Businesses in England that have suffered a collapse in trade because of coronavirus restrictions are waiting to hear if they'll receive extra help. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce more support for workers in tier two - the second highest level of measures. In other UK developments:
Live Reporting
Edited by John Hand
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
A scientist advising the government on ethnicity and Covid-19 says "structural racism is not a reasonable explanation" for black and south Asian people's greater risk of illness and death
-
Four university students have been fined £10,000 each after telling police who broke up their house party they were "spoiling their fun"
-
BBC journalist Martin Bashir - known for a controversial interview with Princess Diana - is "seriously unwell" with complications from coronavirus, the corporation has said
The latest from the UK
Businesses in England that have suffered a collapse in trade because of coronavirus restrictions are waiting to hear if they'll receive extra help.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce more support for workers in tier two - the second highest level of measures.
In other UK developments:
Good morning and welcome
Thanks for joining our live coverage of coronavirus developments in the UK and around the world. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day.