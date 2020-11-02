Boris Johnson at press conference
Live

PM to address MPs over England lockdown

Live Reporting

Edited by Chris Clayton

All times stated are UK

  1. ‘Earlier lockdown would’ve saved thousands of lives’

    A two-week circuit-break lockdown over half term would’ve saved “thousands of lives” and done “less damage” to the economy, according to one professor.

    Professor Andrew Hayward says countries like ours have “repeatedly underestimated” the virus and done “too little too late” to control its spread.

    The government’s scientific advisory committee – Sage – met on the 21 September where it recommended imposing a two-week circuit breaker over the school half term.

    But ministers chose to adopt a regional lockdown approach – with tougher restrictions in areas hit hardest by the virus.

    Prof Hayward, from the Infectious Disease Epidemiology department at UCL, says it’s with a “high degree of certainty” he can say lives would’ve been saved with an earlier lockdown.

    He says the national action being taken now will affect the deaths from Covid-19 in three or four weeks’ time.

    “Early action is essential and waiting to see if less intense measures are going to work is really quite a dangerous way of doing things,” he told Radio 4's Today programme.

  2. Welcome to Monday's coronavirus live page

    Morning everyone! Welcome to Monday’s coronavirus live page. We will be bringing you updates on the latest pandemic news throughout the day.

    Here’s a recap of some of the major developments from the weekend and this morning:

    • The prime minister has announced England will be going into a four-week national lockdown from 00:01 on Thursday, closing pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship
    • Mayors of some of the areas hardest hit by Covid-19 have called for England's schools and colleges to close during the lockdown to reduce the spread of the virus more quickly. But the government has insisted it wants to keep schools open
    • There were 23,254 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK on Sunday and 162 further deaths. Of those deaths, 132 were in England, 16 in Wales, eight in Northern Ireland and six in Scotland
    • Boris Johnson will warn MPs later today that Covid-19 deaths could be twice as high over the winter as they were in the first wave of the pandemic unless he – and the whole country – acts now by taking a nationwide lockdown approach
    • Palace sources have told the BBC the Duke of Cambridge contracted Covid-19 earlier this year. It is believed he tested positive in April at a similar time to his father, the Prince of Wales
    • Scotland’s new Covid restrictions comes into force today. The regional system has five levels but each of the country's 32 local authorities has initially been graded between levels 1 and 3
