Tiers will help keep virus under control until vaccine rolled out - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended England's new tier system, which comes into force today, saying it will help to keep the virus under control until a vaccine is rolled out.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he respected the judgements of those MPs who voted against the measures but said "the overwhelming majority" backed them.
"We have a set of
measures in the tier restrictions, backed convincingly by the House of Commons, that is the way that we can keep this virus under control until we get this
rollout through to protect vulnerable people," he said.
Asked whether in the future the government would consider breaking down counties into smaller areas with different levels of restrictions, Hancock said: "Where that’s appropriate, that’s what we’ll do."
"That’s what we’ve done throughout these
localised restrictions," he added.
Hancock: We can see dawn in the distance
A buoyant Matt Hancock is outlining to BBC Today's listeners how our lives might look over the coming months.
He says the new tiers system in England, which includes tough restrictions on most people's social lives, will be in place for the "forthcoming few months".
But, he says, you can see now "with confidence that from the Spring onwards, things are going to be getting better".
"Help is on its way," he adds, urging people to redouble their resolve and to hold their nerve.
"We can see the dawn in the distance but we've got to get through until morning."
Best news in a long time - Sturgeon
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed the news about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine being approved, which Matt Hancock has said will be rolled out across the UK.
She said it was the "best news in a long time".
"Scotgov ready to start vaccinations as soon as supplies arrive," she tweeted.
Hancock: We will start small and ramp up
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been talking to BBC's Today programme, saying again how 2020 has been an "awful year" but 2021 is going to be "much better"..
He explains the vaccination programme will "start small and ramp up", saying the vast majority of the vaccines will be given in the new year.
This year, he says, 400,000 people will be vaccinated and he explained that the speed at which they can get more is determined by how quickly the manufacturers in Belgium can make them.
The process is difficult and each batch has to be tested by UK regulators, he said.
Northern Ireland minister hails 'hugely significant day'
Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann has joined the chorus of voices welcoming what he says is a "hugely significant day" in the fight against coronavirus.
"My department has the plans and preparations in place," he said, in a tweet.
"There will be difficult days ahead, people must not let their guard down, but there are brighter days ahead," he added.
It is thought Northern Ireland will receive about 1.5 million doses.
You can read more about the rollout plans for Northern Ireland here.
Hancock: 2020 was awful, 2021 is going to be better
Mr Hancock is asked the question that is key for so many: When can life get back to normal?
"2020 has been just awful and 2021 is going to be
better," he says. "Help is on its way with this vaccine and we can
now say that with certainty rather than with all the caveats.
"This will take time to roll out, you've got to have that 21 days
in between the jabs anyway and we've got to get this rolled out at the speed of
which it can be manufactured.
"But I'm confident now, with the news today, that from spring,
from Easter onwards, things are going to be better. And we're going to have a
summer next year that everybody can enjoy.
"Between now and then
we have got to hold our resolve. Let's all respect the restrictions that we
have to live our lives in for now."
Hancock: The vaccine wouldn't have been approved if it wasn't safe
Mr Hancock is asked by BBC Breakfast how to persuade people who might be feeling unsure about taking the vaccine as it has been approved so quickly.
"Well it's absolutely true that for a vaccine to be authorised by the regulator it must be clinically safe," he says.
"And the best way of putting it is it protects you from the disease and getting this disease is terrible and can be fatal. The regulator wouldn't have approved it if they felt it wasn't safe, having looked at the data.
"The other thing I'd say though, is don't just listen to me. Listen to the doctors, listen to the nurses, listen to Professor Van-Tam... As he put it, he phoned up his mum and said, mum if you get the call from the NHS then go and get vaccinated."
"They have done the checks and they know that it is safe," Mr Hancock says, of the regulator the MHRA.
'Changes everything for our future'
Scotland's interim chief medical officer Gregor Smith said the vaccine approval was "wonderful news".
"First of several vaccines in pipeline and begins to change everything for our future," he said in a tweet.
Everyone in Scotland over the age of 18 is expected to be offered a vaccination, which is 4.4 million people.
'Largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country's history'
In a statement, Sir Simon Stevens, who is chief executive of the NHS in England, said the vaccination programme would be the "largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country's history".
"This is an important next step in our response to the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals will shortly kick off the first phase of the largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country's history" he said.
He added that the NHS has a proven track record of delivering large-scale vaccinations from the winter flu jab to BCG and, once the final hurdles are cleared and the vaccine arrives in England's hospitals, health service staff would begin offering people this "ground-breaking jab" in a programme that would expand to cover the whole country in the coming months.
