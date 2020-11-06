PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Liverpool has "absolutely nothing to lose" by taking part in the first trial of whole city coronavirus testing in England, the city's mayor has said.

Everyone living or working in Liverpool will be offered repeat tests, whether or not they have symptoms.

Mayor Joe Anderson said the testing pilot could save lives, stop hospitals being overwhelmed and "get the city out of tier three restrictions".

The pilot will last for approximately two weeks, the government said.

People will be offered a mix of existing swab tests and new lateral flow tests, which could provide a result in 20 minutes without the need to use a lab.

New test sites have been set up across the city, in schools, universities, work places and care homes.

