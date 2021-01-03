Sage scientist: Keeping people apart will control the virus
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sir Mark Walport, a former UK government chief scientific adviser and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), tells Andrew Marr that keeping people apart is the only way to meaningfully control the virus.
He says the most vulnerable should be protected in the meantime - and that the UK needs to "get the vaccine out there as fast as we possibly can".
The expert says Western liberal democracies have found it harder to control the virus than other more authoritarian regimes.
And he adds that tier four restrictions - known as "stay at home" - are necessary "but it is pretty clear we are going to need more" measures.
India, second hardest-hit by Covid, approves two vaccines
EPACopyright: EPA
More now on India approving two coronavirus vaccines - one is the jab developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University, which is more familiar globally, and the other is by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.
It's very good news for the huge country which has recorded the second highest number of cases in the world and nearly 150,000 deaths.
India plans to inoculate some 300 million people on a priority list this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the vaccine approval "a decisive turning point".
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India, which is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.
There's positive news in India where the drugs regulator has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines - one produced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and the other by an Indian firm, Bharat Biotech. India plans to vaccinate three hundred million people in the first phase of its immunisation operation
On Saturday we reported that Israel is leading the race globally to vaccinate its population, with 12% of people now innoculated against Covid-19. But the pandemic has cost the country and there are divisions between secular and religious communities about how to tackle the crisis. Our correspondent Tom Batemen re-visted families in Israel he talked to in 2020 - watch the video here
Another 57,725 UK cases reported on Saturday
Boris Johnson is speaking after a run of days where more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK.
On Saturday, the UK recorded a further 57,725 cases.
A sharp rise in numbers is partly down to a lag in reporting over the holiday period but, according to Public Health England, is "largely a reflection of a real increase".
Another 445 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported on Saturday.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Boris Johnson interview with BBC coming up
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
As we mentioned, the UK prime minister is appearing on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show - a weekly politics show - where he will be asked about the strain the country is facing currently due to a rise in cases and people admitted to hospital.
Covid-19 cases have risen rapidly in the UK as it struggles to contain a new strain of the virus.
The government is under pressure to shut schools, where the infection is thought to spread quickly, ahead of the start of term on Monday.
Teaching unions say it is not safe to return to work, but on Sunday, the chief ofsted inspector says that closing schools puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to a minimum.
The other guests on The Andrew Marr Show today are:
First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster
Sage scientist Sir Mark Walport
Dr Alison Pittard, Dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine
Covid school closures 'put children's lives on hold', says Ofsted chief
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
One issue that the PM will no doubt be asked about is around school reopening in England.
The head of England's schools watchdog has said closing classrooms to tackle Covid puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to an "absolute minimum".
Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman spoke out as ministers face growing pressure to keep all schools in England closed after the Christmas holidays.
Amid a surge in Covid cases, teaching unions have told primary school staff it is unsafe to return to work.
Live Reporting
Edited by Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC EPACopyright: EPA View more on twitterView more on twitter EPACopyright: EPA
-
There's positive news in India where the drugs regulator has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines - one produced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and the other by an Indian firm, Bharat Biotech. India plans to vaccinate three hundred million people in the first phase of its immunisation operation
-
In the US, veteran journalist Larry King, who is 87, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated at a hospital in Los Angeles
-
On Saturday we reported that Israel is leading the race globally to vaccinate its population, with 12% of people now innoculated against Covid-19. But the pandemic has cost the country and there are divisions between secular and religious communities about how to tackle the crisis. Our correspondent Tom Batemen re-visted families in Israel he talked to in 2020 - watch the video here
BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster
-
Sage scientist Sir Mark Walport
-
Dr Alison Pittard, Dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
BreakingJohnson: We may have to extend restrictions further
Boris Johnson tells Andrew Marr he cannot rule out extending restrictions further in England over the coming weeks and months.
"It may be that we need to do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher," he says, adding these would be until the vaccine "comes on stream".
He says school closures like those seen in March may be one of the additional measures used, even though that is "not necessarily something we want to do". "The situation is grave," he adds.
But he adds that there is a "fairness issue" when it comes to closing classrooms.
"It's not something we relish doing at all, [but we are] entirely reconciled to doing what it takes to getting the virus down. That may involve tougher measures."
Johnson: Reason for stubborn epidemic in Kent unclear
Mr Johnson says that there has been a "stubborn" epidemic in Kent and parts of London due to the new fast-spreading virus variant.
He says people have questioned what it is all about - amid suggestions that people there are not sticking to the rules.
But this may not be accurate, he says, with another potential explanation behind the rise.
Johnson: Rapid tests could help keep schools open
The PM heralds mass testing of school pupils as a potential solution to keep schools open even as virus cases surge.
Lateral flow tests - known as rapid tests because they do not require separate lab work to provide a result - may prove most useful in secondary schools, the PM says.
He says he believes testing could have a "huge" impact on the effort to keep schools open.
