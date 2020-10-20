EPA Copyright: EPA Bavaria has imposed strict measures in several areas to contain the virus Image caption: Bavaria has imposed strict measures in several areas to contain the virus

So how does the UK compare with anti-coronavirus measures being ramped up in other European countries. Here's a round-up of the latest developments in six of our continental neighbours.

A district in Bavaria will go under lockdown from 14:00 (12:00 GMT) this afternoon, the first area of Germany to do so since the spring. You can only leave home in Berchtesgadener Land for shopping, work or other valid reasons. The local infection rate over the past week has hit 272.8 per 100,000.

Compare that rate with Spain’s Navarre region, where infections have hit 945 cases in 100,000 residents. From Thursday, movement in and out of the area will be barred for two weeks and bars and restaurants will close, but takeaways will still be allowed.

Ireland’s strict level 5 measures come into force from midnight tomorrow and the cabinet meets today to consider what extra measures need to be taken. People across the country are being asked to stay at home - you can read more here.

Belgium has had its first night of curfew, allowing only essential movement from midnight to 5am. Another 269 Belgians have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Italian region of Lombardy has asked the national government to impose a regional curfew from Thursday, amid predictions of a steep rise in use of intensive care beds.

France has reported more than 2,000 people in intensive care for the first time since May. More than half the intensive care beds in the Paris region are in use.