PM's suspension of Parliament goes to court

Welcome to our coverage of the Supreme Court hearing
The highest court in the UK will start hearing two appeals this morning, over Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks during the run-up to Brexit. The hearings are expected to last until Thursday.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Welcome to our coverage of the Supreme Court hearing
The highest court in the UK will start hearing two appeals this morning, over Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks during the run-up to Brexit. The hearings are expected to last until Thursday.
The government is appealing against a ruling by Scotland’s highest civil court, which said the suspension was unlawful.
And businesswoman Gina Miller is challenging a judgement by the High Court in London that the suspension was not a matter for the courts.
Follow our live page for the updates.