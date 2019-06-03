Melania and Donald Trump
Live

Latest: Trump due to touchdown in UK

Trump to arrive in UK for state visit; Donald Trump UK visit: All you need to know; What is the president bringing?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Air Force One is due to land at Stansted Airport on Monday morning
  2. The US president will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump
  3. The Queen will host a state banquet at Buckingham Palace later
  4. Mr Trump will hold talks with Theresa May and attend a D-Day commemoration during the visit
  5. This is Mr's Trump's first state visit to the UK