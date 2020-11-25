The chance to meet up with more family and friends at Christmas should be "used carefully and responsibly", Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
He told BBC Breakfast: "Coronavirus hasn't gone away and although Christmas is a very special time and it was important to give people a sense that there was some modest relaxation, it's still relaxation to be used carefully and responsibly."
Drakeford described the agreement between the UK nations on Christmas as "about as good as we could make it" and said it was clear the choice was not between no restrictions or all restrictions.
He added the plan was "led by the science" at a meeting of the UK government's emegency committee, Cobra, on Tuesday.
Biden team plans to meet White House task force to discuss vaccination
"It has not been begrudging so far, and I don't expect it to be," he told NBC News as he unveiled his choice of top officials for when he takes over from Donald Trump in January.
Trump finally agreed to allow the formal transition process to begin on Monday, nearly three weeks after the presidential election.
"It's a slow start but it's starting and there's two months left to go, so I'm feeling good about the ability to be able to get up to speed," Biden said.
There were, he said, plans for him to meet the Covid-19 task force in the White House about vaccine distribution and access.
The president-elect had criticised Trump's refusal to engage in a transition which meant also his team had been excluded from planning around a Covid-19 vaccination distribution strategy.
The US is the world's hardest-hit country and there are fears the Thanksgiving holiday could worsen the situation in many states as millions of people travel to spend the holiday with their families and friends.
PPE price rises cost taxpayers £10bn, report says
Personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpiles in England were inadequate for the Covid pandemic and price rises earlier this year cost taxpayers about £10bn, the UK spending watchdog has said.
The National Audit Office said there had been a particular shortage of gloves and aprons.
The government said the NAO's report recognised that NHS providers had been able to get what they needed in time.
Almost £12.5bn was spent on 32 billion items of PPE between February and July 2020. During the same period in 2019, 1.3 billion items were bought at a cost of £28.9m.
Boris Johnson is among the UK leaders urging people to make a "personal judgement" on the risks of meeting up with relatives at Christmas.
It follows the announcement of a limited relaxation of rules on household mixing - allowing up to three households to get together for five days next month.
In a video statement released by Downing Street, Johnson says that despite relaxing the rules briefly the country should continue efforts to supress coronavirus and keep transmission down.
UK finance minister prepares to announce spending plans
It's going to be a busy day for news in the UK as Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils the government's spending plans for the coming year at around 12:30 GMT.
The Spending Review - a sort of "mini-Budget" - will include details on public sector pay, NHS funding amid the pandemic and money for the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Sunak will also set out the extent of the damage done to the UK economy by coronavirus. The government's Covid-19 response has led to huge spending and borrowing rises.
Millions of Americans are already travelling home to celebrate Thanksgiving, despite warnings from health officials amid a significant wave of coronavirus cases and deaths. Thanksgiving, traditionally a large family get-together that rivals Christmas in size, is on Thursday
Tens
of thousands of prisoners in California have defrauded the authorities of up to
$1bn (£750m) in pandemic employment relief, an anti-fraud taskforce says. Unlike other US
states, California did not cross-check the names of applicants seeking Covid-19
benefits
Warning over UK's Christmas mixing plan
The decision to allow up to three households to mix over five days at Christmas in the UK has prompted a government science adviser to warn the policy could make things worse.
Explained: What is UK's new Christmas plan?
Christmas coronavirus restrictions are to be eased next month, allowing people to mix with a slightly wider circle of family and friends. But what are the details of the plan?
Across the UK, people will be able to form "bubbles" of three households over a five day period.
Between 23 and 27 December, the three households will be allowed to form a temporary "Christmas bubble". They can mix indoors and stay overnight.
Northern Ireland has been granted a longer window of 22 to 28 December, to allow time to travel between the nations.
Bubbles will be allowed to meet each other:
We have more about the rules here.
Thanksgiving travel and other world headlines
And here's a look at some of the top stories making the news around the world:
The Papers: '12 rules of Christmas' and Sunak's 'New Deal'
Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the announcement of special Christmas rules allowing families to meet up in the UK next month.
"Season's meetings" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror as it reports on the easing of the coronavirus rules over Christmas.
The Daily Mail says the UK will "unite for festive cheer" - but points out that care home residents over the age of 65 won't be allowed to join their families.
Good morning: Latest UK headlines
Good morning and welcome as we begin Wednesday's live coverage of coronavirus developments. Stay with us for all the latest updates. Here's a look at the latest UK headlines: