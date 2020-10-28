Call for action now 'so Christmas isn’t cancelled'

For business, it's going to be another massive blow - especially for sectors like entertainment and events - though the president will doubtless also say that extra government aid to struggling companies can also now be expected.
After the economy picked up in the third quarter, it now looks inevitable that it'll contract again between now and the end of the year, and for the whole of 2020 the government's predicting a 10% fall in GDP.
What are European governments doing to tackle the virus?
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to decide with state leaders whether to shut bars, leisure centres and hotels next month - in a potential move being dubbed as "lockdown light".
A draft proposal of the measures seen by German media suggests a broad but limited lockdown from 4 November, which would allow schools to remain open but require cinemas, theatres, bars and leisure centres to shut.
In France, President Emmanuel Macron is to give further details later today of a planned four-week lockdown, with reports suggesting schools will stay open and online study will be encouraged for older children and universities.
Other countries have also taken measures to stem the spread of infection:
Stores can only sell essential items during the firebreak, which will last until 9 November.
The Welsh government has issued a list of what can be sold, but said customers could ask for non-essential items in exceptional circumstances.
Sara Jones, head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said staff were being "placed in a very difficult position".
"They have the discretion to determine whether or not someone can or can't have what might be deemed a non-essential item and quite frankly it's not acceptable for our retail colleagues to have to determine that need," she told BBC Radio Wales.
"It feels to us that our staff have to referee this entire system."
Ms Jones added: "We know this policy will put them at risk."
Announcing the essential items list on Tuesday, the Welsh government said it could not "move away from the central principle that retailers must restrict the sale of non-essential goods for the duration of the firebreak".
"We continue to work closely with the sector and would stress that these restrictions are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives," a spokesman added.
Doctor recovers after skin colour darkens during Covid infection
Kerry Allen
BBC Monitoring, Chinese Media Analyst
A Chinese doctor whose skin colour darkened during his months' long treatment for Covid-19 has made a full recovery from the virus.
Yi Fan, a cardiologist, became critically ill after catching coronavirus while treating patients in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in January.
In April, the story of Yi, along with that of another colleague, Hu Weifeng, went viral, after footage surfaced showing that their skin colour had completely changed during their treatment. The change was reportedly caused by "abnormal liver functions".
Yi was discharged in May, and social media users are now seeing that the colour of his skin has returned to normal. Many have welcomed his recovery, while others have said they are thinking of his colleagues who didn't survive. Yi works at the Wuhan Central Hospital, where "whistleblower" doctor Li Wenliang also worked. Li died in February, while Hu Weifeng died in June.
How busy are hospitals as the second wave rolls in?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The second wave of Covid-19 is placing an ever greater toll on UK hospitals.
In England, a tiered system of restrictions has been introduced where every area falls into one of three categories - medium (tier one), high (tier two) or very high (tier three) - depending on the local infection rate.
The rules under tier three include a ban on households mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens, and pubs and bars must close, unless they serve substantial meals.
Casinos, bingo halls and betting shops, adult gaming centres and soft play areas must also shut.
You can still meet up in groups of up to six people from different households in parks, beaches, countryside or forests.
People are advised not to travel into or out of tier three areas, other than for work, education, youth services or caring responsibilities.
Extra measures can be introduced for individual areas.
Nottingham and the surrounding boroughs of Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe are due to move into England's "very high" tier three restrictions from midnight on Thursday.
Nottingham had the highest Covid infection rate in the UK earlier this month, but it dropped to the 26th-highest rate of infection per 100,000 people in England, at 439.8, in the week to the 24 October - down from 643.4 the previous week.
Lilian Greenwood, the Labour MP for Nottingham South, said a full announcement on tier three rules had been expected on Tuesday but was delayed because ministers want to extend restrictions further afield.
"Once again this Govt are dithering & delaying - & our constituents, our hospitals & local businesses in our city are paying the price," she tweeted.
Councillor David Mellen tweeted: "Nottingham people and businesses deserve clarity in difficult times. This is not good enough for our city."
Watch: NI woman's hospital bed plea after Covid 'takes over' body
A Londonderry woman has made an emotional plea from her hospital bed for the public to take Covid-19 seriously.
Sandra Kelly, 58, told BBC NI: "I thought I was going to die."
She says after eight days the virus "took over" her body, which led to her being admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital.
She urged people to follow the government guidelines to help to stay safe, so that "hopefully, you'll not end up where I ended up".
In pictures: Protests in Rome over new Covid restrictions
Police in Rome used water cannon last night to disperse demonstrators protesting against new coronavirus restrictions for a second night running.
Police say the protesters were mainly from the far right or were so-called "ultra" football fans, and that there were 16 arrests.
Tighter coronavirus restrictions have come into force in Italy amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections. The latest official figures show cases surged to almost 22,000 in a 24-hour period, while 221 deaths were recorded on Tuesday.