Hancock: People will get vaccinated in three ways
Mr Hancock says there will be three ways of rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech across the
UK:
Hospitals: Most hospitals have the facilities to store
something at -70, he says
Vaccination centres: Big centres, "a bit like the
Nightingales project and including some of the Nightingales" will be
set up across the country
In the community: GPs and pharmacists and
others will help to give the jab to people, Mr Hancock says. But because the vaccine
needs to be stored at -70C, this is harder, he adds.
Mr Hancock says other vaccines - like the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine which the UK has ordered 100 million doses of - are better suited to the community rollout, as it does not need to be stored at such low temperatures.
Asked about the other vaccines, Mr Hancock says the Oxford University vaccine is also currently being considered for approval by the medicines regulator.
The timing of that is in the hands of the regulator, he says.
And the Moderna vaccine is "still some time off" as it's being manufactured for delivery in April, he says.
Vaccines minister: We will deploy steadily
Vaccinations minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted a picture of himself with England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam.
"We will begin vaccine deployment next week, make sure we work carefully, and deploy steadily.
"Step by step we will defeat this virus," he wrote.
Hancock: People will be contacted by NHS when it's their turn
Health Secretary Mr Hancock is asked by BBC Breakfast how many doses will be rolled out by Christmas.
"The timing will be determined by how rapidly they can be manufactured," he says.
"We haven't put a figure on the numbers before Christmas but what we do know is that we can get started next week with that first load and then several millions will be coming throughout December.
"And people will be contacted by the NHS when it's their turn. And I urge you very strongly to come forward because obviously being vaccinated is good for you.
"It's approved as clinically safe by the regulator and it's good for your community as well to get this virus finally under control once and for all."
Hancock: Elderly and people in care homes will get jab first
Asked who will get the jab first, Mr Hancock says the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations is in charge of the priority list.
"So it's according to clinical need, the goal is to save as many lives as possible and stop hospitalisations," he tells BBC Breakfast.
"So it will start with the most elderly and with people in care homes and of course their carers to make sure that others don't catch it.
"And then essentially it comes down the age range. NHS staff are also high on that priority list and also the clinically extremely vulnerable who we've supported throughout this crisis, those who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.
"The details of that will be set out mid-morning by the JCVI. And the regulators will also be setting out the details of the clinical trials and why they felt able to approve this vaccine."
'No short cut by regulator'
Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London said: "I think it’s brilliant
news.
"There’s been no short cut in terms of the regulatory processes that this has
gone through and I think it’s great that we’re able to move so fast and also
that the NHS is also basically get itself ready to start delivering these
vaccines to those who need it so quickly.
The MHRA is "hugely respected", he added.
Hancock: 800,000 doses available next week
Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that he is "obviously absolutely thrilled and delighted" at the news.
"The UK is the first
place in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine ready to go," he says.
He says it will begin being rolled out from next week - with 800,000 jabs available.
"We’ll then deploy it at the speed that it’s manufactured," he said. "And the manufacturing of course is being done by Pfizer in Belgium so that will determine the speed at which we can roll it out."
"The goal will be to vaccinate through the NHS right across the UK as rapidly as the company can manufacture," he says.
"We'll start with those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus," he says, saying people will get two jabs, 21 days apart.
"It will help save lives
and then once we’ve started to protect the most vulnerable it will help us all
get back to normal and back to all the things that we love."
When will people start getting vaccinated?
Hugh Pym
BBC News Health Editor
This is the most exciting news since
the initial trials were announced in early November.
We understand that hospitals will be the
first recipients - because remember this has to be stored at -80C - and that is difficult
in a lot of settings. Hospitals are able to do that and have been
prepared for it.
So it seems very likely that NHS
staff and some patients will start receiving the vaccine from next week.
The vaccine is manufactured and stored in
Belgium so it will have to be transported and I’m told that could take a matter of
days. It’s not clear how much will be available next week - possibly only a small amount, but developing over the weeks ahead.
We’ll have to wait for more details
from the government about exactly when it will start arriving.
'Help is on its way' - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has welcomed
the news, tweeting: “Help is on its way.”
“The MHRA has formally authorised
the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19,” he said.
"The NHS stands ready to start
vaccinating early next week.
“The UK is the first country in the
world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply.”
Business Secretary Alok Sharma also tweeted, saying: "The UK was the first country to sign a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech - now we will be the first to deploy their vaccine
"To everyone involved in this breakthrough: thank you. In years to come, we will remember this moment as the day the UK led humanity's charge against this disease."
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage
The UK is waking up to some good news
this morning about the coronavirus vaccine.
The Pfizer/BioNTech jab has been
given the green light by the UK’s medicines regulator, meaning mass
vaccinations can now begin.
Immunisations could start next week for
people in high priority groups. The UK has already ordered 40 million doses - enough
to vaccinate 20 million people, with two shots each.
