic treble and winning a host of personal accolades.
Yet it is the 24-year-old's rise to become an unofficial spokesman for a generation of footballers on race, class, society and the media that has people asking whether Sterling is the most important sportsperson in Britain right now.
A BBC Radio 5 Live special discussed the player's influence, his upbringing, his talent and his possible legacy.
Ideas sought for new Elephant and Castle library
Johnson confirms bid for Tory leadership
Boris Johnson says he will run when Theresa May quits, saying: "Of course I'm going to go for it."Read more
Nurse confronted London Bridge attacker
Helen Kennett asked the knifeman what was wrong with him before he stabbed her, an inquest hears.Read more
Bradford sign defender Richards-Everton
Bradford City sign centre-back Ben Richards-Everton after his release by League One club Accrington Stanley.Read more
Neglect 'contributed to' student suicide
A mental health service "significantly underestimated" Natasha Abrahart's condition, a coroner rules.Read more
Artificial life form given 'synthetic DNA'
Roland Pease
BBC Radio Science Unit
Roland Pease
BBC Radio Science Unit
UK scientists have created an artificial version of the stomach bug E. coli that is based on an entirely synthetic form of DNA.Read more
Attempted abduction sparks police inquiry
The attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl is being investigated after she was approached by a man in a Wolverhampton park.
The girl was approached in Wednesdfield Park just after 15:30 yesterday by a man who asked if she wanted to see his dog.
The schoolgirl, who declined, was then grabbed by the straps of her bag, police said before she managed to run off and alert her parents.
Neighbourhood patrols have been stepped up in the area, said West Midlands Police, which is working with local schools to ensure the safety of pupils.
Diners given £4,500 red wine by mistake
They ordered a £260 bottle but were accidentally served up the pricey 2001 Chateau le Pin Pomerol.Read more
Violent gang suspects held in dawn raids
Suspected gang members thought to have been involved in robberies and assaults across Yorkshire were arrested in dawn raids earlier.
Greater Manchester Police led an operation at seven properties in Oldham as part of a crackdown on an organised crime group.
Five men – aged 22, 28, 28, 30 and 38 – have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.
The gang are thought to operate in West and South Yorkshire and are being investigated in connection with 120 offences, including aggravated burglary, robbery, car theft, assault, violent disorder and criminal damage.
Police forces in Yorkshire have been working with Greater Manchester Police as part of Operation Hansford.
All five men remain in police custody for questioning.
Burst pipe puts mirror pool out of action
A burst pipe and flooded pump room leaves Bradford's mirror pool out of action for a month.Read more
Hundreds of concerns raised about charities
Andrew Picken
BBC Scotland News
Andrew Picken
BBC Scotland News
Fraud, bullying and sex attacks are among 318 "notifiable events" flagged up to regulators since 2016.Read more