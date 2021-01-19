Hello and welcome to our\nlive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main headlines\nthis morning:
-
Four criminal justice watchdogs for England and Wales have
warned they have "grave concerns" about the impact of court
backlogs caused by the pandemic
-
The head of the UK's unions is calling for tougher
enforcement of Covid safety regulations, amid concerns that bosses
are breaking the rules
-
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to announce whether
Scotland's Covid-19 lockdown is to continue past the
end of January
-
Levels of stress, depression and anxiety among parents and
carers have increased with the pressures of the lockdowns, research suggests
-
US President-elect Joe Biden's spokeswoman says the US will maintain travel
bans on the UK, much of the EU and Brazil - despite an order from President
Donald Trump to lift them
-
Two Australian Open tennis players have tested positive
for Covid-19 after arriving in the city of Melbourne, amid growing
controversy over the event