'There is little to feel reassured about' - Sage scientist
Mark Walport, a member of the government's Sage committee, has said there is "little to feel reassured about" in relation to the number of UK coronavirus infections and deaths.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The number of cases is rising very significantly - it was 22,800 on 27 October and the seven-day average was just over 22,000, so there are an awful lot of cases.
"We are still relatively early in the second wave and, as we know, there's a significant lag - two to three, two to four weeks - between actually getting an infection and people potentially dying, and so the number of deaths is always lagging the number of cases that are reported at any one time, so there's little to feel reassured about."
His warning comes a day after the UK recorded its highest daily Covid-19 deaths figure since May, with 367 people reported to have died with the virus, bringing the total death toll to 45,365.
Mhairi Hamilton, from South Lanarkshire, has already cancelled her big family Christmas to avoid months of uncertainty.
Instead, she's planned a "Zoom Christmas" - and she says her relatives' responses have been "nothing but positive".
And Gail Buckie, from Edinburgh, also thinks it will be a very digital Christmas.
"I imagine the iPad and FaceTime will be on pretty much the whole day on Christmas Day," she says.
Gail's family live about 150 miles away on the Isle of Mull and she says "there's no way we'll be able to see them over Christmas" - especially as her mother is considered vulnerable.
But she adds she's already putting "a lot more effort" into this year's festivities - and has even booked Santa to visit her children at her doorstep because they won't be able to go to a grotto like in normal times.
We're all familiar with a weekly spending budget - but what about a "contacts budget" to reduce your risk of catching - and spreading - coronavirus?
Eleanor Murray, assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health, is behind the idea and says the best way to stay safe is to limit the number of people we have close contact with and prioritise the ones that are most important.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's helpful for each person to think about what is the level of contact that they have to have - for work or care giving responsibilities - and what is the risk level they have."
Murray said based on this, people must decide whether they have space for any other "optional contacts" and spread those out "to keep their average number of contacts as low as possible".
She acknowledged that some people would be able to keep
contacts to a bare minimum while others, like healthcare workers, would come into contact with more people.
By keeping our own contacts budget low and prioritising the most important contacts, like caring for an elderly relative, it would allow other people to have a few more contacts, she says.
Murray encouraged governments to consider the approach and how it can "help people stay safer [from] Covid".
'Shops refusing cash left me unable to buy basics'
Simon Read
Personal finance reporter
Stores refusing to accept cash have left consumers unable to buy basics such as groceries and medicine, according to consumer group Which?.
Which? warned the cash system is being threatened as shops have declined payments using banknotes and coins during the coronavirus crisis.
Thousands of people have been prevented from paying with cash in recent months - with vulnerable people at risk, the campaign group said.
Thomas Scobie of Stirling, who claims Universal Credit, said: "When shops started to accept only card payment it meant I couldn't buy the essentials I needed to feed myself."
Thomas has a chronic health condition and a mental health disorder, and found the process of finding places to shop that would accept his cash "a real struggle and depressing".
"The reason I don't use a card is because I worry about the people that are able to clone cards and scam people and being on a fixed income, I simply couldn't survive if I lost any of that money," he said.
Scotland police break up hundreds of parties every week
Police in Scotland are breaking up hundreds of house parties every week despite the ban on large gatherings at home because of Covid-19.
Data obtained by BBC Scotland through a freedom of information request reveals officers were called out to 3,052 illegal gatherings since 28 August, when police were granted powers by the government to break up large social gatherings.
More than 420 fines have been issued and 83 arrests have been made.
Heathrow said its passenger numbers were 84% down in the three months to September as the pandemic continued to ravage its business.
It expects 22.6 million passengers next year, a quarter of 2019 levels.
Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said Britain had been too slow to embrace passenger testing and was "falling behind".
He said Paris Charles De Gaulle and other rivals such as Amsterdam Schiphol had reopened faster because they had implemented testing regimes.
"European leaders acted quicker and now their economies are reaping the benefits," Holland-Kaye said.
He called for pre-departure Covid tests and a "pilot air bridge" with the US to "kickstart our economic recovery".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he wants to have post-arrivals testing up and running in the UK by 1 December.
This would reduce the amount of time arrivals had to spend in quarantine from 14 days - seen as a big deterrent to air travel - to a week.
But Holland-Kaye told the BBC the industry still needed a "commitment" it would happen.
'Too early to say what restrictions will be in place' at Christmas
Environment Secretary George Eustice has insisted the
government wants families to have a Christmas that is "as close to normal as
possible" but that it's "too early to say what restrictions will be in place" by
then.
He told BBC Breakfast it was a "dynamic situation" but said "I'm sure we will have a good Christmas" but said people "may not be able to get together in the larger groups that they usually would".
