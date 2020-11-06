Liverpool has "absolutely nothing to lose" by\ntaking part in the first trial of whole city coronavirus testing in England,\nthe city's mayor has said. Everyone living or working in Liverpool will be offered\nrepeat tests, whether or not they have symptoms. Mayor Joe Anderson said the testing pilot could save\nlives, stop hospitals being overwhelmed and "get the city out of tier\nthree restrictions". The pilot will last for approximately two weeks, the\ngovernment said. People will be offered a mix of existing swab tests and new\nlateral flow tests, which could provide a result in 20 minutes without the need\nto use a lab. New test sites have been set up across the city, in\nschools, universities, work places and care homes. Read more on this story here .
Everyone living or working in Liverpool will be offered repeat Covid tests, whether or not they have symptoms, as a city-wide testing
trial begins today
Denmark has been removed from the UK’s travel corridor list following an “urgent decision” by the transport secretary
Students from the University of Manchester have torn down"prison-like" fencing erected around their campus on day one of England's new lockdown
An advert for a coronavirus app, which has been promoted
by Zara Tindall, has been referred to the medical regulator over concerns it
contradicts health guidance
A "toxic lockdown" has seen a 20% rise in babies being killed or harmed
during the first lockdown, Ofsted's chief inspector Amanda Spielman has
revealed
A man's wife and two sons have died in the space of five days after testing positive for Covid-19 in Wales
Police arrested at least 104 protesters during anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said it will be "quite difficult" to film the show without a live studio
audience during England’s new lockdown
Restrictions on the hospitality industry should be extended for two weeks to rescue the Christmas period in Northern Ireland, its
infrastructure minister has said
