AFP Copyright: AFP Cars are submerged as floodwater covers the roads and car parks in Mytholmroyd, after the River Calder burst its banks on Sunday Image caption: Cars are submerged as floodwater covers the roads and car parks in Mytholmroyd, after the River Calder burst its banks on Sunday

Parts of the West Yorkshire communities of Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge have been inundated - four years after record flooding devastated the area.

River levels peaked on Sunday just below the record levels of the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

They caused millions of pounds of damage to houses and businesses right along the Calder Valley.

More than £30 million has been spent on flood defences in Mytholmroyd since the 2015 deluge, with part of the scheme completed in 2019 and the remainder due to be finished this summer.

Early reports from the village were that some of the new defences held but many homes were still flooded.