Initial results suggest the Oxford vaccine has a 62% effectiveness rate with two full doses, lower than rival jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But when a few thousand volunteers were mistakenly given a lower initial dose, the results suggested the vaccine was 90% effective.
Salisbury, a former director of immunisations at the Department of Health, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that there may not have been enough patients given the lower initial dose to determine whether the 90% effectiveness is reliable.
He said the government may "have to think very carefully about what we do with 100 million doses of a vaccine that is considerably less effective" than its competitors.
One option is to prioritise the more expensive vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for the people at higher risk and to give the Oxford vaccine to the remainder of the population, Salisbury said.
Covid rule tiers a 'necessary evil', says science adviser
Prof John Edmunds, one of the experts on the government's Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he thinks "the balance is about right" on the proposed new system of tiered restrictions for areas of England.
The number of infections in Germany during the
pandemic has passed one million - with 22,806 new cases in 24 hours and a
record 426 deaths. Russia has also reported record figures this morning with 27,543 daily
cases and 496 deaths.
Belgium's prime minister will meet experts at
12:00 GMT to decide whether to reopen non-essential businesses, which have been shut since 2
November. France is making that move tomorrow, and fewer than 5,000 people are being treated in hospital in Belgium. But PM Alexander
De Croo says Belgians will pay the consequences if the wrong decisions are made.
Latest figures from Sweden's health and welfare board reportedly show 73% of all Covid deaths involved people in nursing homes. Of the 3,002 deaths from 1 March to 23 November, 1,696 were in nursing homes, public broadcaster SVT reports.
Italy has seen another 822 deaths in 24 hours but the number of patients in hospitals is falling. Virologist Andrea Crisanti says infection rates in Italy have passed the peak and that fatalities reflect the level of infection two to three weeks ago.
France will allow people to go cross-country skiing individually
from tomorrow, as long as it doesn't prompt big gatherings of people. Ski lifts
have been shut for downhill skiing but cross-country skiing will be permitted,
for example for people who live in mountainous areas.
Tier allocations won't change before lockdown ends - minister
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has defended England’s tiers of Covid restrictions, in the face of a possible revolt by Tory MPs.
He told BBC Breakfast the tier allocations are “not going to change” before the system comes into effect on 2 December, despite complaints from some areas that they are being placed under measures too strict for their infection rate.
The tiers were set by a “rigorous process” looking at five criteria, including the infection rate, the number of cases among older people and the healthcare capacity, Jenrick said.
But he said the tiers would be reviewed on 16 December and “with a collective effort in those communities there's every chance they could come down a tier”.
Jenrick initially claimed tier three measures would cause case numbers to fall.
But challenged that the scientific evidence was that infections would only flatten rather than fall, he said: “We should start to see a flattening out in all tiers, but particularly tiers two and three.”
England's tier rules 'unacceptable', say some Tory MPs
Tory MPs have called for the government to publish more evidence ahead of a vote after most areas were placed in the tiers with the toughest measures.
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 committee of backbenchers, said the restrictions “interfered in people's private and personal lives in a way which is unacceptable”.
And the Conservative backbench Covid Recovery Group said the fact that most people in England will be in the highest tiers was “authoritarianism at work”.
If 40 of his own MPs oppose the move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have to rely on votes from Labour - which is expected to decide next week if it will support the plans, after consulting with government scientific experts.
Welcome to Friday's live page
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a quick look at the main headlines to bring you up to date with the latest developments in the UK:
The Oxford vaccine has been referred to the UK medicines regulator as part of a “significant first step” in getting it approved for use, the government has said. It comes a week after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency was asked to assess the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
Employers notified the government of plans to cut up to 51,000 jobs in October, more than double the number at the same time last year. But the proposed job losses are lower than the exceptional peaks caused by the pandemic in June, July and September
Covid vaccine update: When will one be ready?
Conservative MPs are pressuring the government to publish more evidence about the tier system of Covid rules in England, which will come into force when a national lockdown ends on 2 December. One group called the imposition of stricter measures "authoritarianism at work"
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has begun another two-week period of tougher coronavirus measures as it seeks to bring transmission down ahead of Christmas
The Oxford vaccine has been referred to the UK medicines regulator as part of a "significant first step" in getting it approved for use, the government has said. It comes a week after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency was asked to assess the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
Employers notified the government of plans to cut up to 51,000 jobs in October, more than double the number at the same time last year. But the proposed job losses are lower than the exceptional peaks caused by the pandemic in June, July and September
Research by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation has found that loneliness among parents of young children has "dramatically increased" during the pandemic. In a survey of half a million people across the UK about bringing up children under five, parents said they were increasingly worried about feeling cut off from support, particularly in more deprived areas.
