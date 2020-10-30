People living in tier three areas for example, are banned from mixing with
other households indoors and outdoors - including in private gardens - and pubs
and bars not serving substantial meals must shut. Further restrictions can be introduced for individual areas.
But Foreign Secretary Dominic
Raab has not denied the suggestion that the government is considering bringing
in an even higher fourth tier of restrictions.
Asked about reports, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:
"We're always ready for further measures that we can take. But I think the
most important thing about further measures is that we continue on the track
we're on of targeting the virus."
We need 'full compliance' in lockdown areas - Raab
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said we need "full compliance and
full co-operation" in high-risk coronavirus regions to avoid more stringent
lockdown measures.
He told BBC Breakfast that schools and businesses
had been kept open in tier three areas but the government had left in "reserve
the option of taking further measures".
He said: "When you've got this focused approach, we really need full
compliance, full co-operation and we really need to lean into this and that is
the way we avoid the more drastic measures."
And he denied suggestions that it's "inevitable" the UK will go back into a national lockdown.
He said the government's approach involved more targeted measures to focus in on areas where the greatest growth of infection was.
He also told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the government was "striving to avoid" a "blanket approach" to measures.
What’s happening across Europe?
From today,
every time you leave your home in France you need to have a good reason
and usually a downloaded document. You can go to school, buy food, go to work
or go for a jog or walk the dog close to home and go to the pharmacy. But masks
are now required from the age of six. France declared 47,637 new infections
last night and 235 deaths.
European
Commission president
Ursula von der Leyen has promised all 27 EU countries will get vaccines at the
same time based on their size of population. She wants borders to remain open but
mainly to essential travel.
Thirteen of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions have now
stopped movement in and out of their areas. Valencia is the latest to close its
borders for the next week.
Almost all of
Austria has turned red on its four-level at-risk traffic light system.
That means outbreaks are out of control and the virus is widespread. Austrians
will expect new measures to emerge tomorrow.
Greeks are waiting to hear what PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce today – with medical experts warning that tough measures are required. Thessaloniki is one of three areas now in the “red” zone – courts, museums, cinemas, restaurants and gyms have closed.
Belgians will hear later what’s in store for them today and things aren’t looking good. Health minister Frank Vandenbroucke says “I reckon it’s inevitable we’ll toughen restrictions”. More than half the country’s 2,000 intensive care beds are full and hospitals in French-speaking Wallonia it’s now 60%.
Russian infections have surged to a record 18,283 with 355 new deaths and Poland is facing record infection numbers of over 20,000 a day.
Ukraine has declared a record high 173 deaths and 8,312 new cases – but officials say another 3,394 people have recovered which is also a new high.
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK
and around the world.
As we start our rolling updates, here’s a quick look at the
main headlines this Friday morning:
Traffic around Paris hit record levels just hours before a new national lockdown came into force across France, with jams stretching to a cumulative 430 miles (700 km) in the Ile-de-France region early on Thursday evening, local media reported. Many Parisians have left the city - and their often cramped apartments - to spend lockdown in the countryside when it comes into force at midnight on Friday (23:00 GMT)
- Nottinghamshire has moved into the "very high" tier three of Covid-19 restrictions after a rise in infection rates. Unlike some other tier three areas, betting shops, saunas, tattoo parlours and nail salons must close. West Yorkshire will also join England's toughest tier from Monday. It will take the total number of people living in tier three restrictions to just over 11 million - 19.6% of the population
The number of criminal cases waiting to be dealt with by crown courts threatens to overwhelm the justice system in England and Wales, a study suggests. It says longer sittings and new courts are needed to tackle the problem, which has worsened during the pandemic
- Traffic around Paris hit record levels just hours before a new national lockdown came into force across France, with jams stretching to a cumulative 430 miles (700 km) in the Ile-de-France region early on Thursday evening, local media reported. Many Parisians have left the city - and their often cramped apartments - to spend lockdown in the countryside when it comes into force at midnight on Friday (23:00 GMT)
There are warnings about the "damaging impact" of Scotland's latest Covid curbs, with business leaders in Glasgow fearing travel restrictions in the city - one tier below the strictest in the nation's new five-level system - could hit retailers relying on an influx of Christmas shoppers
