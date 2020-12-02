Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended England's new tier system, which comes into force today, saying it will help to keep the virus under control until a vaccine is rolled out.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he respected the judgements of those MPs who voted against the measures but said "the overwhelming majority" backed them.

"We have a set of measures in the tier restrictions, backed convincingly by the House of Commons, that is the way that we can keep this virus under control until we get this rollout through to protect vulnerable people," he said.

Asked whether in the future the government would consider breaking down counties into smaller areas with different levels of restrictions, Hancock said: "Where that’s appropriate, that’s what we’ll do."

"That’s what we’ve done throughout these localised restrictions," he added.