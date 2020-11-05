Two people walk in an empty Leeds shopping centre
Second lockdown begins in England

  1. Hundreds of Argos shops to close

    Argos store
    Image caption: Argos is expected to bear the brunt of 3,500 jobs losses announced by its owner Sainsbury's

    As the Bank of England moves to try and limit the economic damage, job losses continue to be announced. Sainsbury’s said it is cutting 3,500 jobs, mainly from the Argos chain it purchased in 2016.

    Announcing a £137m loss, the retailer said it would close 420 standalone Argos stores by March 2024, although it plans to open 150 more outlets in Sainsbury's stores.

    The redundancies add to a mounting toll of job losses announced by companies affected by the pandemic.

    On Wednesday, John Lewis and Lloyds Banking Group said they are cutting a combined 2,500 jobs.

  2. What's happening around the world?

    Mink at a farm in Denmark
    Image caption: A mutant strain of coronavirus has been detected in mink farms

  3. Bank of England pumps £150n into economy amid Covid resurgence

    Bank of England
    Image caption: The Bank believes unemployment will rise sharply once government support schemes wind down

    The Bank of England will inject an extra £150bn into the UK economy amid fears of another downturn caused by the resurgence of Covid-19.

    Tighter coronavirus restrictions, including England’s lockdown which starts today, are expected to cause the economy to shrink 2% in the last three months of 2020, before bouncing back at the start of next year.

    The Bank believes that unemployment will rise sharply as government support schemes wind down.

    And it does not expect the UK economy to recover to its pre-pandemic size until 2022.

    Interest rates remain at a record low of 0.1%.

  4. The latest headlines as England's lockdown begins

    A bar closing due to lockdown
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Bars and restaurants in England have closed for four weeks

    Good morning, and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic, on the day that England’s lockdown begins. Here’s a quick summary of the main headlines:

