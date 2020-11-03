Mass-testing trial 'new weapon' in Covid fight

That was the question posed to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on BBC Breakfast earlier.

Prime Boris Johnson said he expected the lockdown to last until 2 December, after which England's regional tiered system will be reintroduced.

However, on Sunday Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove conceded the lockdown could be extended beyond the December deadline if infections had not been brought under control.

Speaking about whether the lockdown would end on 2 December, Mr Jenrick said: "Well that’s our hope and our expectation.

"We didn’t want to be doing these measures. We wanted to continue the proportionate and regionalised approach for as long as possible, but the evidence at the end of last week was very stark.

“If these measures have the effect that we hope and expect them to have, then we will be exiting them on the 2 December.

"We’ll return to the tiered approach at that point, so we’ll be looking at what does the data say about different parts of the country and be able to ease restrictions accordingly."