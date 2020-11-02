‘Earlier lockdown would’ve saved thousands of lives’
The prime minister has announced England will be going into a
four-week national lockdown from 00:01 on Thursday, closing pubs,
restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship
Mayors
of some of the areas hardest hit by Covid-19 have called for England's schools
and colleges to close during the lockdown to reduce the spread of the virus
more quickly. But the government has insisted it wants to keep schools open
There were 23,254 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK on Sunday and 162 further deaths. Of those
deaths, 132 were in England, 16 in Wales, eight in Northern Ireland and six in
Scotland
Boris
Johnson will warn MPs later today that Covid-19 deaths could
be twice as high over the winter as they were in the first wave of the pandemic
unless he – and the whole country – acts now by taking a nationwide lockdown
approach
- Scotland’s new Covid restrictions comes into force today. The regional system has five levels but each of the
country's 32 local authorities has initially been graded between levels 1 and
3
‘Earlier lockdown would’ve saved thousands of lives’
A two-week circuit-break lockdown over half term would’ve saved “thousands of lives” and done “less damage” to the economy, according to one professor.
Professor Andrew Hayward says countries like ours have “repeatedly underestimated” the virus and done “too little too late” to control its spread.
The government’s scientific advisory committee – Sage – met on the 21 September where it recommended imposing a two-week circuit breaker over the school half term.
But ministers chose to adopt a regional lockdown approach – with tougher restrictions in areas hit hardest by the virus.
Prof Hayward, from the Infectious Disease Epidemiology department at UCL, says it’s with a “high degree of certainty” he can say lives would’ve been saved with an earlier lockdown.
He says the national action being taken now will affect the deaths from Covid-19 in three or four weeks’ time.
“Early action is essential and waiting to see if less intense measures are going to work is really quite a dangerous way of doing things,” he told Radio 4's Today programme.
Here’s a recap of some of the major developments from the weekend and this morning: