Every area of England is now in one of three coronavirus alert categories - medium (tier one), high (tier two) or very high (tier three).

People living in tier three areas for example, are banned from mixing with other households indoors and outdoors - including in private gardens - and pubs and bars not serving substantial meals must shut. Further restrictions can be introduced for individual areas.

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has not denied the suggestion that the government is considering bringing in an even higher fourth tier of restrictions.

Asked about reports, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We're always ready for further measures that we can take. But I think the most important thing about further measures is that we continue on the track we're on of targeting the virus."