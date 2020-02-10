Parts of the West Yorkshire communities of Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge have been inundated - four years after record flooding devastated the area. River levels peaked on Sunday just below the record levels of the 2015 Boxing Day floods. They caused millions of pounds of damage to houses and businesses right along the Calder Valley. More than £30 million has been spent on flood defences in Mytholmroyd since the 2015 deluge, with part of the scheme completed in 2019 and the remainder due to be finished this summer. Early reports from the village were that some of the new defences held but many homes were still flooded.
Storm Ciara: Flooding in Hebden Bridge
Flooding has hit Hebden Bridge, in west Yorkshire, with businesses and residents try to cope with Storm Ciara's extreme effects.
Flood sirens were sounded in the market town on Sunday before torrents of water swept through the streets.
Hebden Bridge previously suffered two devastating floods: on Boxing Day in 2015 and in the summer of 2012.
Volunteers have been gathering at the town hall to co-ordinate relief efforts and are appealing for help.
Homes flooded and power down in storm
More than 20,000 homes are still without power, homes are flooded and trains are disrupted as the aftermath of Storm Ciara is felt across England.
Some areas experienced a month-and-a-half's worth of rainfall on Sunday and gusts of 97mph.
More than 178 flood warnings remain in place, more than 100 of which are across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Some rail lines are blocked by fallen trees and delays are expected at some airports and cross-Channel ferries.
Wind, snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland
A weather warning for wind and snow in Northern Ireland is in place for Monday and Tuesday, according to the Met Office.
Wintry conditions sweep Scotland
Rail and ferry services are disrupted, and drivers are facing blizzard conditions on higher routes.
In pictures: Storm batters north-west Europe
It's not just the UK that has been affected - powerful winds have caused havoc elsewhere in Europe - including in France, the Netherlands and Germany.
Flooding continues, snow coming
Some areas saw a month and a half's rainfall in just 24 hours on Sunday and gusts of more than 90mph swept across the country.
There are still 178 flood warnings in place.
Parts of the UK are set for blizzards and up to 20cm of snow - with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for Scotland, Northern Ireland and North West England through Monday and Tuesday.
Another yellow warning for wind is in place from 10:00GMT today for the far south of England.
Football club stand destroyed
Damage to the corrugated stand is described as a "mass of twisted metal" by the club secretary.
In pictures: Storm Ciara
Disruption continues in Wales
Roads remain closed and train services are hit after Wales is battered by 93mph winds.
Storm strikes UK power network
More than 20,000 homes spent the night without power in the wake of the storm.
By 05:00 GMT on Monday, UK Power Networks said more than 18,500 properties across the east and southeast of England were still without power.
Western Power Distribution said more than 2,800 homes were hit.
Storm Ciara batters the UK
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the after-effects of Storm Ciara, which swept through the UK over the weekend.
Further travel disruption is expected today, after the storm brought heavy rain and gusts of more than 90mph.
