Police report 'quite quiet' New Year's Eve for London
Police say they did not face many of the anticipated gatherings over New Year's Eve in London, adding that the public appear to have realised the serious situation the capital is in.
Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, told BBC Breakfast that it was "quite quiet" with sporadic gatherings that were quickly dealt with by officers.
“I think the public have really cottoned on that this is really serious, the position that we are in, and we did not see the numbers we thought we would," he said.
He said that around 1,300 officers were now off work with Covid-19 or self-isolating, and that the number was predicted to double over the next couple of weeks, putting "massive strain" on the force.
Vaccine numbers are 'a trickle when we needed a flood'
Some experts are backing the UK's strategy of delaying the second vaccine dose to speed up the distribution of the first doses.
Prof David Salisbury, a former director of immunisation at the Department of Health, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he understood it was "inconvenient" to cancel appointments but said it would "save lives".
“The number vaccinated so far is realistically a trickle when we needed a flood," he said.
“Every time we give a second dose right now, we are holding that back from someone who is likely - if they get coronavirus - to die and much more likely to die than somebody who has already had a single dose.
“I just think it is so clear that this is what we should be doing.”
First jab gives 'great majority' of initial protection - UK medical officers
A decision to delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines to allow more people to receive the first dose more quickly has faced criticism from doctors, with the British Medical Association saying it was "grossly unfair".
The UK originally planned to leave 21 days between injections of the Pfizer vaccine but will now leave 12 weeks between doses for both of the vaccines it has approved for use.
The chief medical officers said the "great majority" of initial protection came from the first jab.
"The second vaccine dose is likely to be very important for duration of protection, and at an appropriate dose interval may further increase vaccine efficacy," they said.
Latest from around the world
Here are the latest developments from around the world.
New Year
celebrations were distinctly muted this year with restrictions being
placed on festivities around the world as many countries struggle to curb new
spikes in coronavirus cases. Fireworks displays and other public gatherings were cancelled from Sydney to New York
In New York, just a handful of people were allowed into Times Square to watch the traditional crystal ball drop at midnight. The streets were largely empty and the audience almost entirely watching on television
China has conditionally approved a vaccine for
general use, developed by state-owned pharmaceutical company
Sinopharm
More than 1.8 million people have died with the virus across the world since the start of the pandemic a year ago. More than 83 million cases have been reported.
Welcome to our live reporting
Good morning and a cautious welcome to 2021. Here's a look at some of the main stories from the UK as we start the new year:
- New Year
celebrations were distinctly muted this year with restrictions being
placed on festivities around the world as many countries struggle to curb new
spikes in coronavirus cases. Fireworks displays and other public gatherings were cancelled from Sydney to New York
-
In New York, just a handful of people were allowed into Times Square to watch the traditional crystal ball drop at midnight. The streets were largely empty and the audience almost entirely watching on television
-
China has conditionally approved a vaccine for
general use, developed by state-owned pharmaceutical company
Sinopharm
-
More than 1.8 million people have died with the virus across the world since the start of the pandemic a year ago. More than 83 million cases have been reported.
-
- The UK's four chief medical officers have defended a decision to delay the injection of the second doses of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines, in order to give more people a first dose sooner. The British Medical Association said it was "grossly unfair" to cancel appointments for a second dose
- Much of the UK saw in 2021 under lockdown restrictions, with people told to ring in the New Year at home and Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations cancelled. Fireworks and light shows were broadcast on TV instead
-
It came as the UK reported a record daily total of 55,892 cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with another 964 deaths within 28 days of a positive test
-
Almost 180,000 jobs in retail were lost in 2020 as the High Street saw its worst trading year for a quarter of a century amid the pandemic, retail analysts say. The Centre for Retail Research predicted up to 200,000 more retail jobs would be at risk in 2021 as retailers face a cash flow crisis
- Pupils over primary school age in Northern Ireland will have to wear face masks in classrooms during the new school term, the Department for Education has said. Masks are already expected in corridors and communal areas
