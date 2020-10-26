Matt Hancock defends test and trace system

Earlier, we highlighted comments from UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock about his expectations that a coronavirus vaccine would be ready in the first half of next year.
So how realistic is that?
Research is happening at breakneck speed around the world. About 240 vaccines are in early development, with 40 in clinical trials and nine already in the final stage of testing on thousands of people.
However, no-one knows how effective any of these vaccines will be.
Most experts think a vaccine is likely to become widely available by mid-2021, about 12-18 months after the new virus, known officially as Sars-CoV-2, first emerged.
Read more about the global progress on a vaccine here.
Early tests showed the jab, developed by US biotechnology company Novavax, leads to high levels of virus-fighting antibodies being produced.
The UK government has already ordered 60 million doses in case it proves successful.
Watch: How my mum became a Covid conspiracy theory influencer
Sebastian's mum has become one of the leaders of Britain's conspiracy community.
She has collected tens of thousands of followers with false claims – including denying coronavirus exists, blaming the symptoms of Covid-19 on 5G radio waves and likening the NHS to Nazi Germany.
Sebastian is worried about his mum's impact on public health and reasoned debate. And, closer to home, their relationship has broken down.
Protests as Italy tightens restrictions
A partial lockdown is taking effect in Italy to curb the
rising infection rate, with restrictions similar to those in force now in
Spain, France and Belgium.
Italian bars and restaurants now have to close at 18:00, and
gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theatres will be shut until at least 24
November. Confirmed daily cases have risen above 21,000. There were protests in
Naples, with businesses demanding compensation, and protests are planned today
in Milan and Turin
Spain now has a curfew in force between 23:00
and 06:00, initially for 15 days, but it could be extended to six months.
That’s tough in a country where people traditionally eat out at night. Spain
has passed one million cases since the crisis began. Regions may now impose
travel restrictions, and gatherings of different households are restricted to a
maximum of six people
The French health authorities say the
country may be getting 100,000 new cases daily - twice the official figure. Prof
Jean-Francois Delfraissy said the estimated figure included undiagnosed and
asymptomatic cases
The Czech Republic is among the hardest-hit
countries in Europe and an emergency field hospital with 500 beds has just been
set up on the edge of Prague. Table service has ended in all food outlets,
schools have moved online and all non-essential shops have closed.
School meals row: Hancock defends government stance as 'best way'
The School Food PlanCopyright: The School Food Plan
Several Conservative MPs have warned that Downing Street is out of step with the mood of the country by refusing to provide food vouchers outside of term time.
Many councils are handing out vouchers, while hundreds of businesses are offering parcels to those in need.
Mr Hancock said government support of councils was "the best way" to aid the "brilliant" community collaboration.
Asked if urgent extra government measures are needed, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Well, I accept and I strongly believe that we should all come together to ensure that no child should go hungry."
He also said the prime minister had been communicating with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been campaigning for free school meals since before the summer holidays.
However, Rashford challenged that suggestion on Twitter:
His remarks come as coronavirus cases surge in the US, nine days before the presidential election.
Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden said the White House was waving "the white flag of defeat".
About 225,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began, the highest figure of any country.
The US recorded 83,718 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University, just short of the record high of 83,757 reported on Friday.
Local lockdowns 'stifling jobs recovery'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Deserted high streets are stifling the British job market's recovery from the UK-wide lockdown earlier this year, new research suggests.
Urban areas in Scotland and southern England have seen the biggest declines in job postings, according to the Centre for Cities think tank.
Vacancies have failed to return to pre-pandemic levels across all 63 towns and cities it analysed across the UK.
The place with the steepest fall in job vacancies was Aberdeen, where the oil industry has struggled during the pandemic, with a 75% decline in vacancies at the beginning of October compared to the same time last year. It is followed by Edinburgh, Belfast and Crawley, a West Sussex town near Gatwick Airport.
Pawel Adrjan, UK economist at Indeed, said: "The timid recovery in job vacancies is a portent of the distress towns and cities could face if restrictions continue to spring up in parts of the country already reeling from imposed lockdowns and reduced footfall."
The 23-year-old, from north-west London, had secured a place on a fully-funded pilot's training course, before the coronavirus outbreak brought it to a halt.
Rasheed was told the flying school was closing and the airline could not afford to fund the training anymore.
In order to continue, he needs to find £60,000 to cover the costs.
