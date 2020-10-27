Tier 3 lockdown extends as MPs urge exit strategy

Here's a quick reminder on the latest number of UK coronavirus cases and deaths published by the government on Monday. We are expecting new data later today.
A further 102 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, while there were a further 20,890 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the government dashboard.
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBCCopyright: BBC
Good morning and welcome
GETTY IMAGESCopyright: GETTY IMAGES
Welcome to
our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and abroad
Here is a
quick rundown of the top UK headlines this Tuesday morning:
The levels of protective antibodies in people wane "quite rapidly" after they are infected with
Covid-19, say researchers.They say immunity appears to be fading and there is a risk of catching the virus multiple times. A team from Imperial College London found the number of people testing
positive for antibodies – a key part of our immune defences – has fallen by 26%
between June and September
More than 50 Tory MPs have written to the PM calling for a"clear road map" out of lockdown restrictions in northern England,
warning the region risks being "left behind".The
letter from the Northern Research Group said the pandemic threatened Boris
Johnson's pledge to "level-up" the region. All the areas under
the strictest restrictions of the government's three tier system for England
are in the North or the Midlands
Coronavirus has "thrived" among
black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) communities because of structural race discrimination, a Labour report says.Its author, Baroness Lawrence, said these groups were
"over-exposed" and faced "barriers" to healthcare. A No 10
adviser has said “structural racism” was not in itself a "reasonable
explanation" for rates differing between ethnic groups
Victoria Derbyshire has apologised after saying she would break the rule of six so her family could celebrate Christmas together.The BBC presenter
previously told the Radio Times her family of seven knew the risks and would be
"sensible" but "we have to be together at Christmas". But
in a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday morning, she said had been
"wrong" and "hypothetical" and that her family would "continue to follow
whatever rules are in place" on 25 December
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Collerton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC GETTY IMAGESCopyright: GETTY IMAGES
- The levels of protective antibodies in people wane "quite rapidly" after they are infected with
Covid-19, say researchers.They say immunity appears to be fading and there is a risk of catching the virus multiple times. A team from Imperial College London found the number of people testing
positive for antibodies – a key part of our immune defences – has fallen by 26%
between June and September
-
More than 50 Tory MPs have written to the PM calling for a"clear road map" out of lockdown restrictions in northern England,
warning the region risks being "left behind".The
letter from the Northern Research Group said the pandemic threatened Boris
Johnson's pledge to "level-up" the region. All the areas under
the strictest restrictions of the government's three tier system for England
are in the North or the Midlands
-
Warrington, in north west England, is the latest area to move into “very high” tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions as infection rates continue to
rise. The tougher measures – which came into force at midnight – require pubs
and bars not serving substantial meals to close and ban households from mixing
indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens
-
Coronavirus has "thrived" among
black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) communities because of structural race discrimination, a Labour report says.Its author, Baroness Lawrence, said these groups were
"over-exposed" and faced "barriers" to healthcare. A No 10
adviser has said “structural racism” was not in itself a "reasonable
explanation" for rates differing between ethnic groups
- Victoria Derbyshire has apologised after saying she would break the rule of six so her family could celebrate Christmas together.The BBC presenter
previously told the Radio Times her family of seven knew the risks and would be
"sensible" but "we have to be together at Christmas". But
in a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday morning, she said had been
"wrong" and "hypothetical" and that her family would "continue to follow
whatever rules are in place" on 25 December
Latest UK Covid cases and deaths
Here's a quick reminder on the latest number of UK coronavirus cases and deaths published by the government on Monday. We are expecting new data later today.
A further 102 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, while there were a further 20,890 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the government dashboard.
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and abroad
Here is a quick rundown of the top UK headlines this Tuesday morning: