The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, has died in hospital, weeks after leading a large public funeral for Montenegro's most senior cleric, who also died of Covid-19. The patriarch was 90. Thousands of mourners attended the 2 November funeral without masks or practising social distancing. You can read more on that here.

There's concern in Greece too, where the head of the Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, has been admitted to hospital with mild Covid symptoms. Ieronymos, 80, has backed the government's strict Covid rules. But a 62-year-old Greek bishop who insisted on maintaining communion ceremonies despite the pandemic was buried this week.

The EU may conditionally authorise the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in the second half of December, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as long as it gets the go-ahead from the EU medicines agency.

Germany's daily infection rate has hit a new record 23,648 cases in 24 hours. The transmission or reproduction rate is estimated at just below one, so for every 100 people infected, another 99 people are catching the virus.

Amazon in France has agreed to postpone its Black Friday promotion by a week to early December, under a proposal by Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. Non-essential shops are pushing to reopen at the end of next week.

Bars and restaurants in Sweden will tonight have to stop serving alcohol from 22:00 (21:00 GMT). And Sweden's Royal Academy of Sciences is now calling for a rethink on the decision not to recommend wearing face masks - it says they should be worn in public indoors.