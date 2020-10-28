Call for action now 'so Christmas isn’t cancelled'

BBC Copyright: BBC

Environment Secretary George Eustice has insisted the government wants families to have a Christmas that is "as close to normal as possible" but that it's "too early to say what restrictions will be in place" by then.

He told BBC Breakfast it was a "dynamic situation" but said "I'm sure we will have a good Christmas" but said people "may not be able to get together in the larger groups that they usually would".

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the government's failure to use the half-term for a circuit-breaker - a short lockdown - means they now need to "do something quickly to save Christmas".

Ashworth said No 10 had "lost a window of opportunity" for a national lockdown over the holidays, which its scientific advisers and the Labour Party had been requesting for "two weeks or so".

Asked on Times Radio if he thought families would be able to meet in groups of more than six on Christmas Day, he added: "That's in the hands of all of us, and in the hands of the decisions it (No 10) makes in the next week or so about what they're going to do to get on top of this virus.

"I think because they've missed this window of opportunity over the half-term, I'm worried now that what we'll see is deeper, more drastic lockdown action over November and December, which sadly probably does put Christmas at risk."