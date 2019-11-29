Latest updates as shots fired on London Bridge

Noa Boder, who is stuck in a restaurant right next to London Bridge, describes a "rush of people" coming into the restaurant, adding "everybody basically dived under the table".

"We were told to keep away from the windows."

She says the manager of the restaurant "very bravely" ran and shut the doors to make sure nobody could come in.

Everybody seems to be "calm and in good spirits" here and asking if people are OK.

"No police have come into the restaurant that I've seen so far. But I think they might have contacted the restaurant either by phone or in some way telling us to stay in until further notice," she says.