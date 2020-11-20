The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, has died in hospital, weeks after leading a large public funeral
for Montenegro's most senior cleric, who also died of Covid-19. The patriarch was 90. Thousands of mourners attended the 2 November funeral without masks or practising social distancing. You can read more on that here.
There's concern in Greece too, where the head of the Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, has been admitted to hospital with mild Covid symptoms. Ieronymos, 80, has backed the government's strict Covid rules. But a 62-year-old Greek bishop who insisted on maintaining communion ceremonies despite the pandemic was buried this week.
The EU may conditionally authorise the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in the second half of December, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as long as it gets the go-ahead from the EU medicines agency.
Germany's daily infection rate has hit a new record 23,648 cases in 24 hours. The transmission or reproduction rate is estimated at just below one, so for every 100 people infected, another 99 people are catching the virus.
Amazon in France has agreed to postpone its Black Friday
promotion by a week to early December, under a proposal by Economy Minister
Bruno Le Maire. Non-essential shops are pushing to reopen at the end of next
week.
Bars and restaurants in Sweden will tonight have to stop serving alcohol from 22:00 (21:00 GMT). And Sweden's Royal Academy of Sciences is now calling for a rethink on the decision not to recommend wearing face masks - it says they should be worn in public indoors.
'Reason for optimism' as north-west England cases level off
There is reason for optimism that the national lockdown in England will have pushed Covid-19 case numbers to a low level before Christmas, government science adviser Calum Semple says.
Prof Semple, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there was "encouraging evidence" in the North West.
He said: "Remember Liverpool was in tier three for 17 days before we went into lockdown, and what we can now see - and there is this two-week lag between intervention and observation of changes in cases, and then a slightly longer lag between changes and hospital admissions - is a plateauing of cases in the community and a slight downturn in cases coming into hospital.
"And this gives us great optimism that, with lockdown on top, we will be seeing overall numbers in the country driven down, so there is a lot to be optimistic about."
Hancock told BBC Breakfast this year's programme was "more important than ever" because it is "very dangerous" to get both flu and Covid at the same time.
Those over 65 are already eligible for a free flu jab and the health secretary said this group was "the top priority".
In response to concerns GPs would not have enough staff or resources to deliver the programme, he admitted it would be a "huge amount of work for the NHS" and said he was "very grateful" for the efforts of staff.
Wales FM: Talks over UK-wide Christmas rules ongoing
Talks between the four UK nations over restrictions for the Christmas period are under way, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford says.
Drakeford said he hoped for a "common approach" to travel within the UK after differing restrictions in recent months - Wales ended a "firebreak" lockdown this week as restrictions continued in England and Scotland.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We agreed some broad parameters on Wednesday and remitted officials of all four administrations to work now on the detail, so I remain hopeful that it will be possible to reach a four-nation approach to Christmas.
"I certainly think that is the right thing to do - if it is achievable - and certainly Wales will be at the table next week looking to find an agreement."
Drakeford said an agreement on permitting travel across the UK during the Christmas season was "top of the list of things to agree", even if a wider agreement was not possible.
What’s the latest from around the world?
As the total number of cases around the globe approaches 57 million, here's a reminder of the top international stories:
- Mexico has become the fourth country to pass 100,000 deaths in the pandemic,
following the US, Brazil and India. With a population of around 125
million, Mexico has one of the highest coronavirus mortality rates
-
The
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has called on Americans to avoid travel for Thanksgiving,
after one million new cases were recorded in the past week
-
The
World Health Organization has warned that Europe, which has once again become
the epicentre of the pandemic, faces a “tough” six months
-
South
Australia entered a state-wide lockdown after
learning a man with Covid-19 had lied about his link to a pizza shop,
police say. The strict six-day lockdown began on Wednesday after the state
detected 36 infections – the first locally acquired cases since April
-
YouTube,
Facebook and Twitter have said they will join forces with fact-checkers,
governments and researchers to try to come up with a new way of tackling vaccine conspiracy theories and misinformation
-
People aged 50-64 in England are being offered free flu jabs from 1 December, as part of an expanded winter vaccine scheme to tackle the "twin threats" of flu and Covid-19
-
Just half of close
contacts given to England's NHS Test and Trace are being reached in some areas,
a BBC investigation has
found
-
Millions of public
sector workers face a
pay freeze in next week's Spending Review, as the Treasury tries to bolster
public finances after a huge rise in spending to fight the pandemic
- UK government borrowing was
£22.3bn in October - the highest figure for that month since records
began in 1993
-
More than two million
people in Scotland are
preparing to move to the country's toughest level of coronavirus restrictions
-
And Northern Ireland is set to face a
two-week period of tougher lockdown measures from next Friday
What's the latest across Europe?
Hancock: I always fight for the NHS
Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock was also asked about reports that millions of public sector workers in England face a pay freeze next year.
He said he did not want to comment on "internal government discussions" and full details would be set out by the chancellor in his Spending Review next Wednesday.
Pressed on whether he had fought for NHS workers to be exempt from any pay freeze he said: "I always fight for the NHS".
Inside test-and-trace - how the 'world beater' went wrong
The name NHS Test and Trace sounds like it is one whole service that is part of the NHS. Nothing could be further from the truth.
A BBC investigation published on Friday finds a complex web of different programmes that have been bolted together rapidly - and are underperforming in crucial areas.
Just half of close contacts given to England's NHS Test and Trace are being reached in some areas, it shows.
The network is failing in areas with some of the worst infection rates and research also found no-one from NHS labs was at a key government meeting with private firms about testing.
Read the investigation here.
Flu vaccination programme 'more important than ever' - Hancock
The government hopes anyone over the age of 50 in England who wants a free flu vaccination will be able to have one by January, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
The winter vaccine scheme is being expanded to people aged 50-64 from 1 December, to help fight the "twin threats" of flu and Covid-19.
What’s the latest from around the world?
As the total number of cases around the globe approaches 57 million, here's a reminder of the top international stories:
UK borrowing hits highest October level on record
Government borrowing hit £22.3bn in October as the UK continued heavy spending to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The figure, £10.8bn more than for the same month last year, is the highest October borrowing total since monthly records began in 1993.
Borrowing makes up the shortfall between spending by the government and the amount received in taxes.
Government revenues were £39.7bn last month, down £2.7bn from a year ago.
So far this tax year, government borrowing has reached £214.9bn, £169.1bn more than in the same period last year.
Read more.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a quick summary of the main stories in the UK: