Mass-testing trial 'new weapon' in Covid fight

The papers: Mass testing pilot could offer 'route out of lockdown'
Several papers lead with the mass testing plan being trialled in Liverpool.
The Guardian says a variety of test types and the logistical skills of the Army will help to establish whether mass population screening is feasible across other regions of England.
According to the Daily Telegraph, the plan would offer a "route out of lockdown". It says 80% of those with Covid are asymptomatic and therefore spreading the virus silently. But the paper says experts believe weekly tests could halve the reproduction rate of the virus by quickly ensuring infected people isolate while others resume their activities.
The i agrees that identifying people with the virus rapidly should break the chain of transmission. It reckons that if the pilot scheme in Liverpool is successful, the test offering a result within 15 minutes could be rolled out across England before Christmas.
Mass testing in Liverpool could help ease restrictions by Christmas, mayor says
A new mass testing trial in Liverpool is "really positive for the city" and could allow restrictions to be eased in the area ahead of Christmas, mayor Joe Anderson has said.
Under the pilot, which Anderson said would begin on Friday, people who live and work in Liverpool will be offered regular Covid-19 tests, whether or not they have symptoms, with follow-up tests every two weeks or so.
The mayor told BBC Radio 4's Today programme this would help to "bring the virus back under control", meaning the area could hopefully move to a lower tier of restrictions when the national lockdown ends in December.
That was the question posed to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on BBC Breakfast earlier.
Prime Boris Johnson said he expected the lockdown to last until 2 December, after which England's regional tiered system will be reintroduced.
However, on Sunday Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove conceded the lockdown could be extended beyond the December deadline if infections had not been brought under control.
Speaking about whether the lockdown would end on 2 December, Mr Jenrick said: "Well that’s our hope and our expectation.
"We didn’t want to
be doing these measures. We wanted to continue the proportionate and regionalised
approach for as long as possible, but the evidence at the end of last week was
very stark.
“If these measures
have the effect that we hope and expect them to have, then we will be exiting them
on the 2 December.
"We’ll return to the tiered approach at that point, so we’ll
be looking at what does the data say about different parts of the country and be able
to ease restrictions accordingly."
Golf and tennis not allowed under England lockdown, minister clarifies
Golf and tennis will not be allowed under the new lockdown rules for England, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has clarified.
It comes after his colleague, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, suggested people would be able to play singles tennis or golf in pairs, during a Q&A session with constituents.
This morning, Mr Gove tweeted an apology alongside a link to government guidance, saying: "I got this wrong." He said outdoor leisure facilities including tennis courts and golf courses will be closed from Thursday.
Mr Jenrick also clarified the issue on BBC Breakfast, saying: "I appreciate the arguments that have been made that they're outdoors, that they're in small groups sometimes with just one other person. But for simplicity and clarity the regulations that will be laid today and voted on tomorrow in the House of Commons will ask people to refrain from those sports until the 2nd of December."
He added that people can go for a walk or run with one other person, unlike the previous lockdown.
Mr Jenrick said: "We're not going back to the time where there was only one walk a day for a limited period. You can go out with your own household, or with your own household plus one other person."
Labour accuses government of making a 'complete mess' of support for businesses
Labour’s shadow chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, has accused the
government of a “complete mess” and “last-minute decision making” over
financial support for businesses affected by the lockdown rules.
She told BBC Breakfast that Chancellor Rishi Sunak needs to set out a
plan for the next six months “depending on the different scenarios that our
country faces” – for example lockdown continuing nationwide or in some areas.
“It’s not just Labour who are calling for this, businesses are
as well, because they simply can’t plan if they don’t know what income they’ll be
having,” she said.
“I think there’s a question whether they’re [the government] responding or
being dragged along by events,” she said. “Actually it would have made much
more sense for them to have acted decisively with that circuit-break but, as I said, that’s water under the bridge.
"The government can minimise that uncertainty by saying, 'right if there are areas of the country that they deem have to stay
under restrictions after this lockdown, here is what support they will get'.”
"The government can do something about this," she said.
Millions more rapid tests 'by Christmas', cabinet minister says
It's the first trial of a whole city being tested in England and everyone living or working in the city will be offered tests, with follow-up testing every two weeks or so. Some will get new tests that provide results within an hour.
"This will mean we’ll be able to get on top of the virus
faster, understand where there are positive cases and ask those people to
self-isolate to properly contact-trace everybody they’ve been in contact with
and to get a much better picture of what’s happening with the virus," said Mr Jenrick.
"If this is a success - and I really hope that it will be and
that people in Liverpool will get behind it - then we’ll be looking to roll this
out in other towns and cities and make millions more of these rapid tests
before Christmas."
He added: "If we can make a success of this then I think this will be a
really important weapon in our arsenal to tackle the virus."
Latest from around the world
And here are the main coronavirus stories elsewhere in the world this morning.
A new national lockdown has come into force in Austria, including a curfew between 20:00 and 06:00 and cafes and
restaurants closing apart from for takeaway
France reported a record
52,518 new Covid-19 cases on Monday – its worst daily figure – and another 418
deaths
The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, Dr Mike Ryan, has urged people to support governments trying to protect populations from coronavirus, saying European leaders in
particular are facing a very difficult situation with limited options
-
A new national lockdown has come into force in Austria, including a curfew between 20:00 and 06:00 and cafes and
restaurants closing apart from for takeaway
-
France reported a record
52,518 new Covid-19 cases on Monday – its worst daily figure – and another 418
deaths
-
The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, Dr Mike Ryan, has urged people to support governments trying to protect populations from coronavirus, saying European leaders in
particular are facing a very difficult situation with limited options
-
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, have
attacked each other over how to deal with the pandemic as they delivered
their closing pitches to voters in critical states, ahead of Tuesday’s election
-
People in Liverpool will be offered
regular Covid-19 tests underthe first trial of whole-city testing in England
-
Children's grassroots
sport played outside of school will be suspended during England's four-week
lockdown, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said
-
More than a quarter of
the incidents which the UK's National Cyber Security Centre responded to were
Covid-related, according
to its latest annual report
-
Universities and
colleges in England face "significant funding shortfalls and heightened
uncertainty" due to the pandemic, a report warns
-
A rape campaigner, who
gets traumatic flashbacks when her mouth is covered, is calling for government to
"educate" the public about mask exemptions
-
More than a third of
workers are concerned about catching coronavirus on the job, according to a study by the
Resolution Foundation think tank
Read more from the papers here.
Read more on this story.
Latest from around the world
And here are the main coronavirus stories elsewhere in the world this morning.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the latest stories you need to know about in the UK this morning: