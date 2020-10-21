Manchester Covid cash row rumbles on

An announcement is expected to be made later on South Yorkshire moving into tier three restrictions by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis. Discussions have been ongoing with the government and leaders there about support measures - even though on Tuesday night, Jarvis said the right support had not been offered
The £60m offered to support Greater Manchester as it enters tier three restrictions "remains on the table", says Health Secretary Matt Hancock. It comes after talks broke down between the region's leaders and the UK government over the size of the package to help businesses and employees
An announcement is expected to be made later on South Yorkshire moving into tier three restrictions by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis. Discussions have been ongoing with the government and leaders there about support measures - even though on Tuesday night, Jarvis said the right support had not been offered
It's hoped a new study will help identify an early-warning system for who might develop "long Covid" - which sees symptoms continue for weeks. Researchers at King's College, London, have created a piece of computer code to predict, from the start of a coronavirus infection, who is at risk of the longer version of the condition
Royal Mail will start collecting parcels and mail from people's homes from Wednesday as it tries to grab a bigger share of the parcel market, amid a rise in online shopping accelerated by the pandemic
UK government borrowing hit £36.1bn in September as the UK continued heavy spending to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic
And the inflation rate climbed to 0.5% in September, from 0.2% in August. Prices started to rise more quickly in September after the Eat Out To Help Out scheme ended, pushing up restaurant and café prices
Good morning - here's what's happening in the UK
