Jeffrey Epstein stay was 'wrong thing to do' | Who was Jeffrey Epstein? | Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein |

Live Reporting

By George Bowden and Claire Heald

All times stated are UK

  1. Interview begins

    Emily Maitlis starts by highlighting the “highly unusual circumstances” of the interview with Prince Andrew.

    She begins by asking why the prince has chosen this moment to talk about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

  2. Exclusive begins

    BBC Newsnight's world-exclusive interview with the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, begins on BBC Two and BBC World News.

    Over the next hour, we'll hear testimony from the heart of the British Royal Family.

  4. Queen approved interview

    The Queen approved tonight’s Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew.

    Producers had discussed the prospect of an interview with the prince’s staff for at least six months and talks intensified following Epstein’s death.

    Presenter Emily Maitlis said on Friday that approval for the interview came from the highest level – the Queen – on Monday or early on Tuesday. Ms Maitlis sat down to interview the prince on Thursday.

  5. Timeline: Prince’s ties to Epstein

    The controversy surrounding Epstein and his death in August saw attention turn to some of the American financier’s high-profile connections – including Prince Andrew.

    Our timeline tracks their relationship.

  6. Explained: Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

    Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier, died in a New York prison cell on 10 August this year as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

    It came more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, for which he was registered as a sex offender.

    The 66-year-old was accused of running a "vast network" of underage girls for sex. He pleaded not guilty.

    Who was he?

    Read more here.

  7. Welcome

    Welcome to our live coverage as the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, speaks to BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis about his relationship with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations made about the prince’s own conduct.

    The interview for Newsnight was recorded in Buckingham Palace on Thursday and is on air at 21:00 GMT on BBC Two and BBC World News.

