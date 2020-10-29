PA Media Copyright: PA Media More than eight million people in England will be living in tier three (with a "very high" alert level) by the end of the week - including the new addition of Nottinghamshire Image caption: More than eight million people in England will be living in tier three (with a "very high" alert level) by the end of the week - including the new addition of Nottinghamshire

A minister has defended England's system of coronavirus restrictions, after an Imperial College London study - mentioned below - said current measures were not sufficient to control the virus.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast imposing different rules in different areas "remains the right approach" because it takes "decisive action in those parts of the country where it is really needed".

He said the government wants to “try to avoid having a national blanket approach” to restrictions because full national lockdowns can have "scarring effects" and should therefore be a "last resort".

The Imperial College London study suggests "something has to change" in England's approach to the second wave - whether that be harsher restrictions, or people following current rules more strictly.

Jenrick said he was yet to read the study but, when asked if there was a problem with people’s behaviour, he added: “It’s not clear whether these restrictions are working or not… We will have to wait and see the true effectiveness of the moves to tier two and the moves to tier three.”

He urged people to redouble efforts to stick to public health guidance like washing their hands and social distancing.

“That will make a difference across all of the country,” he said.