Record redundancy rise as hopes pinned on vaccine

  1. Record UK job losses in last three months

    Redundancies hit a record high of 314,000 after 181,000 lost their jobs in the last quarter, the Office for National Statistics reported.

    It brings the unemployment rate up to 4.8%, from 4.5% the previous quarter.

    Firms made more workers redundant in anticipation of the end of the furlough scheme, which was originally supposed to finish at the end of October. It will now last until 31 March.

    The ONS said that the redundancies in the last three months were slightly higher than those at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

    Young people were particularly hard-hit with the number of 16 to 24-year-olds in employment falling by 174,000 to a record low of 3.52 million.

  2. Health secretary: Children will not be vaccinated

    The health secretary also said that children would not be vaccinated, as they had a very low susceptibility to the disease. “This is an adult vaccine,” Matt Hancock said.

    Vaccination would not be compulsory, the health secretary said, but he pointed to surveys that showed the UK had some of the highest levels of enthusiasm for a Covid-19 vaccine.

    He said the roll-out would be complex and would take time, with each person receiving two doses, 21 days apart and full protection only coming a week or two after the final dose.

    “We still appeal this morning to people’s patience to follow the existing rules.

    "This is still a deadly disease and it’s not over yet,” he said.

  3. NHS is 'ready to deploy' vaccine, says Hancock

    Matt Hancock
    Image caption: The health secretary said he would announce £150m of support to roll out the vaccine in GP surgeries

    The first results of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine trials showing it is 90% effective were “promising, promising news”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.

    He tells BBC Breakfast he is “cautious about putting a date on it” but as soon as it is confirmed as clinically safe “we’re ready to deploy it in the NHS”.

    Earlier, he told Sky News he has asked the NHS to be ready to deploy the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the start of December.

    He said care home residents and staff would be the first priority for vaccination, followed by the NHS, with the vaccine then being distributed down the age range of the population, starting with the over-80s.

    Vaccinations would take place in care homes, at dedicated vaccination centres set up in places such as sports halls, at GP surgeries and at pharmacies.

    Later he will announced £150m of support for GPs for the roll-out, he said.

    A volunteer being injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
    Image caption: Initial results suggest the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 90% effective

