So how does the UK compare with anti-coronavirus measures being ramped up in other European countries. Here's a round-up of the latest developments in six of our continental neighbours.
A district in
Bavaria will go under lockdown from 14:00 (12:00 GMT) this afternoon,
the first area of Germany to do so since the spring. You can only leave home in Berchtesgadener
Land for shopping, work or other valid reasons. The local infection rate over the past week has hit 272.8 per 100,000.
Compare that rate with Spain’s Navarre region, where infections have hit 945 cases in 100,000
residents. From Thursday, movement in and out of the area will be barred for
two weeks and bars and restaurants will close, but takeaways will still be allowed.
Ireland’s strict level 5 measures come into
force from midnight tomorrow and the cabinet meets today to consider what extra
measures need to be taken. People across the country are being asked to stay at
home - you can read more here.
Belgium has had its first night of curfew,
allowing only essential movement from midnight to 5am. Another 269 Belgians
have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
The Italian region of Lombardy has asked the national government to
impose a regional curfew from Thursday, amid predictions of a steep rise in use
of intensive care beds.
France has reported more than 2,000 people in
intensive care for the first time since May. More than half the intensive care
beds in the Paris region are in use.
We need to 'do the right thing' for Manchester, says minister
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says £22m has been offered to Greater Manchester and warns that action is needed before intensive care units are overwhelmed - a claim denied by the city's medical leaders.
He says the government had been "negotiating in good faith for 10 days" with Greater Manchester leaders.
Speaking on the Today programme, Mr Zahawi said: "It is right that we set politics aside and do the right thing for the people of Manchester."
But he criticised Mayor Andy Burnham's argument that tier three restrictions are ineffective, saying "You can't support Keir Starmer with a national lockdown yet don't support this additional targeted measure of tier three in Manchester."
Mr Zahawi said the chance of running out of intensive care beds because of a lack of restriction "is not a risk that anyone wants to take".
On Monday evening, the two sides couldn't even agree on what they actually discussed earlier.
Believe the local leaders, and on Monday morning there seemed to be hope in the air. Officials from central government had mooted the possibility of a hardship fund to help support low-paid workers who stand to lose out if businesses close their doors under tighter restrictions.
The message local leaders took from their meeting was that, while the Treasury is adamant they are not going to extend their national furlough scheme - nor increase the level of cash available from its replacement, the Job Support Scheme - Westminster might sign off extra money that could be spent that way, if local politicians saw fit.
There was no concrete agreement on the numbers, but sources in Greater Manchester suggest the cost of supporting those who need the extra help comes in at around £15m a month.
After that call, the consensus among North West leaders was moving in the direction of signing on the dotted line, with another call planned with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick for the afternoon.
But rather than ushering in a new spirit of co-operation, that meeting went south.
Hospital staff in one of Scotland's Covid hotspots have shared a sense of foreboding over what they will face in the coming months. NHS Lothian has one of the highest rates of positive tests with more than 1,000 new cases in the past week - and hospital admissions are rising dramatically
Burnham: 'Public support' to fight Covid could be lost
When he was speaking on BBC Breakfast a little earlier, Andy Burnham said he was seeking a resolution with the government - and was not posturing.
The Greater Manchester mayor saidt: "I'm coming along today to say I still want to work to try and get a resolution, but I just hope your viewers will understand that this is not about politics.
"I have the support of Conservative MPs here for what I am saying - it is not posturing."
He confiirmed that - if tougher local restrictions are imposed - he would tell people to follow the law.
But he said: "I do worry that if the government is going to go down this route of imposing these punishing lockdowns on local areas, I think it will lose the public support that it will need to try and help us all as a country rise to the fight against this pandemic this winter."
What are the latest UK figures?
Here are the latest figures, as of Monday afternoon. We'll have another update on the number of UK cases later today.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Ultimatum is a 'provocative' tactic, says Burnham
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been talking this morning about the upcoming deadline.
He said a "late-night ultimatum" of the noon deadline was "slightly provocative" - but that he was "not going to rise to that".
Mr Burnham told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is fair to recognise if you put a place under restrictions for as long as we've been under restrictions, it grinds people down, it pushes businesses closer to the brink.
"I've noticed in recent days how London is calling out for support being in tier two - I support people in that call - but I hope people will support us, recognising the position we are in."
It is about "standing up for people and businesses that otherwise are going to be seriously harmed by a lockdown that at this point in time is not fully funded", he said.
"This is about people who work in pubs, who work in bookies, people who drive taxis - generally the people who Westminster politicians ignore," he added.
How did Greater Manchester get to this point?