"The cadetship is worth its weight in gold, because if you don't come from wealth or money, it gives you the opportunity to pursue a career as a pilot if you didn't have the means before," he told BBC Panorama.
Rasheed is trying to crowdfund the money to pay for his course and has raised almost £22,000 so far.
"This could work out or it couldn't. I've actually accepted both eventualities," he says. "But I'd rather look back and realise that I'd tried to do something to return to flight training than sit back, and let the opportunity go by."
How close are NHS staff to getting a vaccine?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has played down suggestions that
a coronavirus vaccine could be available to NHS staff this year.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme he is aware of newspaper reports claiming NHS Trusts
had been asked to prepare for NHS staff to be injected within weeks, adding: “We want to be ready in case everything goes perfectly but it’s not my central
expectation that we’ll be doing that this year."
He says the vaccine programme “is progressing well” but that “we’re not there yet”.
Hancock says he would “expect the bulk of the rollout to be
in the first half of next year” but adds: “Preparing for a rollout, and actually having the stuff to
rollout are two different things."
Hancock: Fourth tier of Covid restrictions 'not ruled out'
The health secretary has said the government will "rule nothing out" on the prospect of a new fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions for England.
The government's top scientists have said they're not confident that the base level of tier three restrictions - including pubs closing, but schools staying open - is not enough to bring the rate of infections down in areas with particularly high case numbers.
In response to a question about a fourth tier of restrictions, Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast: "We've always said all along that we take nothing off the table. Having said that, we have seen the rise in the number of cases has slowed a bit.
"The problem is it's still going up, and while it's still going up we've got to act to get it under control.
"We rule nothing out but at the moment the three-tier system is what we're working to and it's effective in slowing the growth of this virus but it hasn't brought this curve to a halt."
Boots to offer Covid swab test with results in 12 minutes
Matthew HowellCopyright: Matthew Howell
A Covid test that can provide a result in 12 minutes will be made available at high street pharmacy Boots.
The nasal swab test, which will cost £120, will be available in more than 50 stores across the UK to anyone who is not showing symptoms.
The test, which detects the presence of a Covid-19 antigen protein, is said to be considerably faster than other rapid tests currently being trialled, which produce results in an average time of 90 minutes.
The service is available as a private pre-flight testing service for customers who require a test before travelling abroad. It is also available for people seeking peace of mind before seeing friends and family.
Young people in the UK, particularly those from deprived backgrounds, have had their earnings and job prospects hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to fears for the long-term impact on their futures.
And a senior aide to President Donald Trump has conceded that
the US is "not going to control the pandemic". White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Covid-19 could only be defeated through vaccines and
other "mitigation areas"
Live Reporting
Edited by Paul Gribben and Alice Evans
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
- Italian bars and restaurants now have to close at 18:00, and
gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theatres will be shut until at least 24
November. Confirmed daily cases have risen above 21,000. There were protests in
Naples, with businesses demanding compensation, and protests are planned today
in Milan and Turin
- Spain now has a curfew in force between 23:00
and 06:00, initially for 15 days, but it could be extended to six months.
That’s tough in a country where people traditionally eat out at night. Spain
has passed one million cases since the crisis began. Regions may now impose
travel restrictions, and gatherings of different households are restricted to a
maximum of six people
-
The French health authorities say the
country may be getting 100,000 new cases daily - twice the official figure. Prof
Jean-Francois Delfraissy said the estimated figure included undiagnosed and
asymptomatic cases
-
The Czech Republic is among the hardest-hit
countries in Europe and an emergency field hospital with 500 beds has just been
set up on the edge of Prague. Table service has ended in all food outlets,
schools have moved online and all non-essential shops have closed.
The School Food PlanCopyright: The School Food Plan View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Matthew HowellCopyright: Matthew Howell BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Young people in the UK have had their earnings and job prospects hit hardest by
the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research. BBC Panorama found people aged 16-25 were more than twice as likely as older workers to have lost their job
- A Covid test that can provide a result in 12 minutes will be made available at high street pharmacy Boots. The £120 nasal swab test will be available in more than 50 stores across the UK to anyone who
is not showing symptoms
-
The government is continuing to insist it will not fund free school meals for vulnerable children in England over the holidays during the pandemic
-
Ministers in Wales are set to review the rules that ban shops from selling non-essential items during its 17-day lockdown
-
Spain has declared a national state of emergency and imposed a night-time curfew, which came into force on Sunday night, in an effort to
help control a new spike in infections
-
And a senior aide to President Donald Trump has conceded that
the US is "not going to control the pandemic". White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Covid-19 could only be defeated through vaccines and
other "mitigation areas"
When will we have a vaccine?