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the government's failure to use the half-term for a circuit-breaker - a short lockdown - means they now need to "do something quickly to save Christmas".
Ashworth said No 10 had "lost a window of opportunity" for a national lockdown over the holidays, which its scientific advisers and the Labour Party had been requesting for "two weeks or so".
Asked on Times Radio if he thought families would be able to meet in groups of more than six on Christmas Day, he added: "That's in the hands of all of us, and in the hands of the decisions it (No 10) makes in the next week or so about what they're going to do to get on top of this virus.
"I think because they've missed this window of opportunity over the half-term, I'm worried now that what we'll see is deeper, more drastic lockdown action over November and December, which sadly probably does put Christmas at risk."
- Ireland last week moved to its highest level of coronavirus restrictions - which include a ban on social gatherings indoors or in gardens - with the aim of reopening before Christmas
- Italy shut cinemas, restaurants, bars and gyms this week, with protests following in some cities
-
In the Czech Republic, night curfews start at 21:00 - except for working, walking the dog or urgent medical needs
-
In Russia, people have to wear masks in crowded public places and regional authorities are being advised to impose a 23:00 curfew on catering and entertainment
-
Warrington
-
Liverpool City Region
-
Greater Manchester
-
Lancashire
-
South Yorkshire
Dozens of Covid patients sent to Scottish care homes
Dozens of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 were transferred from Scottish hospitals to care homes during the first wave of coronavirus, a report has revealed.
Public Health Scotland said 78 such patients were discharged to care homes between 1 March and 21 April.
Their study found that in that time period, there were 3,599 discharges from hospital to a care home, the majority (81.9%) of which were not tested for Covid-19.
The Public Health Scotland report looks into why elderly patients in Scotland who'd tested positive for Covid-19 were allowed to be transferred from hospitals to care homes.
Watch: Student's transplant operation postponed again due to Covid
A 19-year-old student's transplant operation has been postponed for a second time due to the pandemic.
Mali Elwy, from Conwy Valley, was due to receive a kidney from her brother Morgan last week, after the first procedure was cancelled in August.
"They thought it would be too much of a risk for us to go in," said Mali, who lives with chronic renal failure following cancer treatment as a child.
"It was very hard to accept it this time, because we were so close and we just couldn't believe it had been cancelled so close to the operation," she added.
Hospital medics in Liverpool - which faces restrictions due to the number of virus cases - have told her they will reassess her situation in six weeks.
As we said in our post a few minutes ago, Nottingham and parts of the surrounding county will move into tier three on Thursday, though specific details of the local measures have not yet been released.
Check the Covid rules that apply to you with our postcode look-up here.
Delays in Nottingham Tier 3 details 'unacceptable'
Delays in announcing full details of tier three restrictions in Nottingham are "unacceptable", its city council leader has said.
Nottingham and the surrounding boroughs of Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe are due to move into England's "very high" tier three restrictions from midnight on Thursday.
Nottingham had the highest Covid infection rate in the UK earlier this month, but it dropped to the 26th-highest rate of infection per 100,000 people in England, at 439.8, in the week to the 24 October - down from 643.4 the previous week.
Lilian Greenwood, the Labour MP for Nottingham South, said a full announcement on tier three rules had been expected on Tuesday but was delayed because ministers want to extend restrictions further afield.
"Once again this Govt are dithering & delaying - & our constituents, our hospitals & local businesses in our city are paying the price," she tweeted.
Councillor David Mellen tweeted: "Nottingham people and businesses deserve clarity in difficult times. This is not good enough for our city."
Watch: NI woman's hospital bed plea after Covid 'takes over' body
A Londonderry woman has made an emotional plea from her hospital bed for the public to take Covid-19 seriously.
Sandra Kelly, 58, told BBC NI: "I thought I was going to die."
She says after eight days the virus "took over" her body, which led to her being admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital.
She urged people to follow the government guidelines to help to stay safe, so that "hopefully, you'll not end up where I ended up".
Read more on her story here.
Watch: Melbourne cheers end of Australia's strictest lockdown
Melbourne was at the heart of Australia's second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and went into a second lockdown for nearly four months - the strictest the country had seen.
There were cheers in the early hours of Wednesday as the city eased restrictions and people were able to go to bars, restaurants and shops again for the first time in months.
Find out more about Melbourne's hard-won success after the marathon lockdown.
South African president in quarantine after dinner guest tests positive
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone into quarantine after a guest at a dinner he attended tested positive for Covid-19, a statement from his office says.
The fundraising event, hosted by the Adopt-a-School Foundation, was attended by 35 guests at a Johannesburg hotel on Saturday.
The event "adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols", according to Ramaphosa's office.
"The president is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest," the statement added.
"The president will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine."
You can read live updates from our colleagues in Africa, here.
