Boris Johnson tells Andrew Marr he cannot rule out extending restrictions further in England over the coming weeks and months.

"It may be that we need to do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher," he says, adding these would be until the vaccine "comes on stream".

He says school closures like those seen in March may be one of the additional measures used, even though that is "not necessarily something we want to do". "The situation is grave," he adds.

But he adds that there is a "fairness issue" when it comes to closing classrooms.

"It's not something we relish doing at all, [but we are] entirely reconciled to doing what it takes to getting the virus down. That may involve tougher measures."