There have been 10 days of talks so far between the government and local leaders, including mayors and MPs
They have so far resisted the area's 2.8m population moving to the "very high" alert level of tier three, which would mean additional restrictions on households mixing, and the closure of pubs and bars that do not serve meals
The local leaders want more financial support before agreeing to the move, with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham saying the governments needs to better protect low-paid people
Last Friday, the prime minister warned he "may need to intervene" if an agreement was not reached
And Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has since said he would be advising the PM if there is no deal, and that he would decide on the next steps
There is a noon deadline to get to any such agreement, which would include what funding and support was available for people in the region
The clock is ticking for Greater Manchester...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
There are less than four hours to go until the noon deadline that Greater Manchester leaders have been given to reach a deal with the government over moving the region into tier three coronavirus restrictions.
Talks are ongoing this Tuesday morning. The local leaders want more financial support before agreeing to the move.
But it's thought Prime Minister Boris Johnson could step in to impose the top tier rules if no agreement is reached. We'll bring you the latest on what is decided.
Passengers flying from Heathrow to Hong Kong and Italy on Tuesday are to be given the option of paying for a rapid Covid test before checking in. It's the first time testing has been offered at a UK airport
Prisoners being locked in their cells for 23 hours a day under Covid restrictions is dangerous, the chief inspector of prisons ,Peter Clarke, has warned
A man who was the last patient to leave Blackpool Victoria Hospital's intensive care unit during the first wave of Covid-19 has died. Roehl Ribaya, of St Annes, Lancashire, is thought to have died from the long-term effects of the virus
Hospital staff in one of Scotland's Covid hotspots have shared a sense of foreboding over what they will face in the coming months. NHS Lothian has one of the highest rates of positive tests with more than 1,000 new cases in the past week - and hospital admissions are rising dramatically
There have been 10 days of talks so far between the government and local leaders, including mayors and MPs
They have so far resisted the area's 2.8m population moving to the "very high" alert level of tier three, which would mean additional restrictions on households mixing, and the closure of pubs and bars that do not serve meals
The local leaders want more financial support before agreeing to the move, with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham saying the governments needs to better protect low-paid people
Last Friday, the prime minister warned he "may need to intervene" if an agreement was not reached
And Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has since said he would be advising the PM if there is no deal, and that he would decide on the next steps
There is a noon deadline to get to any such agreement, which would include what funding and support was available for people in the region
UK push to give people Covid (safely) for vaccine study
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
Test subjects in the UK could be exposed to coronavirus in controlled settings from January in a bid to speed up vaccine development.
The UK is pushing ahead to be the first nation to carry out the so-called "human challenge" studies, that would see up to 90 young and healthy people deliberately exposed.
The government is putting £33.6m towards the ground-breaking work.
Safety will be a number one priority, experts insist. And the plans will need ethical approval and sign off from regulators before they can go ahead.
Human challenge studies provide a faster way to test vaccines because you don't have to wait for people to be exposed to an illness naturally.
Researchers would first use controlled doses of the pandemic virus to discover what is the smallest amount that can cause Covid infection in volunteers aged 18 to 30.
Read more here.
Analysis: Friends and enemies in the North
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
On Monday evening, the two sides couldn't even agree on what they actually discussed earlier.
Believe the local leaders, and on Monday morning there seemed to be hope in the air. Officials from central government had mooted the possibility of a hardship fund to help support low-paid workers who stand to lose out if businesses close their doors under tighter restrictions.
The message local leaders took from their meeting was that, while the Treasury is adamant they are not going to extend their national furlough scheme - nor increase the level of cash available from its replacement, the Job Support Scheme - Westminster might sign off extra money that could be spent that way, if local politicians saw fit.
There was no concrete agreement on the numbers, but sources in Greater Manchester suggest the cost of supporting those who need the extra help comes in at around £15m a month.
After that call, the consensus among North West leaders was moving in the direction of signing on the dotted line, with another call planned with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick for the afternoon.
But rather than ushering in a new spirit of co-operation, that meeting went south.
Read more here.
What else is happening in the UK today?
Hopefully that brings you up to speed with the latest situation in Greater Manchester (and Whitehall). But there is also plenty of other coronavirus news in other parts of the UK.
So what are those other headlines?
What are the latest UK figures?
Here are the latest figures, as of Monday afternoon. We'll have another update on the number of UK cases later today.
Ultimatum is a 'provocative' tactic, says Burnham
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been talking this morning about the upcoming deadline.
He said a "late-night ultimatum" of the noon deadline was "slightly provocative" - but that he was "not going to rise to that".
Mr Burnham told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is fair to recognise if you put a place under restrictions for as long as we've been under restrictions, it grinds people down, it pushes businesses closer to the brink.
"I've noticed in recent days how London is calling out for support being in tier two - I support people in that call - but I hope people will support us, recognising the position we are in."
It is about "standing up for people and businesses that otherwise are going to be seriously harmed by a lockdown that at this point in time is not fully funded", he said.
"This is about people who work in pubs, who work in bookies, people who drive taxis - generally the people who Westminster politicians ignore," he added.
