Soldiers at Pontins holiday camp in Southport where they will help with the testing programme
Liverpool testing pilot 'could save lives'

Edited by Holly Wallis

  1. City-wide Covid testing begins in Liverpool

    A queue of people
    Copyright: PA Media

    Liverpool has "absolutely nothing to lose" by taking part in the first trial of whole city coronavirus testing in England, the city's mayor has said.

    Everyone living or working in Liverpool will be offered repeat tests, whether or not they have symptoms.

    Mayor Joe Anderson said the testing pilot could save lives, stop hospitals being overwhelmed and "get the city out of tier three restrictions".

    The pilot will last for approximately two weeks, the government said.

    People will be offered a mix of existing swab tests and new lateral flow tests, which could provide a result in 20 minutes without the need to use a lab.

    New test sites have been set up across the city, in schools, universities, work places and care homes.

  2. The latest Friday morning headlines

    A person in a mask in Liverpool
    Copyright: Reuters

    Good morning everyone. Welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic. Here’s a quick summary of the main headlines across the UK:

