Tory MP Tim Loughton is one of those who says he will be voting against the government’s proposals for a stricter tier system across England later.

The former children's minister told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he was “disappointed” by the impact assessment of the measures published by the government on Monday, describing it as “a cut and paste job” that “doesn’t add an awful lot to what we already know”.

He also told Today there were “too many inconsistencies” within the tier system.

The MP gave the example of his own constituency of East Worthing and Shoreham, which he said had the lowest infection rates in the whole of south-east England – below 30 per 100,000 – yet was still being placed in tier two from Wednesday.

A number of Conservative MPs have criticised the new tier system, but with both Labour and the SNP abstaining from the vote, the measures are expected to pass.