"The priority has got to be children's education," he adds.
Johnson: Tier four impact not yet known
Asked about scientific advice that the new variant cannot be controlled while schools remain open, the PM says that the evidence is not clear.
The PM adds that the impact of England's tier four is still unclear - and that "we still have to see" if those extra steps are working.
He says that it is worth stressing that other public health experts point to the long-term damage that closing schools may have on young people.
BreakingJohnson: Send children to school tomorrow
Boris Johnson is now speaking. He tells Andrew Marr parents should send primary school children to school tomorrow morning.
He describes school closures in London and the South East as "exceptional" due to the fast-spreading virus variant.
"Schools are safe - it's very, very important to stress that," he says. The risk to children is very, very low, he adds.
And the benefit of education "is so huge".
Read more here.
First batches of Oxford vaccine arriving in UK hospitals
The first doses of the Oxford vaccine are arriving in UK hospitals this weekend, ready for medics to start injecting them from Monday.
The roll-out of the vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University, begins this week with more than half a million doses available at first.
The elderly and clinically vulnerable are the priority right now, but vaccinations will eventually be given to the whole population.
It's the second vaccine that's available in the UK - the other is the Pfizer jab. You might remember that in December, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan was administered the Pfizer vaccine, becoming the first person in the world to be vaccinated in a mass programme.
Nearly one million people in the UK have now been vaccinated.
Some scientists say the NHS will quickly have to administer two million jabs a week if the government wants to ease lockdown restrictions by the summer.
Read more about the different vaccines available now.
Sage scientist: Keeping people apart will control the virus
Sir Mark Walport, a former UK government chief scientific adviser and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), tells Andrew Marr that keeping people apart is the only way to meaningfully control the virus.
He says the most vulnerable should be protected in the meantime - and that the UK needs to "get the vaccine out there as fast as we possibly can".
The expert says Western liberal democracies have found it harder to control the virus than other more authoritarian regimes.
And he adds that tier four restrictions - known as "stay at home" - are necessary "but it is pretty clear we are going to need more" measures.
India, second hardest-hit by Covid, approves two vaccines
More now on India approving two coronavirus vaccines - one is the jab developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University, which is more familiar globally, and the other is by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.
It's very good news for the huge country which has recorded the second highest number of cases in the world and nearly 150,000 deaths.
India plans to inoculate some 300 million people on a priority list this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the vaccine approval "a decisive turning point".
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India, which is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.
Read more about the story here.
Rewind: Johnson's last appearance on Marr
Three months is a long time. Looking back to the last time Boris Johnson appeared on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in October - the PM warned then that things may be "bumpy through to Christmas".
The PM said there was "hope" in beating Covid, and called on the public to "act fearlessly but with common sense".
And he pledged to follow a "balanced" approach between saving lives and protecting the economy.
Since then, there's been another national lockdown in England, the introduction of tough new restrictions for millions in a new tier four, and a new fast-spreading virus variant identified.
Scotland has also implemented lockdown restrictions across its mainland, and Wales and Northern Ireland have implemented strict restrictions as well.
Hancock: End to pandemic is in sight
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has shared a positive message with his followers on Twitter this morning.
Hancock says the UK has so far delivered 1 million coronavirus vaccines - with the roll out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine beginning in the country on Monday.
"The end is in sight," he adds.
Updates from around the world
Another 57,725 UK cases reported on Saturday
Boris Johnson is speaking after a run of days where more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK.
On Saturday, the UK recorded a further 57,725 cases.
A sharp rise in numbers is partly down to a lag in reporting over the holiday period but, according to Public Health England, is "largely a reflection of a real increase".
Another 445 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported on Saturday.
Boris Johnson interview with BBC coming up
As we mentioned, the UK prime minister is appearing on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show - a weekly politics show - where he will be asked about the strain the country is facing currently due to a rise in cases and people admitted to hospital.
Covid-19 cases have risen rapidly in the UK as it struggles to contain a new strain of the virus.
The government is under pressure to shut schools, where the infection is thought to spread quickly, ahead of the start of term on Monday.
Teaching unions say it is not safe to return to work, but on Sunday, the chief ofsted inspector says that closing schools puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to a minimum.
The other guests on The Andrew Marr Show today are:
Covid school closures 'put children's lives on hold', says Ofsted chief
One issue that the PM will no doubt be asked about is around school reopening in England.
The head of England's schools watchdog has said closing classrooms to tackle Covid puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to an "absolute minimum".
Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman spoke out as ministers face growing pressure to keep all schools in England closed after the Christmas holidays.
Amid a surge in Covid cases, teaching unions have told primary school staff it is unsafe to return to work.
Read more here.
Hello and welcome to our coronavirus live page
Welcome back to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on Covid-19 from the UK and around the world.
First up today is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will be speaking to our presenter Andrew Marr for a sit-down interview at 09:00 GMT on BBC One.
You can watch it by clicking on the link above or on your TV.