Woman in Manchester
Tier 3 lockdown extends as MPs urge exit strategy

Live Reporting

Edited by Sarah Collerton

All times stated are UK

  1. Latest UK Covid cases and deaths

    Here's a quick reminder on the latest number of UK coronavirus cases and deaths published by the government on Monday. We are expecting new data later today.

    A further 102 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, while there were a further 20,890 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the government dashboard.

    Chart showing the latest UK coronavirus data
    Chart showing daily confirmed cases are continuing to rise
    Chart showing the number of Covid hospital admissions is rising
  2. Good morning and welcome

    Woman wearing a face covering
    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and abroad

    Here is a quick rundown of the top UK headlines this Tuesday morning:

    • The levels of protective antibodies in people wane "quite rapidly" after they are infected with Covid-19, say researchers.They say immunity appears to be fading and there is a risk of catching the virus multiple times. A team from Imperial College London found the number of people testing positive for antibodies – a key part of our immune defences – has fallen by 26% between June and September
    • More than 50 Tory MPs have written to the PM calling for a"clear road map" out of lockdown restrictions in northern England, warning the region risks being "left behind".The letter from the Northern Research Group said the pandemic threatened Boris Johnson's pledge to "level-up" the region. All the areas under the strictest restrictions of the government's three tier system for England are in the North or the Midlands
    • Coronavirus has "thrived" among black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) communities because of structural race discrimination, a Labour report says.Its author, Baroness Lawrence, said these groups were "over-exposed" and faced "barriers" to healthcare. A No 10 adviser has said “structural racism” was not in itself a "reasonable explanation" for rates differing between ethnic groups
    • Victoria Derbyshire has apologised after saying she would break the rule of six so her family could celebrate Christmas together.The BBC presenter previously told the Radio Times her family of seven knew the risks and would be "sensible" but "we have to be together at Christmas". But in a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday morning, she said had been "wrong" and "hypothetical" and that her family would "continue to follow whatever rules are in place" on 25 December
