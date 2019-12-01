Live
PM faces Marr questions after terror attack
Government reviews terrorists' prison release | Labour say NHS figures show decline of GP services | Labour plans central train ticket bookings | Labour and Lib Dems pledge wider access to HIV drug
By Harriet Agerholm, Mary O'Connor and Alex Kleiderman
All times stated are UK
Corbyn 'would vote' in a second EU referendum
Mr Corbyn also confirms he would vote if there was to be a second EU referendum.
The Labour leader, who has pledged to hold a new poll if he becomes prime minister, has said he would remain neutral in a future Brexit referendum campaign.
But when asked if he will tell the public how actually voted, he replies: "You'll have to wait and see."
Corbyn: Wish party acted more rapidy on anti-Semitism
Asked whether he had done anything wrong when it came to the handling of anti-Semitism, Mr Corbyn says: "I wished our party had acted on it more rapidly at the very beginning and dealt with it at that point."
Corbyn asked about anti-Semitism apology
Asked why he would not apologise for anti-Semitism in Labour Party after being challenged about the issue earlier in the week, Jeremy Corbyn says: "We've made it very clear as a party. We apologise for and regret any degrees of anti-Semitism that anyone's suffered."
Corbyn 'looks forward' to meeting Trump
Mr Corbyn says he would be happy to meet US President Doald Trump - who will be in the UK this week for a Nato summit - "to have a chat with him about his designs on our health service".
He adds he has never met Mr Trump, but will "be happy" to have a discussion with him and "looks forward" to it.
He adds a future trading relationship with the US in the would not involve the UK "giving up" the NHS.
Corbyn: Armed police had no choice but to kill Khan
Jeremy Corbyn, who is being interviewed by Sophy Ridge on Sky, is being asked whether he supports a shoot-to-kill policy and questioned on whether he supports the police decision to shoot dead London Bridge attacker Usman Khan.
"I think they had no choice, they were stuck with a situation where there was a credible threat," he says.
"Its an awful situation for any police officer... to be put in."
Referring to his previous remarks about shoot-to-kill, he says: "The points I made in the past particularly in relation to Northern Ireland - this is going back quite a long way - was that there was a concern in Northern Ireland that the police were adopting a shoot-to-kill policy when it was possible to arrest people rather than shoot people."
He calls for more funding for prisons "so that prison officers are able to do their job", for psychological assessments of prisoners before they are released, and for the Parole Board to be involved in the release decision.
He says the UK needs a probation service "worthy of the name", arguing probation services have been partly privatised and are now "not up to scratch".
Corbyn: Convicted terrorists should not necessarily serve full sentences
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says convicted terrorists should "not necessarily" serve their full prison sentences automatically.
It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said violent offenders "must serve every day of their sentence, with no exceptions".
In an interview recorded on Saturday, he told Sky's Sophy Ridge there are lessons to be learned from the London Bridge attack and there should be a "full investigation" into the circumstances around Usman Khan's prison sentence and subsequent release.
Recap: What has happened so far?
If you're just waking up to our live coverage, here's a quick refresh on the stories that have happened in the last few hours.
An urgent review of the licence conditions of people freed from prison after being convicted of terror offences has been launched by the Ministry of Justice following Friday's London Bridge attack.
PM Boris Johnson claimed scrapping early release would have stopped him.
But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will blame budget cuts for "missed chances to intervene" in a speech on Sunday.
You can read the full story here.
Elsewhere, the Labour Party has announced plans for a central online booking system for train tickets.
The party wants to replace what it sees as a confusing system of sales by private train operators - with around 55 million types of fare available.
Instead, it is proposing a "one-stop shop" for fares with no booking fees if it wins the election on 12 December.
The proposal is part of broader plans by the party to nationalise the UK's train system.
You can read more about the plans here.
