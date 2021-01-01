EPA Copyright: EPA There were fewer gatherings than expected in the capital, police say Image caption: There were fewer gatherings than expected in the capital, police say

Police say they did not face many of the anticipated gatherings over New Year's Eve in London, adding that the public appear to have realised the serious situation the capital is in.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, told BBC Breakfast that it was "quite quiet" with sporadic gatherings that were quickly dealt with by officers.

“I think the public have really cottoned on that this is really serious, the position that we are in, and we did not see the numbers we thought we would," he said.

He said that around 1,300 officers were now off work with Covid-19 or self-isolating, and that the number was predicted to double over the next couple of weeks, putting "massive strain" on the force.