Tighter coronavirus restrictions, including England’s lockdown which starts today, are expected to cause the economy to shrink 2% in the last three months of 2020, before bouncing back at the start of next year.
The Bank believes that unemployment will rise sharply as government support schemes wind down.
And it does not expect the UK economy to recover to its pre-pandemic size until 2022.
Interest rates remain at a record low of 0.1%.
The latest headlines as England's lockdown begins
Good morning, and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic, on the day that England’s lockdown begins. Here’s a quick summary of the main headlines:
Police have warned that people who commit “egregious” breaches of England’s new lockdown rules will face stiff fines. Non-essential shops, pubs and gyms have been ordered to close and households are banned from mixing indoors or in private gardens, unless in a support bubble
Live Reporting
Edited by Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
As the US waits to see the final result of the presidential election, the country reported more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a record high. More than 1,100 coronavirus deaths were also recorded
-
More than 17 million mink in Denmark could be culled after a mutant version of coronavirus was detected in farms producing fur. Five cases of the strain which can be transmitted to humans have been found in the country’s mink farms, with 12 people infected
- Indonesia, south-east Asia’s largest economy with the region’s highest infection rate, has fallen into recession for the first time in 22 years. Authorities predict that 3.5m people could lose their jobs
-
Police have warned that people who commit “egregious” breaches of England’s new lockdown rules will face stiff fines. Non-essential shops, pubs and gyms have been ordered to close and households are banned from mixing indoors or in private gardens, unless in a support bubble
- The Bank of England is injecting an extra £150bn into the UK economy amid fears of a second downturn due to the resurgence of Covid-19
-
Care Minister Helen Whateley has defended rules on visits to care homes which suggest floor-to-ceiling screens, visiting pods or window visits
-
Bosses of the Premier League and English Football League are being called before MPs in an attempt to break the “deadlock” over a financial rescue package for smaller clubs hit by the pandemic
-
The UK’s human rights watchdog has begun an investigation into why lower-paid health and social care workers from ethnic minorities are at greater risk from coronavirus. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it will examine "long-standing entrenched racial inequalities" which leave them disproportionately affected
-
Health officials in Northern Ireland have advised that pubs and restaurants should remain closed for another two weeks, the BBC understands
-
Staff at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital - one of the hotspots for Covid-19 admissions in Wales - they are "broken" and "exhausted" by the wave of infections, according to an intensive care doctor there
- Santa is moving online as the pandemic forces grottos to close. Businesses have switched to offering video calls with Father Christmas, direct “from the North Pole”
-
And Captain Sir Tom Moore - whose fundraising walk gripped the nation during the pandemic’s first wave - has launched a new campaign to get other people walking and help support people who feel “lonely and frightened” in lockdown
Hundreds of Argos shops to close
As the Bank of England moves to try and limit the economic damage, job losses continue to be announced. Sainsbury’s said it is cutting 3,500 jobs, mainly from the Argos chain it purchased in 2016.
Announcing a £137m loss, the retailer said it would close 420 standalone Argos stores by March 2024, although it plans to open 150 more outlets in Sainsbury's stores.
The redundancies add to a mounting toll of job losses announced by companies affected by the pandemic.
On Wednesday, John Lewis and Lloyds Banking Group said they are cutting a combined 2,500 jobs.
What's happening around the world?
Bank of England pumps £150n into economy amid Covid resurgence
The Bank of England will inject an extra £150bn into the UK economy amid fears of another downturn caused by the resurgence of Covid-19.
Tighter coronavirus restrictions, including England’s lockdown which starts today, are expected to cause the economy to shrink 2% in the last three months of 2020, before bouncing back at the start of next year.
The Bank believes that unemployment will rise sharply as government support schemes wind down.
And it does not expect the UK economy to recover to its pre-pandemic size until 2022.
Interest rates remain at a record low of 0.1%.
The latest headlines as England's lockdown begins
Good morning, and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic, on the day that England’s lockdown begins. Here’s a quick summary of the main headlines: