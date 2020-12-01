People in Market Street, Manchester
  1. 'Too many inconsistencies' within England's Covid tier plan, Tory MP says

    Tory MP Tim Loughton is one of those who says he will be voting against the government’s proposals for a stricter tier system across England later.

    The former children's minister told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he was “disappointed” by the impact assessment of the measures published by the government on Monday, describing it as “a cut and paste job” that “doesn’t add an awful lot to what we already know”.

    He also told Today there were “too many inconsistencies” within the tier system.

    The MP gave the example of his own constituency of East Worthing and Shoreham, which he said had the lowest infection rates in the whole of south-east England – below 30 per 100,000 – yet was still being placed in tier two from Wednesday.

    A number of Conservative MPs have criticised the new tier system, but with both Labour and the SNP abstaining from the vote, the measures are expected to pass.

    Read more on this story.

  2. Latest from around the world

    Donald Trump (left) and Dr Scott Atlas
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Dr Scott Atlas was accused by many in the scientific community - including his academic colleagues - of misleading people about the pandemic

    And here are the main coronavirus stories elsewhere in the world this morning.

    • US President Donald Trump's controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Scott Atlas, has resigned
    • Canada's federal government will spend C$100bn ($77bn, £58bn) to kick-start the country's post-pandemic economy
    • All retail outlets, hairdressers, museums and libraries will reopen in the Republic of Ireland today, after a lockdown of nearly six weeks
    • The United Nations is appealing for a record £26bn next year to fund humanitarian aid around the world. It says the number of people in need of aid and protection will rise 40% from this year, largely because of the economic effects of the pandemic

  3. Good morning

    People wearing masks
    Copyright: PA Media

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories in the UK this morning:

