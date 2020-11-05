PA Media Copyright: PA Media Argos is expected to bear the brunt of 3,500 jobs losses announced by its owner Sainsbury's Image caption: Argos is expected to bear the brunt of 3,500 jobs losses announced by its owner Sainsbury's

As the Bank of England moves to try and limit the economic damage, job losses continue to be announced. Sainsbury’s said it is cutting 3,500 jobs, mainly from the Argos chain it purchased in 2016.

Announcing a £137m loss, the retailer said it would close 420 standalone Argos stores by March 2024, although it plans to open 150 more outlets in Sainsbury's stores.

The redundancies add to a mounting toll of job losses announced by companies affected by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, John Lewis and Lloyds Banking Group said they are cutting a combined 2,500 jobs.