Redundancies hit a record high of 314,000 after 181,000 lost their jobs in the last quarter, the Office for National Statistics reported.

It brings the unemployment rate up to 4.8%, from 4.5% the previous quarter.

Firms made more workers redundant in anticipation of the end of the furlough scheme, which was originally supposed to finish at the end of October. It will now last until 31 March.

The ONS said that the redundancies in the last three months were slightly higher than those at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

Young people were particularly hard-hit with the number of 16 to 24-year-olds in employment falling by 174,000 to a record low of 3.52 million.