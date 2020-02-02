It seems to have started to unfold from about 14:00 GMT, but reports are still contradictory.

It looks like a man went into a shop with a knife and started stabbing people.

The reports then go on to suggest that the man came out of the shop and stabbed a woman - possibly on a bicycle.

At that point it seems the alarm was raised and the police arrived incredibly quickly.

It seems to be pretty clear three shots were fired by the police to bring this incident to a halt.