Earlier, we highlighted comments from UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock about his expectations that a coronavirus vaccine would be ready in the first half of next year.
So how realistic is that?
Research is happening at breakneck speed around the world. About 240 vaccines are in early development, with 40 in clinical trials and nine already in the final stage of testing on thousands of people.
However, no-one knows how effective any of these vaccines will be.
Most experts think a vaccine is likely to become widely available by mid-2021, about 12-18 months after the new virus, known officially as Sars-CoV-2, first emerged.
Read more about the global progress on a vaccine here.
Meanwhile, in the UK, a trial of a new vaccine that appears to train the immune system to fight coronavirus began a month ago.
Early tests showed the jab, developed by US biotechnology company Novavax, leads to high levels of virus-fighting antibodies being produced.
The UK government has already ordered 60 million doses in case it proves successful.
Watch: How my mum became a Covid conspiracy theory influencer
Sebastian's mum has become one of the leaders of Britain's conspiracy community.
She has collected tens of thousands of followers with false claims – including denying coronavirus exists, blaming the symptoms of Covid-19 on 5G radio waves and likening the NHS to Nazi Germany.
Sebastian is worried about his mum's impact on public health and reasoned debate. And, closer to home, their relationship has broken down.
Protests as Italy tightens restrictions
A partial lockdown is taking effect in Italy to curb the rising infection rate, with restrictions similar to those in force now in Spain, France and Belgium.
School meals row: Hancock defends government stance as 'best way'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted that local councils are best placed to ensure disadvantaged children don't go hungry - as a row continues over whether the government should fund free meals in school holidays in England during the pandemic.
Several Conservative MPs have warned that Downing Street is out of step with the mood of the country by refusing to provide food vouchers outside of term time.
Many councils are handing out vouchers, while hundreds of businesses are offering parcels to those in need.
Mr Hancock said government support of councils was "the best way" to aid the "brilliant" community collaboration.
Asked if urgent extra government measures are needed, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Well, I accept and I strongly believe that we should all come together to ensure that no child should go hungry."
He also said the prime minister had been communicating with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been campaigning for free school meals since before the summer holidays.
However, Rashford challenged that suggestion on Twitter:
Downing Street sources later said they were not aware of any direct communication between the PM and Rashford since the summer, when they spoke on the phone.
Here's a reminder of what the row is all about.
Trump's chief of staff admits US cannot control pandemic
A senior aide to President Donald Trump has conceded that the US is "not going to control the pandemic".
Mark Meadows, the White House's chief of staff, said Covid-19 could only be defeated by mitigating factors such as vaccines and therapeutics.
His remarks come as coronavirus cases surge in the US, nine days before the presidential election.
Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden said the White House was waving "the white flag of defeat".
About 225,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began, the highest figure of any country.
The US recorded 83,718 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University, just short of the record high of 83,757 reported on Friday.
Local lockdowns 'stifling jobs recovery'
Deserted high streets are stifling the British job market's recovery from the UK-wide lockdown earlier this year, new research suggests.
Urban areas in Scotland and southern England have seen the biggest declines in job postings, according to the Centre for Cities think tank.
Vacancies have failed to return to pre-pandemic levels across all 63 towns and cities it analysed across the UK.
The place with the steepest fall in job vacancies was Aberdeen, where the oil industry has struggled during the pandemic, with a 75% decline in vacancies at the beginning of October compared to the same time last year. It is followed by Edinburgh, Belfast and Crawley, a West Sussex town near Gatwick Airport.
Pawel Adrjan, UK economist at Indeed, said: "The timid recovery in job vacancies is a portent of the distress towns and cities could face if restrictions continue to spring up in parts of the country already reeling from imposed lockdowns and reduced footfall."
Read our full story here.
Wales to review lockdown ban on non-essential item sales
The Welsh government is due to discuss the ban on shops selling non-essential items during its 17-day lockdown.
Supermarkets have been told to close parts of their stores that sell items such as clothes, bedding and toys, but the policy has been heavily criticised over the weekend.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the implementation of the rules may be tweaked, but the ban would not be reversed.
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething told Sky News: "We're looking to have that clarity so you don't see cards, for example, sealed up in one shop but available in another."
