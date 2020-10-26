Matt Hancock defends test and trace system

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Earlier, we highlighted comments from UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock about his expectations that a coronavirus vaccine would be ready in the first half of next year.

So how realistic is that?

Research is happening at breakneck speed around the world. About 240 vaccines are in early development, with 40 in clinical trials and nine already in the final stage of testing on thousands of people.

However, no-one knows how effective any of these vaccines will be.

Most experts think a vaccine is likely to become widely available by mid-2021, about 12-18 months after the new virus, known officially as Sars-CoV-2, first emerged.

Meanwhile, in the UK, a trial of a new vaccine that appears to train the immune system to fight coronavirus began a month ago.

Early tests showed the jab, developed by US biotechnology company Novavax, leads to high levels of virus-fighting antibodies being produced.

The UK government has already ordered 60 million doses in case it proves successful.