Latest updates as shots fired on London Bridge

Police have evacuated London Bridge station and the surrounding area, PA News agency reports.
A cordon has also been set up at Borough Market while evacuation continues from nearby shops and businesses.
'Everybody dived under the table' - diner
BBC News Channel
Noa Boder, who is stuck in a restaurant right next to London Bridge, describes a "rush of people" coming into the restaurant, adding "everybody basically dived under the table".
"We were told to keep away from the windows."
She says the manager of the restaurant "very bravely" ran and shut the doors to make sure nobody could come in.
Everybody seems to be "calm and in good spirits" here and asking if people are OK.
"No police have come into the restaurant that I've seen so far. But I think they might have contacted the restaurant either by phone or in some way telling us to stay in until further notice," she says.
BBC journalist on the scene describes 'fight' on bridge
BBC News Channel
BBC journalist John McManus was in the area when the incident started. He says it appeared there was a “fight” going on on the bridge.
“From what I could see, several people tried to restrain a man and it was then that armed police arrived and they fired shots at this person, who, the last I could see before we were moving from the bridge, was lying on the ground.”
Since then, he says he’s heard several more shots fired. “There are absolutely masses of police here,” he says.
Traffic on the north side of the bridge has been “completely stopped”.
Live Reporting
By Dulcie Lee and Ella Wills
All times stated are UK
'I heard more gunshots and people started running'
BBC News Channel
Einer Orn, who is near London Bridge, tells the BBC he had just his lunch break when "all of a sudden" he saw some police cars. He says he heard two gunshots, but wasn't sure if they were fireworks.
"A couple of minutes later then I heard a lot more gunshots and people started to run off the bridge. Buses were stopped."
"It's been pretty hectic".
Picture: Armed police on the bridge
Breaking
City of London Police 'aware of London Bridge incident'
London Bridge station evacuated
Armed police at the scene
Early stages of incident - Met Police
Ambulance crews on scene
London Bridge sealed off
London Bridge has been cordoned off by police, with a BBC journalist reporting hearing gunfire.
BBC reporter John McManus says he saw a group of men involved in a fight on the bridge.
Police then arrived and shots were fired, he said.
The Met Police confirmed that it was dealing with an incident at London Bridge and advised people near the scene to follow directions from officers on the ground.
We'll bring you live updates as we get them.