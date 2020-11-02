A two-week circuit-break lockdown over half term would’ve saved “thousands of lives” and done “less damage” to the economy, according to one professor.

Professor Andrew Hayward says countries like ours have “repeatedly underestimated” the virus and done “too little too late” to control its spread.

The government’s scientific advisory committee – Sage – met on the 21 September where it recommended imposing a two-week circuit breaker over the school half term.

But ministers chose to adopt a regional lockdown approach – with tougher restrictions in areas hit hardest by the virus.

Prof Hayward, from the Infectious Disease Epidemiology department at UCL, says it’s with a “high degree of certainty” he can say lives would’ve been saved with an earlier lockdown.

He says the national action being taken now will affect the deaths from Covid-19 in three or four weeks’ time.

“Early action is essential and waiting to see if less intense measures are going to work is really quite a dangerous way of doing things,” he told Radio 4's Today programme.