He added that supermarkets in the country could sell non-essential items in "exceptional circumstances".
The current national lockdown across Wales is due to be reviewed when it comes to an end on 9 November - with ministers warning a second short lockdown in the new year is looking increasingly likely.
'My future is hanging in the balance'
Rasheed Graham is one of many young people who have seen their job prospects hit hard by the pandemic.
The 23-year-old, from north-west London, had secured a place on a fully-funded pilot's training course, before the coronavirus outbreak brought it to a halt.
Rasheed was told the flying school was closing and the airline could not afford to fund the training anymore.
In order to continue, he needs to find £60,000 to cover the costs.
"The cadetship is worth its weight in gold, because if you don't come from wealth or money, it gives you the opportunity to pursue a career as a pilot if you didn't have the means before," he told BBC Panorama.
Rasheed is trying to crowdfund the money to pay for his course and has raised almost £22,000 so far.
"This could work out or it couldn't. I've actually accepted both eventualities," he says. "But I'd rather look back and realise that I'd tried to do something to return to flight training than sit back, and let the opportunity go by."
How close are NHS staff to getting a vaccine?
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has played down suggestions that a coronavirus vaccine could be available to NHS staff this year.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme he is aware of newspaper reports claiming NHS Trusts had been asked to prepare for NHS staff to be injected within weeks, adding: “We want to be ready in case everything goes perfectly but it’s not my central expectation that we’ll be doing that this year."
He says the vaccine programme “is progressing well” but that “we’re not there yet”.
Hancock says he would “expect the bulk of the rollout to be in the first half of next year” but adds: “Preparing for a rollout, and actually having the stuff to rollout are two different things."
Hancock: Fourth tier of Covid restrictions 'not ruled out'
The health secretary has said the government will "rule nothing out" on the prospect of a new fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions for England.
The government's top scientists have said they're not confident that the base level of tier three restrictions - including pubs closing, but schools staying open - is not enough to bring the rate of infections down in areas with particularly high case numbers.
In response to a question about a fourth tier of restrictions, Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast: "We've always said all along that we take nothing off the table. Having said that, we have seen the rise in the number of cases has slowed a bit.
"The problem is it's still going up, and while it's still going up we've got to act to get it under control.
"We rule nothing out but at the moment the three-tier system is what we're working to and it's effective in slowing the growth of this virus but it hasn't brought this curve to a halt."
Boots to offer Covid swab test with results in 12 minutes
A Covid test that can provide a result in 12 minutes will be made available at high street pharmacy Boots.
The nasal swab test, which will cost £120, will be available in more than 50 stores across the UK to anyone who is not showing symptoms.
The test, which detects the presence of a Covid-19 antigen protein, is said to be considerably faster than other rapid tests currently being trialled, which produce results in an average time of 90 minutes.
The service is available as a private pre-flight testing service for customers who require a test before travelling abroad. It is also available for people seeking peace of mind before seeing friends and family.
Read our full story here.
'Generation Covid' hit hard by pandemic
Young people in the UK, particularly those from deprived backgrounds, have had their earnings and job prospects hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to fears for the long-term impact on their futures.
BBC Panorama found people aged 16-25 were more than twice as likely as older workers to have lost their job, while six in 10 saw their earnings fall, according to new research.
It also highlighted the impact of school closures on young people and added to growing evidence that students from poorer backgrounds have fallen behind their more privileged peers.
A quarter of pupils - some 2.5 million children - had no schooling or tutoring during lockdown, the survey by the London School of Economics (LSE) suggests.
But, the study adds, nearly three quarters of private school pupils had full days of teaching (74%) - almost twice the proportion of state school pupils (38%).
Hancock defends Test and Trace boss
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pledged his support for the head of England's Test and Trace system, Baroness Harding, amid criticism over its effectiveness.
The system last week hit a record low with just 59.6% of the contacts of people who tested positive for the disease being successfully contacted and told to self-isolate.
Asked on BBC Breakfast if Baroness Harding is the right person for the job, Mr Hancock replied: "Yes, of course."
He said he looks "at the whole system and how it's operating", adding that it is "constantly expanding, because as the number of cases go up, the number of people we need to contact goes up".
"Obviously, we are putting enormous amounts of support in, to try and help the system get in contact with everyone."
Welcome and thanks for joining us
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the day, we will be bringing you the latest developments from around the globe.
Here are some of the stories making the headlines this morning: