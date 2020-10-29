'Not clear if England rules are working' - Jenrick
A minister has defended England's system of coronavirus restrictions, after an Imperial College London study - mentioned below - said current measures were not sufficient to control the virus.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast imposing different rules in different areas "remains the right approach" because it takes "decisive action in those parts of the country where it is really needed".
He said the government wants to “try to avoid having a national blanket approach” to restrictions because full national lockdowns can have "scarring effects" and should therefore be a "last resort".
The Imperial College London study suggests "something has to change" in England's approach to the second wave - whether that be harsher restrictions, or people following current rules more strictly.
Jenrick said he was yet to read the study but, when asked if there was a problem with people’s behaviour, he added: “It’s not clear whether these restrictions are working or not… We will have to wait and see the true effectiveness of the moves to tier two and the moves to tier three.”
He urged people to redouble efforts to stick to public health guidance like washing their hands and social distancing.
“That will make a difference across all of the country,” he said.
But what restrictions have they imposed, and are they as strict as those seen during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring?
Macron said that from Friday no one will be allowed to leave home, except for essential work or medical reasons. Those leaving their home will need to fill out a form, as had been required in the initial lockdown in March. Social gatherings are banned.
But Macron made clear that public services and factories would remain open, adding that the economy "must not stop or collapse". The curbs will apply until 1 December and will be reassessed every two weeks.
In Germany, the measures coming into force on Monday are less severe than in France, but they include the closure of non-essential businesses, such as gyms and theatres.
Bars and restaurants will close except for takeaway, but schools and kindergartens will remain open. Social contacts will be limited to two households with a maximum of 10 people and tourism will be halted.
The partial lockdown will now begin on 2 November and last until 30 November.
"We have to act and we have to act now," Merkel said.
PA MEDIA
Nearly 100,000 people are
catching coronavirus every day in England, a major analysis suggests. The
study, by Imperial College London, says the pace of the epidemic is
accelerating, with the authors adding we are at a "critical stage" of a second wave and "something has to change"
The Welsh exams regulator
is recommending GCSE exams be scrapped in favour of assessments next summer - it says it's the best way of ensuring fairness to pupils, while offering certainty over what
will happen in uncertain times. The Scottish government has already made a
similar move while in England, the government is insisting all national exams
will go ahead
- Need a re-cap of the rules in place across the UK? Read our explainer
- France and Germany have reimposed partial national lockdowns to combat a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. President Emmanuel Macron said the country risked being "overwhelmed by a second wave that no doubt will be harder than the first"
BBC
-
The UK government announced 24,701 confirmed cases on Wednesday, and a further 310 deaths. You can track the cases in your area here
What's happening around the world?
Nearly 100,000 catching virus every day - study
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
Our main story this morning is that a major analysis suggests nearly 100,000 people are catching coronavirus every day in England.
The study, by Imperial College London, says the pace of the epidemic is accelerating and estimates the number of people infected is now doubling every nine days.
The authors say we are at a "critical stage" and "something has to change".
Experts are warning that we are fast approaching the peak in infections seen in the spring.
The React-1 study is highly influential because it is the most up-to-date assessment of Covid-19 in the country, with the last swabs taken only on Sunday and nearly 86,000 volunteers taking part.
Read more about the study here.
What are France and Germany doing?
The dreaded return of national lockdown measures have been announced in France and Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said they were necessary to avoid being overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus infections.
We’ll keep you updated with the latest developments throughout the day.