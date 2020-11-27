PA Wire Copyright: PA Wire

Prof John Edmunds, one of the experts on the government's Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he thinks "the balance is about right" on the proposed new system of tiered restrictions for areas of England.

He said the restrictions are a "necessary evil" while the nation still has a high number of cases in many places, with about one in 85 people being infected at the moment.

Prof Edmunds said we have to have "quite tough" measures in place, because the tier system in place before England's lockdown was not having enough of an impact.

Only tier three was "possibly" reducing the size of the epidemic, while tier one and tier two were probably not slowing the spread of the virus by very much, he said.

But he suggested 16 December might be too early to review the new tiers, as they may not have had enough time to take effect by then.

