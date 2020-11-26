And Britain's major pub groups and brewers have pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to save an industry facing the "darkest of moments". Executives at Fuller's, Carlsberg UK, Greene King, and Heineken UK are among more than 50 signatories of a letter warning of huge job losses, which calls on the PM to publish the evidence justifying Covid curbs on the industry
People in England will later find out which of the three coronavirus tiers their area will be placed in, when the national lockdown ends next Wednesday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out the plans in the Commons later - it's expected that most areas will be placed in the two toughest tiers of rules
The Covid-19 crisis is on track to cut average pay packets by £1,200 a year by 2025, according to new analysis, which comes a day after Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned unemployment could surge to 2.6 million by mid-2021
And Britain's major pub groups and brewers have pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to save an industry facing the "darkest of moments". Executives at Fuller's, Carlsberg UK, Greene King, and Heineken UK are among more than 50 signatories of a letter warning of huge job losses, which calls on the PM to publish the evidence justifying Covid curbs on the industry
Welcome to today's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, from the UK and around the world. Here are some of the main Covid stories in the UK this morning: