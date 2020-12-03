England’s deputy chief medical officer says he can’t give an answer as to how many people need to have the vaccine for restrictions to be lifted.

Jonathan Van-Tam says: “I don’t tend to fudge things and I’m not going to pretend I know the answer to that.

“What we want the vaccine to do in the first instance is to stop people dying from Covid 19.”

He says the next focus is to stop people being hospitalised.

If the UK can get to the point when the NHS isn’t under “immense pressure” from the virus and is "managing it in a much more normal way than at present", he says that will give politicians the option to think about what comes next.

He adds that it’s “not his job to give a magic calendar date”.