Meanwhile in the US President-elect Joe Biden has said outreach from the White House over the transition has been "sincere".

"It has not been begrudging so far, and I don't expect it to be," he told NBC News as he unveiled his choice of top officials for when he takes over from Donald Trump in January.

Trump finally agreed to allow the formal transition process to begin on Monday, nearly three weeks after the presidential election.

"It's a slow start but it's starting and there's two months left to go, so I'm feeling good about the ability to be able to get up to speed," Biden said.

There were, he said, plans for him to meet the Covid-19 task force in the White House about vaccine distribution and access.

The president-elect had criticised Trump's refusal to engage in a transition which meant also his team had been excluded from planning around a Covid-19 vaccination distribution strategy.

The US is the world's hardest-hit country and there are fears the Thanksgiving holiday could worsen the situation in many states as millions of people travel to spend the holiday with their families and friends.